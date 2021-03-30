The Best Face Painting Kits For Kids (And Adults!) For Channeling Artistic Expression

Getty Images

Face painting kits spell out summertime F-U-N, and face painting for kids (and adults!) is a trend we hope never goes away — even if you’re currently social distancing. While it’s a staple at any outdoor event like carnivals, festivals, school fundraisers, and zoos, consider bringing the make-believe magic to your own backyard. Watching little kids’ faces light up with excitement as they eagerly flip through the book of designs is like watching someone decide on their first tattoo. To tiny humans, getting their faces painted is a very big deal and requires careful thought. No costume or dress-up session is complete without face paint, a wild hairstyle, and some bright nail polish if you really want to go all out. And while face masks and face shields may interfere with their artistic expression for now, there’s no reason you can’t channel your inner arteest in the comfort and safety of your own home.

We narrowed down some of the most popular face paints on Amazon to our top 9 picks. Some kits are excellent if you’re on a budget and are only planning to use the kit once in a blue moon. Some others include high-quality paints you’d find the pros painting with at the festivals. In any case, every kit came highly reviewed by customers who praised the paint quality given the low prices. You won’t be finding expensive kits here — each paint set comes in under $25. And while most kits provide a couple of their own brushes, it’s never a bad idea to pick up a set of your own!

Best Face Paint Kits

Zenovika Face Paint Kit for Kids If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all things face paint, then this kit from Zenovika is a great grab. For the paints, 15 bright, vibrant colors are included, as well as a large amount of white and black. Two brushes and sponges are provided to aid with paint application. For some extra pizazz, there are two different hair chalks and glitters included. And for those of us who are artistically challenged, there are 60 jumbo stencils to help get you started with some basic designs. Another awesome bonus is a face paint book that provides step-by-step tutorials for some full-faced looks. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Create A Face - Face Painting Kit for Kids This face paint kit from Create A Face features 8 water-based paints as well as gold and silver glitter to jazz up your designs. Also included are 6 stencil sheets, 2 paintbrushes, a foam applicator, and two sponges. And to get your designs started, there’s also a free ebook guide you can download, which includes 20 designs and 8 video tutorials any beginner or seasoned face painter can do. $10.99 AT AMAZON

Blue Squid Face Paint Kit For those who love to do a lot of face painting, this 160-piece kit from Blue Squid has it all. From 22 vibrant colors, to glitters, stick-on gems, and even hair chalks, you’ll soon find a line of kids waiting to get their faces painted by you. There are 3 paintbrushes and 6 different sponge applicators to work with. Let your kids decide what design they want by flipping through the included stencil sheets or design book. $18.99 AT AMAZON

ADIS & GUYS ART SUPPLY Face Paint Kit You’ll get the whole kit and caboodle with this over 70-piece face painting set. You have a palette of 20 bright colors to choose from as well as 3 shimmering glitters. For application, you’re provided 2 sponges and 3 different-sized paintbrushes. A fun bonus in this kit is the hair chalk, but for easy and even application, the chalk is built into a comb that’ll glide through your kid’s hair. Genius! $21.99 AT AMAZON

Best Face Paint For Kids

Mosaiz Face Paint Crayons If you’re looking for something a little more simple and easier to bring on-the-go, these face paint crayons from Mosaiz are an excellent choice. They’re easy to apply, so even your kiddo can have fun and design their face however they want without making (too much of) a mess. The pack features 12 vibrant colors including special gold and silver crayons for shiny metallic accents. Each crayon is made of water-based paint, so removal and clean up is a breeze. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Create a Face - Face Paint Kit If you’re looking for a face painting kit on a budget, this kit from Create A Face will give you tons of bang for your buck. The kit includes 12 water-based paints, 2 paintbrushes, 24 stencils, and a free ebook download full of tutorials and design ideas. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Blue Squid Face Paint Crayons Think you want to go the crayon route? This kit from Blue Squid includes 36 jumbo crayons to paint with. There are 28 classic colors and 8 metallic colors to draw your designs with. Plus, they all come packaged in a sturdy case, so transporting these to any event won’t result in a big mess. $9.89 AT AMAZON

Best Stage-Worthy Face Paint Kits

Imagic Professional Cosmetics Face & Body Paint Headed to the stage? Another option for professional-quality face paint is this kit from Imagic Professional Cosmetics. Instead of water-based paints, there are 12 oil-based paints provided in this palette. Note that these aren’t as easy to wash off, so to remove these paints, you can wipe them off with some olive oil and any makeup removal wipes. This palette doesn’t provide its own paintbrushes, so it’s a good idea to scoop up a pack of your own brushes. $16.59 AT AMAZON

Artiparty Professional Face Paint Kit If you’re serious about face paint, then this professional kit from Artiparty is a steal. The kit comes with 12 theater-quality water-based paints, including shimmer gold and silver. There are also 3 types of paint brushes for you to apply the paint with. Removal is easy with either soap and water or some wet wipes if you’re on-the-go. $14.60 AT AMAZON

