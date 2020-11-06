42 Gifts Your Girlfriend Will Actually Be Impressed With

Etsy/Urban Outfitters

If you’re in the market to buy a gift for your girlfriend, whether it’s her birthday, your anniversary or the holidays, you know one thing: you’ve got to get this gift right. So hopefully you’ve been paying close attention to her subtle (and not-so-subtle) hints over the last few months—if you’re convinced that she hasn’t sent a single clue in your general direction, you’re most likely mistaken.

If there’s one thing a woman knows for sure it’s what she wants. And, chances are, she wants you to get it for her (or, at the very least, wouldn’t mind if you did). So don’t f*ck this up. This is your chance to really wow your girlfriend with a gift that not only shows her you care, but shows her that you know her—that you know what she wants, what she likes and what would make her life easier, more joyful, more fun (you get the idea).

As you brainstorm gifts for your girlfriend no matter the occasion, we’re here to help. Here are some of the best gifts for the lovely lady in your life who deserves nothing but the very best.

Cute Gifts for Your Girlfriend

Smoko Heated Slipper In the wintertime, nothing is worse than walking to the kitchen for a midnight snack BAREFOOT. The thought of this gives us chills. Keep her feet nice and toasty with these USB-powered heated slippers. Her feet will feel like they’re walking on warm clouds. $35 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Donut Throw Pillow If you’re GF loves donuts, you must get her this 14”x14” donut throw pillow. Made from polyester microfiber, the pillow is soft and cozy, and machine-washable. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Pusheen Tea Rex Teapot Sure, electric tea kettles are more practical. But how could anyone resist this adorable mini Pusheen teapot? The stoneware teapot is microwave safe in case she wants to take a shortcut when making her tea (Brits, look away), and it’s the perfect size for one cup of tea. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Hedgehog Chia Pet Yup, Chia Pets are back. And they come in all shapes and sizes and cute critters, like this hedgehog. Give her a dose of nostalgia for the holidays or her birthday with this hedgehog Chia Pet. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Hello Kitty Starbucks Cold Cup Does she love Starbucks *and* Hello Kitty? Well, this custom-made re-usable cup is perfect for her then. To be on the safe side, maybe slip a Starbucks gift card in, or some pre-made cold brew (we love the one from Trader Joe’s). $28 AT ETSY

Fair Isle French Press If your girl loves coffee and the holiday season, get her this festive French press that’s dressed up in a cozy fair isle sweater pattern. $28 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend

Pink Moon Clair de Lune Candle If your girlfriend is candle-obsessed then you know just what to get her. But don’t get her just any candle—get her a quality candle and one that has a decent amount of burn time (like over 30 hours). This one has 40-45 hours of burn time and smells like sweet jasmine, pink peppercorn and bergamot. $48 AT PINK MOON

Stasher 100% Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag If your GF is eco-conscious and also trying to use up all the leftovers and produce in her fridge, get her these premium (and dishwasher-safe) reusable storage bags. They’re on the pricey side, so she may not want to purchase them for herself. Surprise her with this 4-piece bundle set in a pretty aqua color (they come in a bunch of other colors, too). $49.99 AT AMAZON

Apple Watch Series 3 It’s not the latest Apple Watch (you can get that here if you’re OK with the price tag), but for the money, it’s got everything she needs for straight-to-wrist notifications, GPS, exercise and heart rate monitoring, and more. This is the perfect gift if your girlfriend wants an Apple Watch but isn’t a big Apple techie (and already has one). $169 AT AMAZON

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask If your S.O. is having trouble sleeping at night (who isn’t these days?), we highly recommend Slip’s silk mask, made of non-absorbent silk material that fights wrinkles and blocks out all light. She could easily fall asleep if you choose to stay up awhile longer to read, no matter how brightly-lit the room is. $50 AT AMAZON

All That Fab Gift Set If you know your girlfriend appreciates skin care products, this gift set is a no brainer. It includes five of First Aid Beauty’s limited edition skincare essentials, including their Pure Skin Face Cleanser, Facial Radiance Pads, Ultra Repair Cream, Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Cream and their Ultra Repair Lip Therapy. $49 AT FIRST AID BEAUTY

Classic Cable Knit Personalized Throw Blanket This cable knit blanket can be personalized with your girlfriend’s monogram or her name or your last name if you’re getting married. It’s a sweet, thoughtful and cozy gift that she will use daily. $80 AT PERSONALIZATION MALL

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 - Instant Film Camera The more “grownup” version of the Fujifilm Instant Film cameras, this one comes in 6 different sleek colors, including Graphite Grey and Blush Gold. It also includes three color filters, so that you can really play with how your photos come out. Who needs Instagram? $84.95 AT AMAZON

Orianna Hi Black Leather Boots If you know your girlfriend is in the market for new boots, get her a quality pair that is in style. Chunky, lace-up boots are everywhere these days and can be worn both casual and dressed up. She’ll be shocked that you knew just what to get her. $160 AT CLARKS

Lancome Holiday Beauty Box If you know your girl is a Lancôme user, this gift set is a steal. It includes 10 full-size products, including their eye and cheek palette, in a gorgeous pink carrying case for a fraction of what the products would cost separately. $72.50 AT LANCOME

Tineco Moda One Smart Ionic Hair Dryer If your girlfriend’s been complaining that her hair dryer’s a POS, it’s time to upgrade her to this smart dryer that detects real-time hair moisture level and automatically adjusts heat to prevent breakage. It comes with three magnetic attachments (a concentrator, smoothing nozzle and diffuser). $299 AT AMAZON

Warmest Heart Orange Balloon Sleeve Sweater Few gifts are more appreciated than a comfy sweater in the dead of winter. So if you know your girlfriend loves to snuggle underneath them all winter long, you know she’ll love this stylish sweater with its fitted bodice, round neckline and trendy balloon sleeves. $52 AT LULUS

Baloo Weighted Blanket Throw Size Maybe your girlfriend’s asked you for a weighted blanket, or maybe you just know that she suffers from anxiety or insomnia—two conditions that weighted blankets have been known to help relieve. Either way, this makes a great gift for the holidays. $149 AT AMAZON

Fancii LED Makeup Vanity Mirror If your girlfriend is putting on her makeup behind a makeup mirror she bought at Marshall’s a decade ago, it’s time to upgrade her situation. It has not one, not two, but three dimmable LED light settings to streamline her makeup routine and get her a close glimpse at that glowing skin. It has both a large 1X mirror and detachable 15X magnifying mirror so she can literally see into each and every pore. $48.99 AT AMAZON

T3 Curl ID 1.25 Inch Smart Curling Iron Your girlfriend deserves a curling iron that’s as high-tech as her smartphone. This first-of-its-kind curler has a smart-touch interface and 9 different heat settings that adjust (automatically) to your hair needs. Pretty cool. $235 AT AMAZON

State Cashmere Women's 100% Cashmere Memory Foam House Slippers Is there anything more indulgent than cashmere slippers? We think not. And if there’s one person who deserves to wear them, it’s probably your girlfriend. So give her the ultimate gift of relaxation—these slippers, which come in four colors and three sizes (S, M and L). $100 AT AMAZON

NuMe Blowout Boutique If your girl loves pulling off her own blowouts at home, she’ll need all of the proper tools to do so. This gift set is great for the frequent traveler (even if she hasn’t done much traveling in the last year). It includes Nume’s ionic hair dryer and accessories that cut back on frizz and improve the bounce and overall health of hair. The set comes with a diffuser, concentrator, 32mm Ionic Round Brush, Microfiber Hair Wrap, two styling clips, and a convenient travel case. $97.37 AT AMAZON

Crane & Canopy Layla Pajama Sleep Set If your girlfriend is big into monogramming, she will so appreciate this soft and classic pajama set that comes in three colors including grey, navy and black. You can have them personalized with her initials or buy without a monogram. $129 AT CRANE & CANOPY

The Circle Cable Scarf Having a hard time choosing a gift for her? This cable-knit scarf will not disappoint. It’s crafted from real cashmere, so it’ll keep her cozy and in style all winter long. $145 AT M.M.LaFleur

Unique Gifts for Your Girlfriend

Naturally, Delicious Desserts If your girlfriend is a sweets lover who also enjoys baking, this just-released book is right up her alley. It includes just about every diet, including gluten-free, keto and paleo and also has several plant-based options, too. It’s great for people who want to eat healthy, but love a little indulgence. $28 AT AMAZON

Nature's Garden Gift Bundle You can never really go wrong with food gifts (and, as a bonus, you can both enjoy them!). This gift bundle includes delicious, snack-worthy eats: Jacques Torres Fruit and Nut Clusters Dipped in Dark Belgian chocolate, Yogurt and Chocolate Covered Pretzels (1 of each),

Heart Healthy and Mountain Trail Mix (1 of each) and

24 Organic Trail Mix Snack Packs. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Versed The Big Chill Gift Set If your girlfriend’s big into clean beauty, this is a great gift set to give her. It’s ideal for winter and includes Versed’s top cold-weather products, including their JUST BREATHE Clarifying Serum, THE FIX Emergency Eye Mask and a Frozen Cooling Globe to help de-puff those eyes. $17 AT VERSED SKIN

All Across Africa Serving Tray For the girlfriend always looking for more ways to make her home feel more homey, this serving tray makes a great gift. It’s handwoven by women in Uganda—made only in ethical, fair-wage working conditions using all-natural materials. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Oribe Gold Lust Liter Set If your girlfriend’s always complaining about her dry and brittle hair, this set is just what she needs. It includes Oribe’s Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo and Conditioner both in liter sizes that are sure to last her several months at the very least. Both products work to restore the hair with moisture and protect it from further damage. $295 AT DERMSTORE

Chefman Electric Wine Opener with Foil Cutter Why should opening wine be a rigorous task? Make it an easy and seamless process by gifting your girlfriend this electric opener that’s made to fit all traditional wine bottles. It’s sleek, cordless and opens a bottle in seconds with the push of a button. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Nibbler Gift Crate by Wisconsin Cheese Mart Straight from the Cheese State comes this gift crate with a collection of five different classic types of cheeses, including sharp cheddar, baby swiss, colby, smoked gouda and edam. $49 AT AMAZON

Succulent & Cactus Seed Kit for Planting For the girlfriend who can never seem to get her fill of succulents, this kit is everything she wants for the holidays. This at-home kit comes with everything she needs including 10 cactus seeds, 10 succulent seeds, super easy instructions and more. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Romantic Gifts for Your Girlfriend

Hardcover Photo Book If you want to skew on the more romantic side of things this gift-giving season, consider a photo book that celebrates the most monumental memories you’ve shared together as a couple. $69 AT ARTIFACT UPRISING

10" x 8" Gallery Wrapped Canvas with Easel Back Warm her heart with wall decor of the two of you (or something special that holds meaning to her). Mimeo Photos makes the process easier than ever. Simply choose the size canvas you want, from 8×10″ to 20×30″, upload your photo and you’re all set! $35 AT MIMEO PHOTOS

Seattle Chocolate Company Holly & Jolly Care Package If chocolate is just one of those things that take the edge off for your girl, hook her up this holiday season with this festive care package featuring six of Seattle Chocolate’s holiday bars including flavors like Candy Cane Crunch, Hot Buttered Rum and Winter Orange Spice, and a 12-ounce bag of signature seasonal truffle flavors like: Candy Cane, Hot Buttered Rum, Eggnog, Hiker’s Trail Mix, Tukwila Hazelnut, Blackberry Crème, and Milk Chocolate. $72 AT SEATTLE CHOCOLATE

Hess Lion Tamer Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 If your girlfriend is a cabernet lover, then do her justice by gifting her a top-notch bottle like this bold Napa cab featuring aromas of blackberries, black cherries and notes of freshly ground coffee. $60 AT WINE.COM

Love Me Tender Couple Drinking Glasses The couple who shares a drink together…stays together? Maybe so when you’re drinking from these adorable glasses that make perfect gifts for the holidays or her birthday. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Romantic Birthday Gifts for Your Girlfriend

Luxe Roses by Jason Wu for Wild Beauty Can you ever go wrong with a bouquet of roses? Especially when they’re delivered right to your girlfriend’s door? This gorgeous bouquet, which was created in partnership with luxury fashion designer, Jason Wu, features roses, sunflowers and lilies sourced from eco-friendly and sustainable farms. $60 AT 1800FLOWERS

Nixplay 2K Smart Digital Picture Frame Everything is digital nowadays, even photo frames. And why shouldn’t they be when they allow you to see hundreds of photos instead of just one? The Nixplay is a smart photo frame that has advanced screen technology and super high resolution. It connects to an app so you have full control over your frame and can upload new photos at any time. $243.9 AT AMAZON

Love You Most Coffee Mug How sweet is this coffee mug that says “Love You Most. The End. I win.” For the girlfriend who fights with you over how much she loves you (aw), this couldn’t be a more perfect (or insanely sweet) gift. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Coupons for Couples Book Because gifting season doesn’t have to be limited to one or two days a year, this coupon book will give her ample opportunity to put you to work. It’s filled with 25 sweet and romantic gestures for you both to bestow on each other year round. $9.95 AT AMAZON

