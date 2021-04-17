Igloo’s New Retro Collection Will Warm Your ’90s Loving Heart

IglooCoolers.com

The retro Igloo collection has over 20 items that bring back all your childhood memories

Igloo’s Retro Collection is the collection you need to have a true ’90s summer. The beloved brand announced a new line of coolers inspired by its Little Playmate collection from the ‘70s back in March, but it decided that wasn’t enough. The company added more ‘80s and ‘90s styles to the retro collection, so lots of generations can throw it all the way back.

“Inspired by ‘80s and ‘90s fashion, you’ll find everything from our true classics — like our Barrel of Fun and Picnic Basket we originally released in 1992 — to wearable newbies (like a totally rad fanny pack and duffel bag) that double as an old-school-cool fashion statement,” their website reads. Perusing the choices will remind you of childhood picnics and days at the community pool with your lunch safely packed away in one of these very coolers.

What family didn’t have this Igloo cooler?

“We’re taking you back to the ‘70s with the revival of the Little Playmate (with the OG side push-button design!),” the 7-quart cooler description reads. It comes in red, blue, purple, pink, and several other colors and holds nine cans inside for the low, low price of $29.99.

If you need something that fits enough for the whole family, check out this 25-quart Retro Picnic Basket Cooler for $49.99. It’s all kinds of memories wrapped up in five gorgeous colors with enough room for sandwiches, snacks, soda, and whatever else you need to keep cool while you’re on-the-go.

You need a Barrel of Fun in your life to summon up memories of summer camp.

If you need something for a large batch of lemonade, fruit punch, or margaritas (they don’t call it a Barrel of Fun for nothing), check out this 2-gallon jug, which is “ready to party like it’s 1992.” This one comes in five colors as well and is available for $39.99.

The collection now has more than 20 products including both hard and soft coolers, drink jugs, picnic baskets, lunch bags, backpacks, duffel bags, and even everyone’s favorite fanny packs. With colors like electric watermelon and aquamarine, you will be the envy of all your neighbors when you bust one of these puppies out at the neighborhood barbecue.

Your kids’ new lunch bag is your old lunch bag.

If you want your kid to also be turning heads at school, send them with this lunch bag, which holds everything they’ll need to get through the day. “The lightweight insulated liner helps keep contents cool. Plus, it’s antimicrobial and easy to wipe clean,” which is good news for parents. It’s adorable and sells for $19.99.

There are tons of 5-star reviews, but this one commenter sums it up best: “I also am a hugely nostalgic person, so when I saw Igloo had this retro line, I couldn’t resist. It’s the perfect size to stash a few beverages & any other miscellaneous items you need to keep cool…Anyways, highly recommend, and gahhhh take me back to the simple days of soccer games & igloos at the beach.”

That says it all.

