Best Hamster Clothes & Costumes For Small Critters On The Catwalk (Err, Skip The “Cat”)

Hamster clothes are a thing, and if you didn’t already know, it’s my pleasure to bring you this wondrous news. I really wish I knew small, furry animals could wear clothes when I was a kid getting my first pet (although, it was probably for the better …). Who knew that hamster clothes would make your big-eyed, fuzzy friend look just like a Disney character?! But I’m here to help you learn from my mistake, and now, you can watch your little hamster host their first fashion show.

Before we begin, two notes: One, remember that as cute as they look, hamsters and clothes don’t naturally mix. That’s why they have fur, after all. In addition, hamsters need to chew CONSTANTLY to be healthy, and chewing on fibers can lead to intestinal problems. This doesn’t mean you can’t dress your fuzzy friend up, but it does mean that you should supervise your hamster whenever they’re wearing clothes.

Two, grab a flexible measuring tape or piece of string before you hit “add to cart.” Hamsters come in all shapes and sizes. A fully grown Syrain hamster and a baby Dwarf hamster are very different in size. For best fits, measure them around their middles (girth) and from neck to tail (length). After that, it’s time to grab your camera and get ready for #HamstersOfInstagram fame!

Best Hamster Clothes

Haichen Tec 4 Piece Knitted Hamster Sweaters This is the set you need if you plan on taking your hamster to an ugly sweater party around the holidays in one of those cute animal pocket carriers. Or maybe you have four separate hamsters who want a night on the town together, I don’t know your life. Either way, your hammies are going to love them. $25.99 AT AMAZON

Alfie Pet Hamster Shirt Who has the coolest hamster in town? Oh right, it’s you! This little shirt will fit most hamsters perfectly. As a bonus, pretty much everyone has a striped shirt in their wardrobe, so you can twin with your hamster! $11.99 AT AMAZON

PinkiSmart Personalized Birthday Hat & Tie Set for Hamsters This set is perfect for celebrating your hamster’s “gotcha” day. PinkiSmart will personalize the hat with your hamster’s name and age, and you can choose from a variety of different fabrics. This set has RAVE reviews, so you don’t just have to take my word for it. $25.95 AT ETSY

STTQYB Pineapple Print Hamster Clothes This is definitely an outfit for all the bigger hamsters out there. Though it does have two separate places to customize sizing (at the waist and neck), hamsters like Syrians will fit best. Your mileage may vary on whether your hamster will actually walk on the harness, but it’s worth a shot! Plus, it comes with an adorable floppy hat, mini bunny, and crocheted purse. $11.99 AT AMAZON

Best Hamster Hats

Okie Heart Studio Set of Six Hamster Party Hats This set of six party hats comes from the handmade side of Amazon, courtesy of the Okie Heart Studio. You can choose a more feminine or masculine set if you like, or have a gender-inclusive hamster party. Don’t have six hamsters? Well, now you’ve got one for every day of the week. (We’ll leave out Monday. No one likes Monday, anyways). Just note these hats are designed for small toys and not small critters, but several commenters say they fit their petite pals perfectly. We’ll leave the decision up to you. $19.00 AT AMAZON HANDMADE

Ware 18pc Hamster Circlets Finally, we’ve come to a 100% hamster-friendly hat! These small chew rings work great as tiny circlets or other headgear. Perfect for whenever your fuzzy friend wants to reenact their favorite Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones scene. $11.90 AT AMAZON

Haichen Tec Hamster Graduation Cap These are for all the hamsters that have completed rigorous coursework in nesting, chewing, and scampering about. Congrats to them! As a celebratory gesture, you can get them a college grad cap. Also works if you or someone you know is graduating and the grad wants to match their best furry friend. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Aniac Santa Hats for Hamsters Ho, ho, ho! Get ready to ring in the most wonderful time of the year with some holiday hamster hats. These hats come in three patterns: flat, striped, and even rainbow. These ones might be a little too big for the smallest hamsters out there, so definitely check before you buy. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Haichen Tec Crown & Necklace Set for Hamsters Here ye, here ye! His royal highness, Sir Cutie Patootie, has arrived. Seriously though, this is the perfect hamster hat for the Queen Fluffball in your life. Tiny golden crown? Check. Tiny golden necklace chain? Check. All that’s missing is a little royal portrait! Which, of course, you can clearly take yourself as soon as this comes in the mail. (Note: Don’t let your pet wear the chain, or any other accessories or clothes, unsupervised.) $11.99 AT AMAZON

CalCastle Mini Cowboy Hats for Hamsters Maybe your hamster needs some headgear for when they’re home on the range. Might I suggest a teeny, tiny cowboy hat? Like most of the hats in this list, there’s no elastic band to choke your little guy or gal, so they’re perfectly safe for Hammie to wear when supervised. $13.93 AT AMAZON

Trounistro Clip-on Hat for Hamsters Did someone say Downton Abbey but with Hamsters? I found what you need to make it happen. These tiny hamster hats are actually a clip on, rather than an elastic around the neck. They’ll work best for the fluffiest of fluffballs! $13.98 AT AMAZON

Best Hamster Costumes

Adoggygo Dragon Wing Costume for Hamsters If your hamster can sometimes have a fire-breathing personality, I’ve got the costume for them. This leash/harness combination is awesome regardless of what kind of small pet you have. One reviewer notes, “This Syrian hamster… loves it. I know it’s for a bearded dragon but with the different sizes it comes with, she’s able to wear it comfortably.” $8.49 AT AMAZON

PinkiSmart Lion's Mane Hamster Halloween Costume This is the costume that’ll win your local Halloween pet photo contests. I mean, who doesn’t want a little lion that fits in the palm of your hand? There’s also tons of potential for themed group costumes if you’d like to go as Simba & Nala, Aslan and the four Narnia kids, or the Wizard of Oz characters. Go wild. $18.95 AT ETSY

Khemn Bee Costume for Hamsters These adorable hamster costumes are just the bee’s knees. They come in six sizes, with S probably working best for most hamsters. At least one reviewer noted that winter white dwarf hamsters fit into this costume very well. However, the seller has previously said they’d create customized sizes, so get in touch if you’re not sure. $16.99 AT AMAZON

SoSqueakinCute Elf Costume for Hamsters Buddy the Elf, who’s your favorite hamster? Oh right, it’s this guy! Honestly, this elf costume (and the santa costume you can purchase from the same seller) are high on my Christmas list. The outfit is attached by a piece of velcro around the hamster’s middle, and another loosely around their neck. Just look at all those happy critters in reviewer pictures! $18.00 AT ETSY

Best Wearable Hamster Accessories

Haichen Tec Backpack & Book Set for Hamsters If you’ve been looking for hamster clothes, you might have missed this one since it’s being marketed as a lizard outfit. But fear not! They’ve sized it correctly for hamsters, too! One genius parent bought this for their daughter’s pet, “for the first day of distance learning – he was her new ‘classmate.’ She was so thrilled and loved pulling out all the little books for him.” $11.99 AT AMAZON

Haichen Tec 3 Piece Hamster Glasses If you can get your hammy to sit still long enough to snap a photo with these, it’ll be worth it. This comes with three glasses in the one set: the first is a nerdy, thick-wire rim pair. Then there’s a pair of your standard Harry Potter glasses. Lastly, we’ve got a pair straight off the cover of a John Lennon album. If your hamster doesn’t want to sit still for very long, don’t worry. Just let it be. $19.99 AT AMAZON

