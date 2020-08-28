Build-A-Bear Debuts Magical ‘Harry Potter’ Collection

Build-A-Bear

Hold onto your wands, witches, wizards and muggles: Build-A-Bear just announced its newest collection, and it features all of the Harry Potter houses. “We are thrilled to be bringing the magic of the Wizarding World to Build-A-Bear Workshop,” Jennifer Kretchmar, Chief Digital and Merchandising Officer, said in press release.

Launching exclusively online in mere days — on Sept. 2 — and arriving in stores later this fall — in October — Build-A-Bear partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products for a magical Harry Potter collection that features a Harry Potter bear, complete with golden paws, the official HP logo, and the Hogwarts crest.

The collection also includes plenty of Wizarding World-inspired clothing and accessories.

“Harry Potter fans are sure to be spell-bound by the Harry Potter bear, house robes and Hogwarts uniforms, and bear-sized wands – and more magical clothing and accessories to come. This enchanting collection is perfect for all ages!” Kretchmar said.

Are you a proud member of the house of Gryffindor? The collection has a robe for your Harry Potter bear. Or are you more of a Slytherin devotee? Complete the Slytherin look with a matching house scarf.

Of course, the Harry Potter bear wouldn’t be complete without a wand. Available in black or brown, the plush wand wrist accessory attaches to the bear’s paw.

“Your furry friend can look just like a Hogwarts student in Hogwarts uniform pants or skirt with a golden Hogwarts logo. Accessorize the look with a woven sweater and striped tie in house colors,” the press release states.

Be among the first to order from the collection when it launches next week by signing up for updates on Build-A-Bear’s website.

Following the announcement of their Harry Potter collection, Build-A-Bear alerted fans of the return of their popular Time Lord teddy bear. Now back in stock and available exclusively online, the Doctor Who bear “makes a brilliant friend for fans and collectors alike.”

