The 60 Bougiest Things For Women Under $25 On Amazon Prime

Get your bougie fix without the guilt of going over budget when you shop all the luxe finds for less on this list. And when I say bougie, I mean everything from beauty treatments that give boutique spa vibes to faux leather accessories that look and feel like the real thing — and even a few seriously posh things for your home. Because everything is just $25 or less, you can treat yourself (and your girlies) to all the must-haves and have them at your door in a flash with Amazon Prime.

01 Chic Cocktail Glasses For Your Next Girls’ Night In Lysenn Stemless Margarita Glasses (2-Pack) $23 See on Amazon Impress your girl crew with these chic cocktail glasses. They’re handblown from lead-free glass into a modern margarita glass shape complete with a stemless design, fluted sides, and a gold rim. With two in a set at such a wallet-friendly price, you can grab enough to serve all your friends. Available colors: 2

02 A 2-Pack Of Firefly-Inspired Garden Lights TONULAX Solar Garden Lights (2-Pack) $15 See on Amazon Elevate your outdoor space with these affordably priced swaying garden lights. They feature small solar-powered bulbs that offer a warm glow designed to mimic the whimsical look of fireflies in the night sky. And since both the iron wires and bulbs are weather-resistant, you can enjoy them all year round.

03 Best-Selling Under-Eye Patches For Targeted Results grace & stella Under Eye Patches (12-Pack) $18 See on Amazon Treat yourself to luxe skin treatments when you pick up this 12-pack of best-selling under-eye patches that’s adored by influencers and Amazon reviewers alike. The affordable multipack includes three differently formulated patches designed to energize, illuminate, and moisturize — all made with a vegan formula containing sea moss, hyaluronic acid, and soybean.

04 An Oversized Tote That Looks Designer HOXIS Oversize Tote Bag $25 See on Amazon This tote bag looks and feels like an expensive designer, but you’ll be happy to find out that it’s actually affordable. The soft faux leather has a delicate pebbled effect that looks absolutely stunning. And since this tote is oversized, it can accommodate all of your essentials — including up to a 16-inch laptop. The small interior pocket is perfect for keeping your cash and cards safe. Available colors: 10

05 Glam Pearl Hair Clips That Will Net You So Many Compliments Mehayi Pearl Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) $8 See on Amazon These blinged-out hair clips are like jewelry for your hair. Each clear clip in the budget-friendly four-pack is embellished with iridescent pearls that look so bougie. And with a variety of sizes included, you can choose to make a small or big statement to match your mood. Shoppers rave about their secure hold and versatile styling potential. Available colors: 6

06 A Candle With An Enchanting Carousel Curimama Candle Carousel $25 See on Amazon This stunning candle features a decorative gold holder and a rotating hummingbird display. The candle is made from soy wax with a soft rose fragrance. When lit, the thermal heat causes the hummingbird display to slowly rotate, offering an enchanting carousel effect alongside the calming warm glow.

07 A Luxe Lint Roller For On-The-Go Touch-Ups Sgdazo Compact Lint Roller $10 See on Amazon Tuck this luxe little lint roller into your purse to stay sleek on the go. Simply pop the cap off the lipstick-shaped tube to reveal an adhesive roll that effortlessly picks up lint, hair, and other small debris. The affordable find includes 150 sheets so you can keep everything from your outfit to your car spotless for weeks. Available colors: 4

08 A 2-Pack Of Dimmable Night-Lights With Motion Sensors Fulighture Motion-Sensor Night-Light (2-Pack) $15 See on Amazon Plug these affordable night-lights in hallways, bathrooms, pantries, and more. They feature an oval light design that offers a warm glow that can be conveniently dimmed, and a motion detector that switches the lights on and off for you. Plus, they are pet- and kid-friendly, making them an energy-saving must-have for your home.

09 A Space-Saving Jewelry Organizer That Holds So Much BAGSMART Hanging Jewelry Organizer $14 See on Amazon Store all of your shiny accessories in this hanging jewelry organizer that looks so good and takes up practically no space at all. The slim organizer features a double-sided design with compartments for up to 42 necklaces, 15 larger bracelets and earrings, and 24 smaller pieces. Additional elements to love include the soft fabric lining that’s gentle on jewelry, clear pockets for keeping items safe and within easy view, and the swivel hook for added convenience. Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

10 A Versatile Scarf That’s So Chic Allegra K Square Scarf $10 See on Amazon This elegant scarf gives upscale boutique vibes, but no one will guess that it’s actually ultra-affordable. It’s made from a soft, lightweight sateen material and features a classic polka dot pattern with a rose accent — although there are tons more patterns offered in the listing. Wear it as a hair or necktie, wrap it around your shoulders or waist, or even style it as a halter. Available colors: 20

11 A Bougie Blanket With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews Bedsure Sherpa Blanket $23 See on Amazon Get elite-level rest with this bougie blanket. The double-sided design features luxurious faux fur and ultra-warm sherpa, making it not just good to look at but oh-so-cozy. It’s available in a selection of sizes and colors — all at an affordable price. And you’ll appreciate that it’s machine-washable for effortless maintenance. No wonder it has amassed more than 13,000 positive ratings (and counting!). Available sizes: Throw — King

12 A Botanical Reed Diffuser That Smells Like The Forest Cocorrina Reed Diffuser Set $18 See on Amazon Add botanical beauty and aroma to any room with this bougie reed diffuser that comes with a decorative flower. The clear glass bottle has the look of a high-end perfume and is filled with a subtle Black Forest scent made with essential oils. Insert the natural reeds to enjoy notes of vanilla, cedar, and licorice. Available sizes: 6.7 Ounces — 17 Ounces

13 A Texturizing Hair Spray For Mega Lift Boldify Hair Thickening Spray $23 See on Amazon You’ll look like you just got a high-end salon blowout each time you use this affordable hair-thickening spray. Sea salt adds volume, texture, and definition while algae and kelp extract infuse strands with minerals and vitamins for healthier-feeling hair. Plus, the lightweight formula won’t leave hair feeling sticky or crunchy.

14 Rhinestone-Studded Hooks For Your Car (Or Closet) Guoord Car Headrest Hooks (2-Pack) $7 See on Amazon Keep bags off the ground with these bougie car hooks that slide effortlessly over headrests. The affordable set is constructed from heavy-duty stainless steel with a 44-pound weight limit (each). And the rhinestone-studded strawberries that decorate the tips of the hooks make them a sparkly find that’s totally irresistible. They can also be used over hangers in your closet to expand accessory storage. Available colors: 2

15 Trendy Hoops Made With 14-Karat Gold ALLHOLA Hoop Earrings Set (6-Pairs) $12 See on Amazon You’re going to need to pick your jaw up off the floor after you see the ultra-affordable price for these trendy hoop earrings. They’re made from high-quality, nickel-free metal and are plated with real 14-karat gold. With six designs in the set, there’s a pair to match every look. Available colors: 2

16 A Cult-Fave Toilet Spray Made With Essential Oils Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray $5 See on Amazon Keep this portable (and affordable) toilet spray in your bag to keep odors at bay. Unlike conventional air fresheners, this toilet spray traps odors in the toilet bowl. Just spritz the lemon-bergamot essential oil formula onto the surface of the water, then go about your business with peace of mind. Shoppers love the unique formula, with more than 14,000 reviewers giving it a perfect, five-star rating. Available sizes: .34 — 16 Ounces

17 A Tinted Lip Balm That Shoppers Call The “Holy Grail” Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey $25 See on Amazon Keep your lips ultra-hydrated while adding a natural pop of color with this upscale Clinique Almost Lipstick. The emollient-rich yet lightweight formula is designed to keep lips moist, while the semi-transparent pigment enhances your natural color and adds shine. The slim tube makes it easy to apply and take on the go. One shopper gushed, “My go to Holy Grail! [...] If I could only have one lipstick the rest of my life I'd pick this one. It hydrates and the color goes with everything. Natural with a little oompf.” Available colors: 2

18 A Calming Barrier Cream That Locks In Moisture Pyunkang Yul Calming Moisture Barrier Cream $25 See on Amazon This luxurious, K-beauty face cream helps infuse and lock in moisture — and it’s surprisingly accessible. The formula includes five hyaluronic acids for maximum hydration and a ceramide-rich barrier. Plus, the non-sticky, vegan-certified formula is non-comedogenic and can be applied before makeup or as a part of your evening skincare routine. Available sizes: 1.69 — 3.38 ounces

19 Aesthetic Highlighters In Pastel Hues Mr. Pen Aesthetic Highlighters (8-Pack) $7 See on Amazon These aesthetic highlighters are a serious upgrade from those neon yellow versions. They come in a range of pastel colors that won’t smudge or bleed through pages, making them ideal for everything from journaling to note-taking. Plus, the chiseled edges glide smoothly along pages, creating clean lines. Snag the ultra-popular eight-pack for a super low price. Available colors: 22

20 A Layered Necklace That You Can Personalize Yoosteel Layered Initial Necklace $15 See on Amazon This wallet-friendly necklace allows you to treat yourself or a loved one to a personalized accessory without overspending. It features a layered design that includes two delicate 14-karat gold-plated chains, one with a cursive letter charm. Select from gold or silver and lowercase letters A through Z. Available colors: 2

21 The Soft Satin Pillowcases That Are An Amazon Phenomenon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $10 See on Amazon These might be the most popular satin pillowcases on Amazon, and it’s really not hard to see why. Besides being incredibly affordable, they offer a buttery-smooth feel that makes for the most luxurious rest while also helping to protect hair and skin from damage. Choose from so many colors and sizes to best fit your space. Available sizes: Standard — Body

22 A Sleek Sunglasses Stand That Rotates Bigfety Acrylic Sunglasses Holder $13 See on Amazon Organize and display your eyewear collection with this inexpensive sunglasses stand. It’s made from durable, clear acrylic and features a stable base with smooth, 360-degree rotation. The sleek rack has cutouts for accommodating up to nine pairs of sunglasses. One shopper reported, “Perfect for organizing my glasses. I have one downstairs for my sunglasses and one next to my bed for all of my reading and eyeglasses.” Available colors: 2

23 An Avante Garde Vase For Your Home Marbrasse Desktop Bulb Planter Hydroponics Vase $19 See on Amazon This functional art piece doubles as a vase for buds and cuttings. It’s crafted from iron and features a curved perch with a bird and a spiral holder for the glass vase that looks just like a real light bulb. While it offers an upscale look and feel, it’s actually a home decor find that won’t bust your budget.

24 Slim Belts With Interlocking Gold Hardware Blulu Skinny Waist Belts (3-Pack) $12 See on Amazon Add function and style to your outfits with this set of belts. They feature a slim elastic band for maximum comfort and flexibility, faux leather accents, and gold-tone hardware that effortlessly interlocks. With three neutral hues in the set (black, tan, and white), you can keep your look fresh while pairing them with all your favorite dresses, bottoms, blazers, and beyond.

25 A Soap Saver For A Luxurious Lather Kitsch Bar Soap Saver Bag $5 See on Amazon If you’re a fan of bar soap, you’ll be excited over this affordable soap saver bag. Not only does it help bars last longer by allowing them to hang dry between uses, but it also doubles as an exfoliating cloth that makes a luxurious lather. And since it’s made from a recycled mesh fabric, it’s also an eco-friendly, machine-washable choice. Available colors: 6

26 A Purse Organizer With So Many Compartments ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert $15 See on Amazon Organize just about any handbag in your collection with this best-selling purse insert that’s available at a great price. It’s made from durable, flexible felt and features several compartments and pockets for storing both small and large items. And it even includes a detachable wallet with a strap for added convenience. Available sizes: Mini — X-Large

27 A Micro-Tipped Brow Pen For Natural Results Moonkong Eyebrow Pen $10 See on Amazon Create natural-looking defined eyebrows with this popular brow pen. Four micro tips create hair-like strokes that stay put all day thanks to the smudge- and waterproof gel tint formula. This beauty find is affordable and available in a range of colors so you can find your perfect match. Available colors: 4

28 Supportive Faux Fur Slippers That Look So Expensive Litfun Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers $20 See on Amazon These trendy slippers can easily pass for the designer version that’s so much more expensive. They offer the same luxurious look and feel thanks to the breathable faux suede and extra fuzzy and warm wool-like lining. The footbeds are made with cushy memory foam for superior comfort and support. Plus, non-slip rubber soles make them safe for wearing indoors and outdoors. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11.5-12

29 A Popular Lash Comb For Clump-Free Results MSQ Eyelash Comb $5 See on Amazon Get picture-perfect results with this bougie but budget-friendly lash comb. The fine-tooth stainless steel comb allows for precise lash separation. Use it before applying makeup to prep lashes, or after to remove any remaining clumps and flakes. And it’s easy to maintain — simply rinse with warm water, dry, and replace the included storage cap. With nearly 20,000 perfect five-star ratings, this is a beauty arsenal must-have. Available colors: 6

30 Eucalyptus Spray For A Calming Shower MOXE Shower Spray $20 See on Amazon Use this luxe shower mist to create a spa experience at home. It’s formulated with pure eucalyptus oil known for its stress- and congestion-relieving properties. And since each bottle can last for up to 100 showers, it’s an affordable alternative to shower steamers that quickly dissolve. Available sizes: 2 — 4 ounces

31 A Trendy Diaper Caddy In The Best Colors Blissful Diary Stylish Duffle Bag $25 See on Amazon Whether at home or on the go, you’ll love the style and convenience of this upscale diaper caddy. It features a quilted fabric design with a sturdy frame and handles, plus adjustable compartments for organizing everything from diapers to wipes to baby bottles and more. Choose from eight chic colors that fit into a modern nursery. Available colors: 8

32 A Mug Warmer That Shuts Off Automatically VOBAGA Coffee Mug Warmer $25 See on Amazon Keep your morning cup of coffee at the perfect temperature all day with this electric mug warmer. It offers three temperature options with a simple tap operation and an auto-shut-off feature for peace of mind. This affordable everyday essential is available in six colorways so you can find your favorite. Plus, it doubles as a candle warmer. Available colors: 6

33 A Princess Mirror That Won’t Shatter Flower Knows Handheld Mirror $22 See on Amazon This fancy rose gold handheld mirror is like a grown-up version of your kid’s princess accessory. It features over-the-top Rococo motifs, including clouds and cherubs, and a pastel strawberry scene. And since it’s likely your kids will get a hold of it, you’ll be glad to know the mirror is shatter resistant (aka it’s made of highly reflective metal instead of glass). Available colors: 8

34 An Insulated Neoprene Cup Sleeve That Soaks Up Condensation Sok It Cup Sleeve $14 See on Amazon This inexpensive insulated cup sleeve is a serious upgrade from the paper versions that come with your coffee shop order. It’s made from thick and stretchy neoprene with strong stitching and is designed to keep your drinks colder for longer. It also absorbs condensation, so it’s also comfier and less messy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 An Irresistibly Cute Rug For Your Toilet QJHOMO Toilet Rug $16 See on Amazon You’ll be smitten with everything about this toilet bath mat. Not only is the pink and white floral design irresistibly cute, but it’s also so-so soft since it’s made with extra plush microfiber. The affordable find features a contoured shape designed to fit snugly around the base of the toilet, and it’s also nonslip and machine-washable for added convenience. Available colors: 5

36 Soft & Absorbent Hair Towels That Secure In Place Hicober Microfiber Hair Towels (3-Pack) $15 See on Amazon Once you try these luxurious turban towels, you’ll never want to go back to using a bath towel for drying your hair ever again. They’re made from ultra-soft and absorbent microfiber that’s gentle on hair. They’re also lightweight and include elastic loops to keep them securely in place, making them comfortable enough to wear while you do your beauty routine and get dressed. The highly rated set includes three towels for a low price. Available colors: 12

37 A Makeup Brush Set With A Handy Storage Case LADES Makeup Brush Set (12-Pieces) $6 See on Amazon Take your beauty routine to the next level with these luxurious makeup brushes. The affordable set includes 12 essential pieces, including fan and foundation brushes, and a storage case. The ultra-soft bristles offer smooth application and won’t shed. And the durable handles feature an ombre design that adds to the elevated feel of this beauty find. Available colors: 9

38 A Bougie Pajama Set That Feels Like Silk Ekouaer Satin Pajamas $25 See on Amazon Look and feel your best while you rest with these bougie satin pajamas. The budget-friendly set includes a button-down top with a pocket and shorts with a comfy, elastic waist — both made from a soft, silky material. Available in so many colors and patterns with chic contrasting piping detail, you’ll even want to wear these pieces for a night out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 A Lip Gloss That Stays Put For 16 Hours Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Lip Gloss $10 See on Amazon A single application of this Maybelline Superstay Vinyl Ink lipstick promises up to 16 hours of shine and color that won’t budge or transfer. The vegan formula is available in 20 super-saturated shades ranging from bold red to natural nude. With thousands of rave reviews and a price that can’t be beat, it’s a beauty find that you can’t pass up. Available colors: 23

40 A Cute Mirror That Doubles As A Jewelry Tray KEAINVRN Flower Mirror $10 See on Amazon This adorable vanity mirror is sure to add a bougie touch to any space. It’s crafted from durable plastic and features a flower-shaped design complete with a curved stem and a tray at the base for storing jewelry, lip gloss, and other small trinkets. And the zero-distortion mirror offers a clear view that’s ideal for applying makeup. Available colors: 2

41 A Korean Hair Serum That Protects Against Heat & Adds Shine Mise En Scene Perfect Serum Hair Oil $14 See on Amazon This inexpensive Korean hair serum is made from a blend of plant-derived oils, including Argan, olive, coconut, apricot, marula, jojoba, and camellia. A small amount applied to towel-dried hair helps hydrate, nourish, and add shine. Plus, it protects hair and speeds up dry time while styling.

42 Stretchy Braided Bands For Your Apple Watch Suitisbest Braided Stretchy Watch Bands (4-Pack) $13 See on Amazon Add style and comfort to your Apple Watch with these adjustable bands. The affordable set includes four braided bands made from soft and stretchy nylon in neutral tones that can match any outfit. Simply slide the bands onto the watch, then use the ring to adjust it to create the perfect fit. Available sizes: 2

43 A Tinted Lip Oil That Nourishes & Plumps Nooni Korean Tinted Lip Oil $12 See on Amazon There’s no need for expensive lip treatments when you use this ultra-popular lip oil that’s so affordable. It contains moisturizing apple water, brightening raspberry fruit extract, and a blend of nourishing vitamins. Plus, the non-sticky formula delivers a natural-looking tint and a plumping effect for fuller-looking lips. Available colors: 19

44 A Faux Leather Sling Bag Perfect For Travel INICAT Travel Sling Bag $24 See on Amazon Whether you’re traveling around the world or just across town, you’ll love taking this luxe sling bag along. It’s crafted from faux leather with a pebbled grain and features an adjustable strap for added flexibility and comfort. And this affordable accessory may be compact, but with two roomy zippered compartments and pockets and slots for smaller items, it has space for your essentials and more. Available sizes: Small — Large

45 An Overnight Mask For Glowing, Glass Skin medicube Collagen Overnight Wrapping Mask $15 See on Amazon If you want to try out the glass skincare trend, start with this popular peel-off overnight face mask that’s so budget-friendly. It’s infused with hyaluronic acid and collagen to help hydrate and and boost your skin’s elasticity. One shopper raved, “WOKE UP GLOWING! [...]this product had my skin looking like glass in the morning. 10/10 recommend!”

46 A Garment Steamer That’s Ready In Under A Minute Proctor Silex Compact Travel Iron & Garment Steamer $25 See on Amazon Get a crisp look in seconds when you use this portable garment steamer that works on a wide range of fabrics. It produces wrinkle-eliminating steam in just 45 seconds and is so lightweight that you can steam your entire outfit without breaking a sweat. Keep it in your closet for quick touchups or pack it in your travel bag for a sleek look on the go.

47 A Body Scrub For Baby-Smooth Skin MAJESTIC PURE Himalayan Salt Body Scrub $15 See on Amazon For baby-smooth skin, add this body scrub to your shower routine. The blend of Himalayan salt, aloe vera leaf juice, and plant oils including sweet almond and lychee exfoliates (bye-bye dead skin) and hydrates skin so well that you’ll be hooked on this affordable beauty find from the first time you use it.

48 A Must-Have Toiletry Bag That Fits It All BAGSMART Hanging Toiletry Bag $23 See on Amazon This deluxe toiletry bag is such an upgrade. This budget-friendly travel essential has tons of compartments and pockets to fit everything from full-size soap bottles to hair ties. It opens up vertically so you can hang it for easy view and zips up into a cute quilted bag that’s easy to carry. With a near-perfect, 4.8-star rating after 15,000 reviews, it’s a clear fan favorite. Available colors: 10

49 A Cup Holder For Your Suitcase riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder $12 See on Amazon Elevate your travel experience with this affordable suitcase cup holder. It’s made from durable and machine-washable Oxford cloth and securely attaches to handles on most rolling suitcases with the secure hook-and-loop closure. It accommodates standard coffee cups and tumblers and even has a pocket for stowing cell phones and other small items. Available colors: 19

50 A Mini Jewelry Case With Your Initial Vlando Travel Jewelry Case $16 See on Amazon Keep your bling safe while on the go with this fancy little jewelry case. It features a gorgeous velvet material that’s gentle on jewelry and a top mirror for added convenience. With so many compartments and pockets, there’s room to store rings, necklaces, earrings, and more. Choose from elegant colorways and a gold-tone letter initial for a personalized touch that won’t eat up your travel budget. Available colors: 3

51 A Mini Dutch Oven For Instagrammable Meals Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte $22 See on Amazon This mini Dutch oven has a chic rustic appeal that’s pretty hard to resist (so is the price tag). It goes from oven to table and makes for a picture-perfect way to serve individual-sized lasagna, French onion soup, and more. But it doesn’t just look good, the premium stoneware craftsmanship also ensures uniform cooking and superior heat retention. Available sizes: 8 ounces — 14 ounces

52 A Ceramic Seaside-Inspired Jewelry Dish TIGERMILLION Trinket Dish $10 See on Amazon Bring the beauty of the sea inside with this beautiful jewelry tray. The shell design features delicate scallops and high-quality ceramic craftsmanship finished with a stunning iridescent glaze. Set this wallet-friendly find next to your sink or bedside to store your jewelry while you tidy up or rest.

53 Socks That Feel As Soft As Clouds Unboxme Cloud Socks $10 See on Amazon There’s a reason these socks are called “Cloud Socks.” They’re made from an ultra-luxe knit fabric that’s incredibly soft and plush. And because they’re so durable and breathable, you can comfortably wear them from day to night. Available in a variety of neutral hues, you’ll live in these. Available colors: 5

54 A Hoodie Blanket That’s Extra-Cozy Bedsure Blanket Hoodie $24 See on Amazon This inexpensive hoodie blanket is so comfy that you’ll want to wear it everywhere. The outer layer is made from ultra-soft flannel fleece while the lining features a plush sherpa material that’s so soft and fluffy. The oversized fit gives it an extra-comfy feel and you’ll love tucking your hands into the warm front pockets. Available sizes: Small — Oversized

55 Trendy Sunglasses That Are Actually Affordable SOJOS Classic Trendy Round Sunglasses $16 See on Amazon Skip the designers and go straight for these trendy sunglasses that look just as good but cost way less. You’ll love the classic round retro look and gradient, UV-filtering lenses. Gold-tone metal accents finish the sleek look. Brown not your thing? They’re available in so many more stylish colors. Available colors: 13

56 Fun, Color-Changing Nail Polishes modelones Color Changing Gel Nail Polish (6-Pack) $15 See on Amazon These color-changing nail polishes are kind of like a mood ring for your nails. Each long-lasting gel nail polish in the budget-friendly set changes with temperature, becoming lighter in warm weather and darker when it’s cold. And with both glitter and solid colors to choose from in the six-pack, you’ll always have one to match your mood. Available colors: 30

57 A Bamboo Bath Mat For Spa Vibes ZPirates Bamboo Bath Mat $20 See on Amazon You’ll feel like you’re at the spa every time you step out onto this stunning bamboo bath mat. It features a lattice design that doesn’t just look upscale but also allows for maximum airflow and easy roll-up storage. Rubber pads on the backing help keep it securely in place for added peace of mind. Available sizes: 24 x 16 inches — 34 x 18 inches

58 Trendy T-Shirts That Feel So Soft AUTOMET Slim Fit Crop Tops (3-Pack) $20 See on Amazon These trendy tees look and feel so much more expensive than they really are. They have a slim, curve-hugging fit and are made from the softest material with a hint of stretch. The round crewneck gives them classic appeal while the cropped cut adds a modern touch, making them a must for your everyday wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

59 Vanity Jars That Won’t Shatter VITEVER Apothecary Jar (4-Pack) $10 See on Amazon Give your vanity an effortless makeover with these posh apothecary jars. They’re made from durable plastic and include bamboo lids and pre-printed clear labels for added convenience. Use them to store cotton balls, flossers, makeup tools, and more. Each affordable set includes four jars.