The Best Laptops For Kids To Ace Their Assignments (Or Hone Their Gaming Skills)

The best laptops for kids may be on your mind as the back-to-school season commences. School supplies lists seem to get a little longer each year, and we’ve reached the point in time when it can include technology, including laptops for kids. Long gone are the days when absolutely everything is done with a pencil and paper — now kids surf the web for research more than they use the library and type out their essays on a screen rather than a typewriter. But the beauty of a laptop is that it can make learning fun for kids of all ages, and after all, tech-savviness is a key to success in today’s society.

The other big thing that’s changed with kids laptops is that they’re so much more affordable now. These days, you can find a reliable machine for $200, and while that’s still a pretty penny to spend for classroom supplies, it can really benefit your child in school. Though some schools don’t require (or don’t even allow) your children to actually have their laptops in class, they’re still a great tool to have at home. If you’re in the market for a new laptop for your child or even one to share with the whole family, check out the options below.

Best Laptops For Kids

Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop The Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop is cool in that it requires absolutely no setup, so your kid can definitely handle it on their own. All they need is a Google account to get going — everything is stored in the Cloud. This is especially appealing for kids — and parents, TBH — who regularly forget to save things or lose flash drives easily. This computer also has a MediaTek MTK8173C Processor, which is just a very fancy way of saying it can keep up with your child when they’re doing schoolwork. $209.84 AT AMAZON

Apple MacBook Pro If you’ve got an older kid who’s interested in anything techie, listen up. An Apple MacBook Pro is an investment, for sure, but these high-quality laptops will last your kids for years. If you have an Apple-loving house, a MacBook will seamlessly sync with your child’s iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and whatever other Apple products your house is currently running. Apple computers are also very easy for children to use because they function similarly to iPads and iPhones, so if your child has one of those, they’ll have no problems figuring out a MacBook. This 2020 edition can handle all your child’s homework projects — and side projects galore — and while it’s fairly light and easy to transport, this is one pick you’ll probably want them to leave safely at home. $1199.99 AT AMAZON

Best Laptops For School

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop There’s a lot to love about the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop. We think this is a great little laptop for your older kids to cart to and from school. Not only is it lightweight, but it’s versatile in how you can use it. Your kiddo can use it as a regular laptop or flip it and use it tablet-style. It also offers a fully touchscreen experience. The battery lasts up to 10 hours, which means students should have no problem making it through a school day without recharging. $261.02 AT AMAZON

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a little more expensive than some of these other laptops for kids, but it’s a really quality machine that is perfect for taking to school. This laptop is under 2 pounds, so even your younger children can easily carry it to school (though with a stern warning to take very good care of it so it doesn’t get broken). It also functions as a laptop and a tablet in one for a more versatile learning experience. It has more than 10 hours of battery life and a super-fast charge, so your kid can leave in the morning with a full battery and make it through the day. $768.92 AT AMAZON

Best Gaming Laptops For Kids

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop For your young gaming aficionado, this Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop is a solid setup for them to use. Though serious gaming (and we mean serious) will eventually call for a sick desktop setup, a gaming laptop is a fine way to casually game at first. This laptop has a very cool backlit with red lighting, and extra cooling technology for when it starts to overheat. Because gaming is hard work for a computer, it can easily warm up, but the fans will help keep that in check. Plus, it’s running NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, which ensure an excellent picture while you play, as well as an Intel Core i5 processor. $739.00 AT AMAZON

Razer Blade 15 The Razer Blade 15 is one of the best gaming laptops for all ages. It’s operating with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics and an Intel Core i7 6 core processor, which all add up to a crystal clear and fast experience. You’ll find no lag here! (Most of the time anyways.) It also has a really impressive battery life for when your kid inevitably forgets to plug in, too. $1162 AT AMAZON

Cheap Laptops For Kids

HP Chromebook 14 Look, we get it. Kids are destructive as hell, so you might not want to spend a lot on a laptop just in case it doesn’t last very long. This HP Chromebook 14 is under $200, so you’ll get a really solid machine for a pretty decent price tag. You actually won’t find too many laptops for much cheaper than this, and even fewer that run better. What we also love about this laptop is how fast it charges. It’ll charge up to 50% in just 45 minutes and while that’s practically a lifetime to a kid, as a parent you’ll appreciate the efficiency. $199.99 AT AMAZON

SAMSUNG Galaxy Chromebook 4 The SAMSUNG Galaxy Chromebook 4 is a great little budget-friendly laptop for children of all ages. You can get this model with 64GB of space for just over $200, but this computer actually comes in a slightly smaller storage size for even cheaper. (Depending on how much storage you think your child needs, you may be able to get away with the cheaper model.) This computer will do everything your kiddo needs for school, from surfing the internet for research to providing a place to type of essays they probably don’t want to write. And because of the budget-friendly price tag, you don’t have to worry too much about it getting carried around in a backpack and plonked down on a school desk. $216.99 AT AMAZON

