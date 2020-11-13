16 Fortnite Gifts Gamers Will Be All About

Amazon

If you’re a parent to a kid or partner to a person who loves Fortnite, then you’re probably looking for Fortnite gifts for the holidays or birthdays. If you have older kids or have spent any time around one, you’ve no doubt heard the word “Fortnite” more than a few times — you’ve probably even heard the video game action on your TV. The super popular video game — where you can build fortifications and battle other players — has attracted millions of players and even reached the celebrity sphere (Drake is a fan). It doesn’t look like the hype is going anywhere, and there are always more things to discover and ways to play, such as a recent partnership that features Marvel characters.

Whether your kid is a beginner or can’t stop talking about loot chests, loves to earn rewards in the game or perfect the dances in real life, give them something this season tied to their favorite activity. From gear to toys to bedding, here are 16 Fortnite gifts the gamer in your life will appreciate.

Best Fortnite gifts for kids and adults:

Monopoly: Fortnite Edition Turn up the excitement on family game night with Monopoly: Fortnite Edition. Instead of earning money, players earn Health Points and they claim locations, battle opponents, and avoid the Storm to survive. The game includes 27 different Fortnite outfits, and like in the video game, the last player standing is the winner. $33.45 AT AMAZON

Fortnite Bitty Boomers Wireless Bluetooth Speaker This two-inch tall version of Fortnite skin Peely is actually a wireless bluetooth speaker. It comes with a strap, is rechargeable via USB cable, and can play over four hours of music time with one charge. The speaker comes in a variety of other outfits including Cuddle Team Leader, Raven, Llama, Skull Trooper, and more. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Nerf Fortnite TS-R Blaster & Llama Targets This Fortnite blaster fortunately only shoots soft, foam darts. The blaster comes with eight darts — four you can load and shoot quickly in a row and four for backup — as well as three llama targets so you can perfect your aim. $44.99 AT AMAZON

Fortnite 7" Llama Loot Plush Make sure you have the Fortnite mascot nearby at all times. This seven-inch tall plush llama is awesome as a cuddle toy, decoration for your shelf, or supportive video game companion. One reviewer said, “So cute and very colorful! Well made. Have it on my office shelf — always brings a smile!” $8.99 AT AMAZON

Fortnite Turbo Builder Set 2 Figure Pack Build your own adventure with this set, which includes four-inch tall Jonesy and Raven figures, 81 building materials, four weapons, two harvesting tools, and a collector’s guide. You can construct ramps, a battle scene, forts, and more. $35.09 AT AMAZON

Fortnite Kids' Multiplier Backpack This colorful backpack is ideal for any kid who can’t get enough of the game — both the exterior and interior has Fortnite designs. It has one main compartment and padded straps, back, and bottom panels. There’s a laptop sleeve inside and a water bottle holder on the outside as well. $25.99 AT AMAZON

Fortnite Squad Mode 4 Figure Pack Get your own squad that includes some of the most popular Fortnite outfits: Rex, Cuddle Team Leader, Brite Bomber, and Ragnarok. Each figure is four inches tall with game-accurate design, and the set also comes with wood building materials, weapons, and harvesting tools. $36.00 AT AMAZON

Do Not Disturb I'm Gaming Socks When you’re deep in a mission or concentrating on a battle, let these socks do the talking for you. Just put your feet up and let everyone know you’re not to be disturbed. They’re also great for keeping your toes warm during the few hours when you’re not gaming. $7.99 AT AMAZON

Jay Franco Fortnite Boogie Bomb 5 Piece Twin Bed Set This cozy microfiber bedding set will help kids drift off to dreamland in style. It includes a comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, sham, and standard pillow case. You can even have a little bedtime dance session like a Boogie Bomb has been thrown in the room. $69.99 AT AMAZON

Hasbro Gaming Jenga: Fortnite Edition Game This is Jenga with a twist — each player has a Fortnite character, and there’s a spinner that tells everyone how many blocks to stack and how many levels their character has to climb. The first player to get to the top wins, and if the tower crashes, feel free to yell Jenga or Fortnite! $14.88 AT AMAZON

Fortnite Kids' Multiplier Tri-fold Wallet Help your kid keep all their money (real or fake) organized in a Fortnite tri-fold wallet that comes in three different patterns. It has a zippered coin pocket and a velcro closure to keep it securely closed yet still easy to open. $16.61 AT AMAZON

Fortnite Llama Loot Piñata Talk about loot! The llama loot piñata measures 14 inches tall and is pre-filled with one figure, weapons, back bling, and exclusive building materials. It also includes 23 other pieces from the game, including a rocket launcher, grenade launcher, brite bag, satchel, and more. Note even though there is loot inside you can reveal, this isn’t meant to be used as a real piñata. $18.49 AT AMAZON

3D Battle Royale Night Light Upgrade your kids’ night light with one that creates a 3D illusion of different Fortnite characters from Battle Royale. It has seven different colored lights and adjustable brightness, and you can change the three different patterns on the base to project a different character (including Marshmello). $19.99 AT AMAZON

Kids Floss Like A Boss T-Shirt Can your kid floss like a boss? Even if they can’t, this shirt will help make people think they have some killer dance moves in their back pocket. The unisex kids’ shirt is 100 percent cotton, comes in a variety of colors, and will inspire hours of dancing. $14.28 AT AMAZON

For more great ideas on gifts for kids, check out our gift guides!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.