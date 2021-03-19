Do Movie Night In Your Backyard With This Top-Rated Inflatable Projector Screen

Khomo Gear

The only thing better than movie night is movie night but outside. With the weather warming and spring fever setting in, kids and parents alike are itching to get their butts outdoors at any chance they can get. This giant inflatable projector screen by KHOMO GEAR lets families enjoy the fresh air even after dark and will definitely kick up your regular old movie night by more than a few notches.

The KHOMO GEAR Jumbo 20-Foot Inflatable Indoor/Outdoor Theater Projector Screen comes with all the fixin’s—inflation fan, tie-downs, and storage bag—and the entire thing takes about five minutes to set up. Simply roll it out, attach the blower, let the frame inflate, attach the white screen, and turn on your projector. Voila! Your movie-and-a-picnic date awaits.

This inflatable projector screen is top-rated on Amazon with over 1,900 five-star reviews. One happy customer even gave it an “A+++++. They wrote, “Love the size and ease of setup. Worth every penny paid!…It is good for front AND rear projection. When it’s actually dark outside, you won’t even be able to tell the difference.” This person said that the projector even stopped traffic—people wanted to see what kind of event was going on.

“This screen is legit,” a self-proclaimed “AV nerd” wrote in a five-star review. “It looked great and was well-built for the cost…We ran a 3300-lumen projector, and it [was] bright enough to see well about 15 minutes before dark (not sunset, actual dark). By the time it was fully dark, the picture was great.”

It should be noted that this listing is just for the screen, and a projector and speakers (which are recommended) are not included. But if you’ve got those two must-haves at the ready, then a memorable outside movie night is just a click away.

