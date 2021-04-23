8 Fireplace Baby Gates That Keep Curiosity At A Safe Distance

Amazon

Fireplace baby gates, playpens, baby gates for stairs … the list of baby-proofing items goes on, and if you have a fireplace in your home, you’ll definitely want a barrier between the hearth and your LO. Fireplaces add ambiance, coziness, and warmth to a room, but they aren’t exactly safe for babies and toddlers who have a strong sense of curiosity.

The best way to combat the dangers of your fireplace is by setting up a baby proof fireplace gate. And here’s the fun thing about them: Fireplace baby gates are just regular baby gates until you place them in front of a fireplace; only, they have to be sturdy enough to withstand a little one trying with all their tiny might to knock it over.

There are two types of baby proof fireplace gates to consider: hardware-mounted and pressure-mounted. Hardware-mounted baby gates are the most secure and are screwed into a wall. If you aren’t into wall holes, you might be better suited for a pressure-mounted baby gate, which is one that stands up on its own and can be moved anywhere.

As parents, we shield our kids from as many figurative and physical dangers as possible, so you certainly don’t need us to tell you that a fireplace is one of those physical dangers. But sometimes it’s easy to forget that kids do dumb things like stick their adorable, chubby little hands where it’s hot. So, take a look at the best fireplace baby gates below to find the best one for your home and family.

Best Fireplace Baby Gates

Regalo Super Wide Adjustable Baby Gate With thousands of positive reviews (over 18,000!), this popular baby gate from Regalo is a favorite among parents. It’s safe, versatile, and can either be wall-mounted or pressure-mounted. Either way, it’s sturdy enough to hold the weight of a baby or toddler leaning on it. Also, it’s super wide at 192 inches, but it has the ability to convert to an eight-panel gate, perfect for fireplaces. It comes with a four-pack of wall mounts. $99.99 AT AMAZON

Toddleroo by North States Extra Wide Baby Gate We’re all about options, and with this stained wood baby gate, you have the option to hook it to a wall with hardware (sold separately) or it can be placed in front of your fireplace as a freestanding gate. It has six panels and a swinging walk-through door with a double-locking system. At 40 inches tall and 151 inches wide, this baby gate is big enough for wide fireplaces, and then some. $180.19 AT AMAZON

Costzon Baby Safety Gate Let’s be real — fireplace baby gates aren’t cute, but they’re necessary. Made of durable tubular steel (in other words, your Hulk baby won’t be able to bend the bars to squeeze through), this one comes in white or black, and it’s 155 inches wide with five panels. It’s pressure-mounted with a walk-through door and a double-locking system. It also works well for outdoor fire pits. $119.99 AT AMAZON

KINGSO Extra Wide Baby Gate An ideal baby proof fireplace gate for wide spaces, this one is 198 inches wide and 30 inches tall with eight panels. It’s foldable for easy storage (or you know, easy enough), and it can also be wall-mounted. You can add or remove panels as needed, and just like the others, it has a walk-through door with a double-lock system, but this one can swing both directions. The color options are black or white. $135.99 AT AMAZON

Bonnlo Metal Baby Safety Gate If your fireplace is on the smaller side, this baby gate is a good option. In fact, there are two sizes to choose from: One is 122 inches wide with five panels and the other is 74 inches with three panels, Both are available in black and white. The gate is easily portable and can be used elsewhere throughout your home when you aren’t using the fireplace — like at the top or bottom of the stairs or for blocking off a room. The gate is heavy and sturdy and can be mounted to the wall for even better protection. According to reviews, it’s quick and easy to put together, which is always a plus. $87.98 AT AMAZON

BabyDan Flex XL Hearth 5 Piece Safety Gate This baby gate comes with hardware for wall mounting, which can be easily removed when you aren’t using your fireplace. The width is 109 inches and it comes with four panels — perfect for a small space. The lock on the walk-through door is childproof, which according to reviews, is a challenge to open. But that’s ultimately the goal to keep kids out, right? The gate is available to purchase in black or white. $162.99 AT WAYFAIR

Five Wrought Iron Baby Gate Here’s another good option for a small fireplace area. This baby gate is 120 inches wide and 30 inches tall with five panels, and it includes hardware for wall mounting. It’s sturdy and easy to assemble, which means less headaches for you. One reviewer wrote, “Love this easy to put together baby fence. I use it in front of my fireplace to keep my twin grandbabies away from danger. It is portable so it’s easy to move in front of the stairs when we move into that room.” $97.49 AT OVERSTOCK

Jaxety Fireplace Safety Fence This safe baby fence comes with six panels that can each be locked into place — the perfect size to wrap around the average fireplace. It can be hardware-mounted or pressure-mounted — whichever works best for your space. You have the option to buy a two-panel extension kit if needed, and all options come in black and white. $90.99 AT WALMART

