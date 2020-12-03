These Knitting Gift Ideas Are Purl-Fect For Anyone Who Gives A Knit

Amazon

These knitting gift ideas are sure to get the needles clacking. Whether you are a knitter, or know one (or a few), one thing is for certain: knitters are committed to their hobby, and the best gifts for knitters should reflect their love of the craft. It’s said to be therapeutic and stress-reducing (once you get the skill down, that is) and can make you feel super accomplished. If you ask any of the knitters in your life what they want for Christmas, they won’t hesitate while handing you over a list of all their favorite smushy yarn, latest needles, and knitting books. Not to mention, knitters like the world to know they knit, so paraphernalia is key.

If you are looking for some of the best knitting gift ideas, we are here to help. Scary Mommy has made a list of the best gifts for knitters regardless if they’ve been knitting for a month or twenty years. And if you are a knitter yourself, don’t forget to snag something to put under the tree or tuck into your own (hand-knit) stocking.

Best Knitting Gift Ideas

Ann Budd's Knitters Handy Book of Top Down Sweaters Ann Budd’s latest book about knitting sweaters from the top down is a great gift for the beginner, intermediate, or advanced knitter. It has fantastic illustrations and instructions which will give knitters of all levels the confidence to knit a sweater, as well as add in some of their own individual style. Ann Buss is a best-selling knitting author and her her books have a way of explaining knitting in a way everyone can understand. $29.99 AT AMAZON

AlterKnit Stitch Dictionary By Andrea Rangel Another must-have book is the “AlterKnit Dictionary” by Andrea Rangel. It has 200 modern knitting motifs and is especially great for knitters who love color work, or who want to experiment with it. The book has a section on reading color charts which will help you better understand how to knit in color as well as how to incorporate these designs into other patters. Want to knit a sheep on a blanket? There’s a chart for that. Want to knit socks with skulls on them for teenagers? There’s a pattern for that, too. This book will make you see just how easy it really is to use color to form designs and patterns in knitting. $23.53 AT AMAZON

Athena's Elements Knitting Bowl Keeping your ball of yarn in place to avoid tangles and messes really is a struggle. (Have you ever tried knitting around an animal or small child?) This yarn bowl from Athena’s Elements will solve that problem. Simply put your ball of yarn in the bowl and it will keep it clean, in place, and it looks pretty nice sitting on your shelf when you aren’t using it. It comes in four different colors to choose from and we recommend getting a few different ones for the knitters in your life since they are probably knitting in bed, in front of the television, and in the car when they aren’t driving. $27.99 AT AMAZON

Stitch Happy Knitting Bag This bag by Stitch Happy the best gift to give the knitter in your life. When you first pick up knitting, you grab some yarn, needles, and scissors. Before you know it, your collection grows, there are scraps everywhere, and your patterns and books need a home. This bag can carry it all and keep it in one place. It’s large enough to hold your yarn collection, and has dividers for all your needles, stitch markers, and scissors so everything stays nice and neat. It also has a shoulder strap which makes it perfect to take along with you while traveling. $29.99 AT AMAZON

A Aifamy Store Knitting Needles Holder Every knitter will tell you they need a place to keep all their needles. This case by A Aifamy is the perfect size, as it holds the longer circular needles that can be tricky to stash. It also rolls up so it takes up a lot less room in your purse or knitting bag than some of the hard cases that are available, not to mention, it comes three stunning designs. There’s also a small zippered pocket to hold your place markers. When it comes to knitting gift ideas, you can’t go wrong with this convenient pick. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Knitters Pride Dreamz Deluxe Interchangeable Needle Set Having every needle size at their fingertips is every knitter’s dream. This set by Knitters Pride Dreamz contains interchangeable needles that slide into each other so you have every size needed for any project. One knitter told us this set completely got rid of her wrist pain, as they are smooth and easy to use. Not to mention, they come in a rainbow of beautiful colors that also make it easier to snag the size you’re looking for. $60.87 AT AMAZON

Nagina International Hand Operated Yarn Ball Winder All knitters know it takes some grit to take a skein if yarn and wind it into a ball before you start knitting. But alas, it must be done unless you are into having a huge mess on your hands. This hand-operated yarn winder by Nagina International will make that task so much easier. It’s made out of beech wood so it’s sturdy and beautiful. It’s easy to use and will help you locate any knots or thick parts of your yarn before you start your project, which is a lifesaver in itself. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Fustar Neck Light Knitting in bed does happen — just ask anyone who loves the craft. Why keep your partner awake (or God forbid put the needles down so they can sleep) when you can keep on knitting with this light from Fustar? It’s hands-free, as it goes around your neck, and will allow you to see your project (and your partner to sleep). It’s also rechargeable and you can adjust the brightness mode to fit your needs. $13.84 AT AMAZON

Heirtronic 120 Piece Stitch Marker Kit Stitch markers get lost like bobby pins and ponytail holders. Knitters can never have enough so this kit by Heirtronic, which comes with 120 colorful markers, will last (for awhile, anyway). It’s fully stocked with all the sizes you need for different projects, and the colorful rings will stand out and keep your project intact. They are crafted from hard plastic, so no need to worry about them breaking, and they slide over any needle with ease. They all come secure in their own case, which will fit nicely in any knitting bag, so you will always have the marker you need at your fingertips. $7.99 AT AMAZON

Charmed Knitting Charms These silver charms from Charmed Knitting will make knitting even more stylish than it already is. Instead of plain stitch markers, why not kick it up a notch with silver charms that will make a wonderful gift? They come on a silver pin, which makes them easy to store when they aren’t in use. These also double as jewelry and can be used as charms on a necklace or bracelet. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Inspired Silver Knitting Ornament This beautiful silver ornament belongs on every knitter’s tree. It has a ball of yarn and needles, and its shiny silver tone will look so pretty against all the Christmas tree lights. The Cubic Zirconia charms that surround the center will really give it that extra bling and it comes in a gift-ready pouch, so all you have to do is give it to your favorite knitter — or yourself! $15.99 AT AMAZON

Boxer Gifts Knitting Mug If you’re looking for a slightly kitschy-er gift ideas for knitters, this is it. Every knitter loves to snuggle up with a project and something warm to drink. This mug from Boxer gifts not only looks like a realistic ball of yarn, it explains why all knitters knit: “It keeps them from unraveling.” BTW, it’s never too late to learn something new if you are over there unraveling, yourself. $15.00 AT AMAZON

Dritz Crafting Gloves If you didn’t think knitting was a sport, you thought wrong. It can be hard on the hands and also hard to stop when you see your project coming together. In order to keep on knitting, Dritz has these amazing support gloves that will keep your hands warm and offer mild compression so they won’t swell and you stay comfortable. The soft fabric is breathable and the open finger tips mean you won’t miss a beat while knitting or enjoying any other craft. $11.95 AT AMAZON

Knitter's Pride Sock Blockers Knitting socks is a huge task. And every knitter wants them to be perfect. After all the hard work is done, the socks need to be blocked, and these sock blockers by Knitter’s pride are the way to go. They will give the socks the perfect shape and will make the knitted yarn fall much nicer than washing alone. They are super sturdy so you can block many pairs of socks in your knitting days to come. $16.29 AT AMAZON

Mira Yarn Kit Of course, a huge collection of yarn is one of our favorite gift ideas for knitters. After all, according to the knitters of the world, you can never have enough yarn. This yarn kit by Mira comes with 40 colors of yard, stitch markers, knitting needles, crochet hooks, and seven ebooks with patterns, plus a bag to store it all in. Whether your knitter is a beginner or has been at it for thirty years, they will find a use for all this delicious yarn (and all those yummy extras). $27.97 AT AMAZON

Alimelt Round Loom Kit You don’t have to solely knit with needles. These looms by Almet make it easy to explore other ways of knitting and are the perfect way to introduce your kids to the craft. You can knit with all sizes of yarns using these looms, which makes it great for experimenting. It also comes with all the accessories you will need for your projects like hooks and stitch markers. Time to take on a new hobby! $36.99 AT AMAZON

Yarn Boss Knitting Bag Knitters can never have enough bags to store their yarn. This “Yarn Boss” knitting bag makes it possible for your to travel (or just stay home) with all your yarn and notions. It has wide grommets to feed your yarn through so you can keep your space clear as you knit. It’s also made with durable canvas, which means it will last while you have it filled to the brim with your stash. And, it can easily be folded down when not in use (like that’ll ever happen). $27.95 AT AMAZON

Old World Glass Blown Knitting Ornament This glass blown yarn ornament is stunning and will be appreciated by all the knitters in your life. Its old fashioned look will remind everyone of simpler times. Each one is hand painted and glittered, which makes each one unique and special. Without a doubt, this thoughtful tree bauble will be cherished for years to come. $15.93 AT AMAZON

Knitter's Pride Pattern Holder This was the first recommendation from a knitting friend when I first started knitting, and it’s been a life saver. Here’s the scenario: When you put down your needles, you swear you will remember where you left off, but alas, your mom brain won’t allow you to. This pattern holder by Knitter’s pride will make it easy for you to pick up where you left off without trying to guess. It also has handy pockets for pens, patterns, and charts. $24.89 AT AMAZON

Label Weavers Personalized Knitting Labels Some of the best gifts for knitters will help them personalize their handmade gifts for others. Knitters love to give their wares away, and these satin labels by Weavers Store make them so personal. Custom-make some tags to say anything you’d like, and give them to the knitter in your life so they can make their knits even more personal. You can choose the font, colors, and what you want the tags to say; a truly unique knitting gift idea that even the most experienced crafters won’t have. $16.95 AT AMAZON

Laundress Wool & Cashmere Wash Knitting involves lots of fancy warm materials like wool, cashmere, and alpaca. But as stunning as the finished project is, it can be hard to keep delicate garments looking like new. All hand knitting should be hand washed, and this Laundress Wool & Cashmere wash is the best for old and new creations. It removes bad smells that many yarns can hang on to and leaves your hand knits smelling beautiful and in one piece. This 16-ounce bottle is good for about 32 washes and is the perfect gift to slip in your knitter’s stocking. $19.00 AT AMAZON

