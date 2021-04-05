Your Backyard Will Need These Inflatable Water Slides This Summer

Getty Images/Cavan Images

Start clearing some space in your yard — you absolutely need to get one of these inflatable water slides. It’s a fact that kids love water slides (just as much as they love kid pools, next-level sprinklers, and pool toys). No matter how old you or your kids are, you’ll love having one of these inflatable water parks taking up space on the grass. Don’t worry, if you already have a pool, we have slide options for you too. (Also, can we come over and swim?) Perfect for when your kids are hot and sweaty and need to cool off and keep busy, these blow-up water slides and splash pools will do the trick. Your kids may never want to come back inside the house. These slides are really that good. Keep scrolling and start shopping!

Best Inflatable Water Slides

ACTION AIR Inflatable Waterslide Your kids will be the target of the many sprayers on this ACTION AIR Inflatable Waterslide. After they climb up the steps to the ladder, they have to go through a shower and down the slide into another sprayer! The max weight on this slide is 88 pounds and is recommended for two children at one time. $229.99 AT AMAZON

WELLFUNTIME Inflatable Water Slide Park Where do we even begin with this WELLFUNTIME Inflatable Water Slide Park? It has side-by-side slides for racing, a separate pool with a shower, a climbing wall, a ton of sprayers, and so much pool space. Yes, this might take up most of your yard, but with the smiles it’ll put on your kids’ faces, it’s totally worth it. It also comes with a pump, carrying bag, stakes, and more fun accessories. $799.99 AT AMAZON

Inflatable Water Parks

Intex Fun 'n Fruity Inflatable Play Center Nothing screams summer quite like a fruit salad, and that’s exactly what you get with this Intex Fun ‘n Fruity Inflatable Play Center. The perfect play place for small children, this little water park has a tiny watermelon slide and two separated pools. There’s extra cushion at the bottom of the slide to catch your little ones as they come down, too. It even comes with a detached strawberry to play with like a beach ball! $69.99 AT AMAZON

Little Tikes Slam 'n Curve Slide The Little Tikes Slam ‘n Curve Slide has it all. There’s a climbing wall, a slide, a basketball hoop, and of course a pool at the bottom. It comes with stakes to anchor it into the ground and a heavy-duty pump to get the whole shindig started. This setup will provide endless hours of fun for your little ones. $379.00 AT AMAZON

Banzai Surf Rider Kids Inflatable Outdoor Backyard Aqua Water Slide Splash Park You will win parent of the year if you put this Banzai Surf Rider Kids Inflatable Outdoor Backyard Aqua Water Slide Splash Park in your yard. We don’t see how you couldn’t. This massive water park has a climbing wall up to a huge curved slide that even has a tunnel. Talk about drama! The splash pool at the bottom is plenty big and is recommended for kids ages 5-12. $449.99 AT AMAZON

Costzon Inflatable Bounce House Good luck ever getting your kids back in the house after you’ve introduced them to the Costzon Inflatable Bounce House. There’s so much going on with this one. There are multiple slides, a climbing wall, a shower, a sprayer, and plenty of pool space to splash and play. You can buy this set with or without the pump. The max recommended weight is 350 pounds and the company suggests no more than three children play at one time. $499.99 AT AMAZON

Blow Up Water Slides

Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide Bouncer This Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide Bouncer can keep plenty of kids busy all at the same time. The middle of this structure is a big climbing wall and once your littles get to the top, they have two slide options to get back down to the pool. Plus you’ve got water spraying from every which way. And if your kids like LOL Surprise, that’s also an option — yes, your backyard can be outfitted with a giant fuchsia water slide. You are welcome. $469.00 AT AMAZON

Sable Inflatable Play Center This teeny Sable Inflatable Play Center is perfect for smaller yards. It has a slide that’s perfect for little ones and a cute splash pool at the bottom. It even has palm trees for added flair. It’s equipped with water sprayers to keep your kids entertained, and can be inflated in just 1 minute. This slide, though, does not come with its own pump. $99.99 AT AMAZON

Intex Jungle Adventure Inflatable Play Center Your little water babies have to start somewhere. The Intex Jungle Adventure Inflatable Play Center is perfect for toddlers ages 2 and up. It’s a small playset with a little slide, some sprayers, and cute animal decor. You can even sit in the splash pool with your toddlers to help them get used to the water. $114.99 AT AMAZON

Inflatable Pool Slides

Intex Kool Splash Kids Inflatable Swimming Pool Water Slide You can set up this Intex Kool Splash Kids Inflatable Swimming Pool Water Slide either right on the side of your pool to send your children flying into the water. Even better — some adults can use it too. (There’s a max weight of 176 pounds.) It’s easy to climb up to the top of the slide with convenient hand holds on the back, and the slide has a constant water spray to make sure it’s always ready to go. $131.96 AT AMAZON

WOW Watersports Slide N Smile Go head to head with your kid with the WOW Watersports Slide N Smile. This inflatable pool slide sits on the edge of your pool and lets you slide right in. It’s extra wide so two people can go down at once, which means it’s a race to the water! WOW also makes a larger pool system, so you can add more pieces to the slide for a larger track — and larger adventure. $248.35 AT AMAZON

Best Inflatable Water Slides for Adults

BACKYARD BLAST - 30' Waterslide with Bumpers and Pool Designed for big kids and adults who want a thrill, the BACKYARD BLAST – 30′ Waterslide with Bumpers and Pool is basically a Slip N Slide but better. Imagine setting this up so it dumps right into your pool — now that sounds like fun. But if you don’t have a pool, there’s a small catch-pool at the end of this slide that you can splash right into. It also comes with two inflatable rafts to make your slide extra sleek. $149.99 AT AMAZON

TEAM MAGNUS XL Slip and Slide Another Slip N Slide-style water slide is this TEAM MAGNUS XL Slip and Slide. It has one inflatable end to catch you when you slide down, and is the perfect backyard fun for adults who want to beat the heat. Plus it’s 31 feet long, so you’ll get an extra long ride. $94.00 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.