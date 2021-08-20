The 10 Best Kids Basketball Hoops For Little Athletes Of All Skill Levels

Ana Silva / EyeEm / Scary Mommy

Kids basketball hoops fulfill a childhood rite of passage. Especially if your child loves watching basketball games on TV, it’s probably time to take the plunge and get them their very own basketball hoop to have at home. That way, they can play whenever they want in their own backyard, driveway, or maybe even in the house, and that gives them ample time to learn, practice, and burn off excess energy. (And for kids who treat your living room as their own personal ninja course, this can only be a good thing for everyone!). The younger the better—starting sports at an early age can have both physical and emotional benefits, from helping to build your child’s confidence to teaching them the value of teamwork.

When looking for the best kids basketball hoop, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind. If you have the space in your house to put a hoop inside, consider getting something that can be used booth indoors or outdoors so that they can play rain or shine. If you have a very little one who already seems interested, get a hoop that’s designed with toddlers in mind. A portable basketball hoop is very convenient to have for trips to the park or Grandma’s house. Or consider investing an a height-adjustable hoop that’ll grow with your child’s height and skillset. Below are some of the best kids basketball hoops for athletes of all levels.

Best Kids Indoor Basketball Hoops

Step2 Shootin' Hoops Pro Basketball Set At only 15 pounds, this Step2 basketball hoop means it can easily be used inside as well as outside. It’s height-adjustable from 48 to 72 inches, so it’s both toddler-friendly and good for older kids. You can add some extra stability by adding water or sand to the base to weigh it down, and the large backboard and wide rim make it easy for young children to really learn. This is a fun and fairly inexpensive option that also has the bonus of coming with a basketball. $64.99 AT AMAZON

Kiddie Play Toy Basketball Hoop Arcade Game It’s definitely a little different, but this arcade-style basketball hoop may be the best indoor fit for many homes (like for people who don’t have the space to let their kids run around bouncing a basketball). Keep in mind that this is on the small side (it’s really meant for older toddlers), but it will offer hours of fun for mini athletes. It comes with two inflatable balls and a pump, and the large mesh basket on the bottom means you won’t lose anything. $37.99 AT AMAZON

Little Tikes Attach 'n Play Basketball Set If you don’t want a large hoop in your home, then this Little Tikes Attach ‘n Play is a great option. It can easily go over a door, making it versatile and portable, and it won’t take up a lot of space. This is a great hoop to put in a kid’s room, and it’s also height-adjustable—you can make it lower for younger kids and higher for older kids. The price, at just about $20, is also hard to beat. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Best Kids Adjustable Basketball Hoops

Tsomtto Kids Basketball Hoop This kit includes everything you need to put it together, and it’s super easy to do so. It’s height-adjustable, and so it goes from 2.8 feet to 6.2 feet, which is suitable for ages 3-8. You can fill the base with water or sand to make it more stable, and the backboard is thick and durable so it won’t crack easily. Your kids can play with this for years, and it’s another one that can be used inside or outside. $29.65 AT AMAZON

Lifetime 90022 32" Youth Portable Basketball Hoop This popular Lifetime hoop has a slightly more professional feel to it and is great for slightly older kids. The height adjusts from 5.5 feet to 7.5 feet in 6-inch increments, so while it’s not going to work for toddlers, it’s great for older kids. The base is nice and supportive, it’s weather-resistant, and the graphics are fade-resistant. Reviewers love how durable it is, with one noting, “Once set up it is easily adjustable, solid, and can be moved pretty easily on its wheels.” $89.98 AT AMAZON

Little Tikes Easy Score Basketball Set If you’re looking for a sturdy basketball hoop that will grow with your toddler, this is it. The height goes from 2.5 to 4 feet, so this is only for younger kids, but it’s still very versatile. The oversized rim makes it easy for little ones to learn, and it comes with three different-sized basketballs that are also age-appropriate. It has over 26,000 positive reviews for a reason: reviewers love how durable it is, and how it grows with their tots. $34.99 AT AMAZON

Best Little Kids Basketball Hoops

Dazmers 3-in-1 Kids Sports Center You know how toddlers can never focus on just one activity at a time? Well, this 3-in-1 set is perfect for that. It can be used to play basketball, soccer, or ring toss, and it goes from 34 inches to 4 feet in height, so it won’t last just a few months. It’s easy to set up, it’s lightweight and portable, and it will definitely entertain them (for a little while, at least). $59.99 AT AMAZON

Little Tikes TotSports Basketball Set Made specifically with toddlers in mind, this non-adjustable hoop is junior-sized with an oversized rim that makes it easy for them to learn how to shoot hoops. The base can be weighted for extra stability, and it can be used inside or outside. This is a fun and simple hoop that little ones will love practicing on. $33.90 AT WALMART

VTech Smart Shots Sports Center Want to get them started really young? This VTech option is perfect. It’s a 2-in-1, with a basketball hoop and a soccer net, and it has all of the extras that tots love: an animated light-up LED scoreboard that does sounds and phrases, shape buttons, and 50 plus songs for learning. It’s colorful and exciting, and while it’s something they’ll grow out of fairly quickly, it’s also an excellent way for them to start learning. $42.99 AT AMAZON

Best Kids Portable Basketball Hoop

Best Choice Products Kids Height-Adjustable Basketball Hoop With over 3,000 positive reviews on Amazon, this Best Choice hoop is one of the more popular options out there. It grows with kids from 5.5feet to 7 feet, so it’s for slightly older kids rather than toddlers. It’s weather-resistant and comes with wheels that make it portable and super simple to move around as necessary. One reviewer noted, “This was easy to put together and is very sturdy! It has lasted outside in the elements for a year now and no issues. We love we can change the height so as our son grows, it will too!” $59.99 AT AMAZON

