This Genius Notepad Makes Grocery Shopping Sooo Much Easier

Amazon/Taylor c. via Amazon

I have a big problem when it comes to organizing my grocery list (mountains of healthy snacks included). And, I credit the fact that I’m a working mom. Ever since my daughter was born in 2017, I’ve noticed myself getting a bit more scattered. It makes sense as to why — after adding a whole person into my life, there are so many more things I need to think about. That means that categories such as “groceries” often get pushed out of my brain. And dinner planning? Forget about it.

It’s natural, and something I’ve discussed with other moms before. We’re all a lot busier, so it’s suddenly a lot harder to keep organized. Thankfully, the “Knock Knock All Out Of” pad makes things easier.

I’m not going to lie — normally, I depend on the app AnyList to keep my groceries straight. I can easily ask Siri to add items to my grocery list, and half the time, it’s very reliable.

But then there are the other times. The times where Siri didn’t catch what I said, or I didn’t have my phone on me to record the thought of, “we need peanut butter.” This pad has all of your must-haves right on it.

So instead of depending on my memory, I can quickly go down the list and make sure everything I need is accounted for — the pad even has a magnet on the back so you can keep it on the fridge, where it’s handy (and that makes it one less thing to misplace). Plus, I’ll be honest: There’s something incredibly satisfying about checking off all those boxes.

Amazon fans agree. Of the 10,000+ ratings (!), many reviewers say they’re obsessed with this pad that makes grocery runs more efficient, and — dare we say — fun?

“My husband and I are so happy to have such a great item to help us focus our thinking when it’s time to create the grocery list,” writes Amazon Reviewer Msb0510. “Prior to finding this item, we would often make a list of what we could remember we needed, only to come back from the store and realize we had forgotten to get some items because they didn’t make the list. This is a super simple and organized way to remember all the things you need.”

There’s also a reason why these pads are better than the rest — the Knock Knock Store, which manufactures these pads, is fully aware that people follow different diets. So, they made pads perfect for keto, vegan, and vegetarian lifestyles.

Just starting out on a carb-free or plant-based eating plan? These pads might double as a good way to try new snacks that fit them.

Simple? Sure. Genius? Absolutely. I used to hate grocery shopping, but now … well, I hate it a little less.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.