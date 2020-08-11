18 Best Kids’ Face Masks They’ll Actually Be Excited To Wear

You already know that telling your kid to keep six feet away from other kids (and stay apart) is kind of like telling them to move away from cupcakes at a birthday party. That’s why kids’ face masks is the accessory du jour. Regardless of whether your kids are attending school in person or virtually, kids’ face masks are a must in helping slow the spread of COVID-19, according to the Center of Disease Control. Since kids are less likely than adults to show typical coronavirus symptoms, you definitely want to reinforce that wearing face masks, even while social distancing, is a must. As long as your children are over the age of 2 and don’t have difficulty breathing or removing their face mask themselves, you need to invest in a few kids’ face masks, pronto. (Rue the day we thought Snapchat face masks were just for fun!)

Think of fabric face masks as you would think about gloves (or water bottles?). You can’t have too many and need them in every place. It’s not a matter of where but when your kids will accidentally forget their mask. We love to keep a kids’ face mask in the glove compartment of every car, in our purse, and, of course, a spare in their backpack.

When looking for a kids’ face mask, pick a style that will comfortably cover nose and mouth and fit snugly, not tightly, around the ears. Kids’ face mask with two layers are great, but we especially love the masks with an insert for a filter. No need to waste time searching for the best kids’ face masks, we did all the legwork to bring you our top picks—from tie dye to styles that won’t fog up glasses.

Best Kids’ Face Masks For The Whole Family

Andy & Evan 8-pack Family Face Masks We call this face mask 8-pack aone and done! Andy & Evan was originally a men’s custom shirt company that shifted to fashion-forward children’s clothing; that’s why when you wear these 3-ply crisp cotton face masks your whole family will look prim but still feel comfy. We especially love the adjustable elastic ear loops that fit little toddler faces. $30 AT MAISONETTE

Best Kids’ Face Masks For Neighborhood Walks

Cubcoats Kids Face Masks 2-pack Your kiddos will love these whimsical designs for walks in your neighborhood. Don these 2-ply masks, with a pocket for a filter, and let them get into character. Goodness knows, we need new ways to get that energy out. Play a game where they are allowed to roar at anyone who’s walking around without a face mask. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Face Masks for All Day Use

Janie and Jack Fall Floral Kids Face Mask 2-pack The pleats on these kids’ face masks open up like a fan, so your kid is protected but has room to talk comfortably. And because these are made from breezy cotton poplin, they can wear the mask comfortably for hours. We also love that for every purchase through September 30, Janie and Jack will donate $5 to Baby2Baby, a non-profit organization that helps struggling children with essentials like diapers and clothes. $12 AT JANIE AND JACK

Best Kids’ Face Masks With Filter

Tub Cubby Kids Face Masks 3-pack Not only is the unisex design on these kids’ face masks adorable, but the masks fit perfectly on little faces thanks to the stretchy silicone ear loops. The soft cotton is delicate enough that they won’t keep tugging or itching. We also love that these come with a charcoal filter as an extra layer of protection. $16.75 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Face Masks On a Budget

Carter’s Kids Face Masks 3-pack The double layer cotton poplin is light to the touch, so your preschooler won’t pay attention to it every single minute. And just because they will likely probably lose it at recess, you don’t have to lose your shit over it—at $3 a piece you can just roll your eyes and pack a few extras in their cubby. $9 AT CARTER'S

Best Kids’ Face Masks For Elementary School

ABG Accessories Kids Face Mask 3-Pack Remember how you had to pick just the right My Little Pony folder to impress your 4th grade BFF? We’re pretty sure the same goes for kids’ face masks. That’s why these 2-layer cotton jersey-lined gems are made for attention. Bonus: the multi-color design will match everything so you won’t have to deal with getting dressed in the a.m. saga. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Face Masks for Double Duty

Gropecan Neck Gaiter 2-pack One day (soon, we hope!) we can forget about that time we couldn’t leave the house without a face mask—and that’s why these neck gaiter kids face masks are a real steal. Use them out with filters (they come with 10 activated carbon sheets) or as a colorful headband at home. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Meakeize Kids Full-Coverage Tube Face Mask Another multi-use mask, this is great not only for COVID protection, but it also shields your kids’ skin from the sun! One reviewer wrote, “This is a great mask option for a kid because it’s not as cumbersome as a behind-the-ears type of mask. Cute design, washable, and they can wear it around their neck or on their head when it’s not covering their face.” $15.99

Best Kids’ Face Masks For Creative Kids

Vistaprint Custom Kids Face Mask You know Vistaprint for its business card flair, and now your kids can show off their artsy side with zany kids face masks design. They can choose from fun styles, or upload their own creations—weekend project! These stretchy face masks fit just right, like a favorite T-shirt. Brownie points for latex-free straps. $13 AT VISTAPRINT

Best Kids’ Face Masks For Allergies

Hownel Kids Face Masks With Filter 4-pack Kids with allergies will find extra comfort with this face mask, thanks to its activated carbon filter and adjustable nose bridge that will keep out dust and pollen. The snug fit also helps keep glasses from fogging up—so your kid has one less thing to worry about. As parents, we love the little harness that clips in the back for kids to easily pull the mask down without having to take it off completely. $11.37 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Face Masks For DIY Project

Springs Creative Fabric 1-yard For Kids Face Masks Superheroes wear face masks. Your kids love superheroes. This is a no-brainer. Your kids will wear superhero face masks. For the crafty crew (bless you!) stock up on this 100% cotton Kawaii superheros and we guarantee your kids won’t want to take their kids’ face masks off. If you don’t already know how to sew a face mask, we love this super easy YouTube tutorial. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Face Masks Worth A Splurge

Paige Lauren Adult and Mini Me Mask Set If you want to match with your mini-me, this mask set comes with three pretty, gray tie-dyed options. These masks are extra soft and comfy, made with 50% Supima cotton and 50% Micro Modal. These are selling *quickly*, so get ’em before they’re gone! $22 AT MAISONETTE

Best Kids’ Face Masks For Matching

GAP Family Unisex Face Masks (8-pack) These masks are made with triple-layer, soft, lightweight cotton so your littles are covered comfortably. This is a family pack, so cute masks to go all around! $36 AT GAP

Best Kids’ Face Masks For Basic Protection

VECO Cotton Fabric Face Masks 5-Pack Get a pack of five when you order these masks which come with a three-layer defense system that’s made from high-quality cotton and breathable fabric. Plus, their innovative Nano Silver cloth helps keep your mask clean. “Fabric is soft like a tee-shirt, I have sensitive skin and these work amazing. The middle doesn’t cling to the face, so it doesn’t feel like you can’t breath,” says one reviewer. $38.00 AT AMAZON

Grifil Zero Kids Mask If you’re looking for extra fun masks, these ones from Amazon come in all kinds of designs, including cat faces, a mustache, and more. One reviewer wrote, “Very cute! My 7yr old daughter loves it and it actually stays on her face. Never thought my kid would need a mask on a daily basis but here we are. Definitely going to buy a few more.” $9.99 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Face Masks For Working Out

Athleta Everyday Kids Face Masks 5-pack Athleta’s soft, breathable face masks come in five colors. What’s really awesome is that Athelta is donating 100,000 non-medical masks to a healthcare org in order to support our essential workers! $30 AT ATHLETA

Best Kids’ Face Masks Filters

Activated Carbon Filters 10-pack This material is made of non-woven fabric, activated carbon, and advanced filter cotton. The masks have five-layer filtration that is made to double your protection when you’re wearing a mask. They also come in a 10-pack and at about $7 a pop, no need to sweat it if your kid leaves this behind somewhere (because chances are, they probably will). $6.98 AT AMAZON

Best Kids’ Face Masks Disposable Option

Kids Single Use Disposable Face Mask 50-pack These truly disposable face masks are a blessing for those of us with little ones who will *for sure* leave their cloth mask behind. If you don’t want to invest in fancy masks if they’re going to end up left on a playground, this is an awesome option. These masks come in a pack of 50, and are made with sturdy material designed to protect wearers from germs. “I bought these for my kids – one pack for the girl and one pack for the boy. My kids are 6 and 8, and these fit them perfectly. We had tried using hand made cloth masks with them and they didn’t like them, these are much more comfortable for them, one Amazon reviewer said. $34.99 AT AMAZON

