Best Meal Delivery Kits That Give Even The Pickiest Toddlers & Kids Food They’ll Actually Eat

Too busy/exhausted to cook for your kids? A few words: Kids’ meal delivery. Because let’s be real — cooking for your kids is a never-ending task. No matter how tired you are, those tiny people still need to eat. Subscribing to a meal delivery service can lighten your load and just make life easier, so instead of spending hours in the kitchen, you can spend more time with your kids, by yourself, or doing literally whatever the F you want, because SOMEONE ELSE IS DOING THE COOKING! Not to mention there’s barely any cleanup.

Kids have different dietary needs and preferences (a fact you probably know all too well), so we rounded up several different meal delivery kits that offer a variety of options — from organic baby food, to toddler-approved meals, to meals for big kids that they’ll actually eat, to meals for the whole family. Plus, one option for dessert, because you gotta. Browse through the options below to find the meal delivery service that works best for your family. The prices listed are around what it costs per meal, depending on the plan you choose.

Best Meal Delivery Kits for Kids

Yumble Yumble sends weekly nutritionist-approved, fully prepared meals that are fresh, not frozen. You can choose from 20 menu options each week, which include organic and fresh options whenever possible, as well as breakfast and snacks. The options are usually familiar foods that picky eaters will like — hooray! The trays the food come in are recyclable and can be heated in the microwave — most meals require about a minute or two heat up time. A bonus: The company includes fun stickers and games for the kids to play with while you’re (not) cooking their meals. $6.99 AT YUMBLE

Dinnerly Dinnerly is a meal kit for the whole family with excellent choices for kids. The kits include digital recipes (you’ll need to log into the app to view them) and ingredients for however many portions you signed up for. Each week, there are six meals to choose from, and they’re all fast and easy to make. You’ll still need to prepare dinner (or lunch), but at least you won’t have to think about what to make or go shopping for the ingredients. The biggest plus about Dinnerly is its affordability at around $4 per serving, which is significantly less than its competitors. $3.74 AT DINNERLY

Baketivity Baketivity doesn’t offer lunch or dinner, but it does offer yummy desserts. The subscription service sends kids a new baking project once a month, which is a great way for them to get involved in baking and spend time with the fam. Each box comes with a recipe, detailed instructions, and most of the ingredients you’ll need. Not included are household items like oil, butter, and eggs. Plus, the kids get their very own baker’s hat and apron — essential for bakers. $32.95 AT BAKETIVITY

Best Meal Delivery Kits for Toddlers

Nurture Life Looking for healthy, fresh meals ready in under two minutes? Nurture Life has you covered. The well-balanced weekly meals are prepared by a team of registered dieticians and chefs, and they’re always fresh (not frozen), made with organic produce and antibiotic-free proteins and whole grains. You can personalize your meal choices on the website to exclude allergens or certain foods, and you can choose meals and snacks based on your child’s age group. The options are probably best for toddlers or for older kids who are a little less adventurous when it comes to trying new flavors. $7.99 AT NURTURE LIFE

Raised Real Raised Real is all about organic, healthy, clean meals made with simple vegetables, fruits, grains, oils, and seeds that your toddler can actually see (as opposed to foods that are blended). You can choose to mash up the ingredients if you’re serving a pouch to a baby (the ingredients are designed for babies six months and older). These meals are a great way to introduce your baby and toddler to new foods (and solids in general) without having to cook separate meals just for them. $5.49 AT RAISED REAL

SmoothieBox If you struggle to get your toddler to eat fruits and vegetables, but they’ll throw back a smoothie no questions asked, this is the subscription box for you! Smoothie Box offers four options of perfectly portioned, organic, farm fresh fruits and vegetables for the whole family. They come frozen, so all you need to do is add milk and blend. (There’s an optional collagen protein add-on for grownups.) They are high in protein, low in sugar, and jam-packed with nutrients. $4.95 AT SMOOTHIEBOX

Best Meal Delivery Kits for Babies

Yumi Freshly prepared, organic, seasonal and classic recipes delivered to your doorstep every two weeks. Yumi offers food for eight stages of child development, starting with purées for 6-month-old babies all the way to finger foods for toddlers. Meals are thoughtfully designed, and flavor combinations help little ones get used to trying new tastes and textures. $4.37 AT YUMI

Cerebelly When it comes to baby food pouches, Cerebelly’s purées and smoothie-inspired pouches are the absolute best. While most pouches are loaded with sugar and preservatives to ensure a long shelf life, Cerebelly’s pouches have no added sugar and no preservatives, and they last for 18 months. The company explained the process: “Thanks to an ingenious manufacturing process called retort we’re able to create delicious, nutritious, shelf-stable baby food without resorting to preservatives. The retort process steams our food in a way that kills off bacteria while sealing in nutrition.” The website offers a brief, but in-depth quiz about your child’s current milestones to help you find the right pouches for their brain development. $2.17 AT CEREBELLY

