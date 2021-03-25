Best Mother’s Day Delivery Gifts For Sending Love Across Any Distance

Urban Stems/Artifact Uprising

Mother’s Day delivery gifts that show love and sentiment are the next best thing to hand-delivering a Mother’s Day present in person. Whether you’re practicing social distancing or you live far away, you may not be able to be with Mom on her special day (*sniff*), but you can still let her know how much you care. But here’s the thing: Nowadays, you can send just about anything to anyone anywhere, but to make it truly special, you’ll want it wrapped, packaged, and tied with a pretty bow. That way, she can open it on your Mother’s Day FaceTime call so it’s almost like you’re actually there. And even if you’re reading this last-minute, your options for super-fast delivery gifts (we’re talking, next-day and even same-day delivery) are limited. However, there are a few and we’ve gathered some thoughtful ideas below (shhh, she’ll never know!).

When is Mother’s Day 2021?

Mother’s Day this year is Sunday, May 9.

Can I get a Mother’s Day gift with next day or same day delivery?

This one’s tricky because not only is Mother’s Day a big gift-giving holiday — meaning delivery vendors are sure to be slammed — many companies can’t guarantee deliveries on Sundays. Below we have a few options where it’s possible to put in an order Friday or Saturday and get it delivered on Sunday for Mother’s Day, but it is not guaranteed.

If you’re super last-minute, your best bet is to choose something that’s can be delivered instantly online. Check out some of our favorite out-of-the-box picks that are a little more personal than an Amazon gift card (although depending on the mom in mind, that could work, too!).

So whether you’re planning Mom’s present weeks in advance or with just a few days’ notice (pssst, check out our last-minute Mother’s Day gift guide, too), we’ve rounded up the best gifts to send Mom, including thoughtful picks for when you need something, like, today. (Shh, she’ll never even know you procrastinated!)

Best Mother’s Day Delivery Gifts

Hedley & Bennett The Carryall Apron Seriously, when’s the last time Mom got an apron upgrade? Retire that old threadbare frock and get her a modern, durable one from Hedley & Bennett (you know, the same brand with the ampersand logo that’s used on Top Chef? Yeah, they’re that cool). The Carryall Apron comes in 7 trendy color combinations and is made with heavy cotton canvas to withstand splatters, spills, and sloshes in the kitchen or at the craft table. Get it gift wrapped for a sweet Mother’s Day surprise that she’ll be thrilled to open. $85 AT HEDLEY & BENNETT

Old Whaling Company Seaweed & Sea Salt Gift Set If the mom on your list is a coastal gal through and through, she’ll fall head over heels for Old Whaling Company’s Sea Salt & Seaweed scented gift set. Featuring their bestselling fragrance, this box includes a travel size tub of their luscious body butter plus a bar of their creamy, rough-cut soap. It truly smells like an ocean breeze, and we say this from experience: We’ve tried it, we love it. $18.00 AT AMAZON HANDMADE

The Milk Bar Sampler You may not be able to bake dessert for Mom in person, but that doesn’t mean she can’t enjoy some fresh-baked treats. “Wow” your sweet-toothed Mama with Milk Bar’s sampler tin, which she definitely deserves for a job well done (that job being motherhood). This box comes with original and chocolate birthday cake truffles, 6 assorted cookies, and a slice of ooey, gooey milk bar pie, all packaged in a sleek white and pink tin. Everything is carefully packaged and shipped with love; just note, delivery days are Monday-Saturday. $52 AT MILK BAR

Gorjana Bespoke Plate Adjustable Bracelet This silver bracelet is classic, sleek, and can be personalized especially for Mom. With room for up to 15 characters, you can have it engraved with a name, a memorable date, or even a sweet message. Like a love note she can wear (and will cherish forever), it’s guaranteed to warm her heart on this special day, even if you can’t be there in person. Get it gift wrapped and it’ll arrive in a cloth jewelry pouch that’s tucked in a bag with tissue paper, plus a gift tag with a message from you. $60 AT GORJANA

BeetsandApples Mom Spa Gift Set Send Ma the gift of relaxation with this beautifully-packaged self-care set that encourages relaxation. Luxuriously scented with French rose, these products — which include rose and pink clay bath salts, goat milk soap, a candle, lip balm, and either chocolate or chamomile tea (depending on the season) — are all handmade with love in Virginia. Packaged in a beautiful box, it’s the perfect way to show your mom how much you appreciate her, even from afar. $29.99 AT AMAZON HANDMADE

Urban Stems - The Amethyst Bouquet Flowers? Boring? Not these lovely blooms. Urban Stems arrangements aren’t your typical flower-chain bouquets. They feature bold pops of color and rustic charm that any plant-loving mama will swoon over. You can add a chic vase to put these petals on display, and if you really want to spoil Mama, treat her to a subscription (from 3 to 12 bouquets, delivered bi-weekly or monthly) for fresh flowers on the reg. $95 AT URBAN STEMS

Gorjana Diamond Cluster Necklace Believe it or not, you can send Mama diamonds without breaking the bank. This gorgeous necklace from Gorjana is elegant and dainty, offering just enough sparkle. Made with 14 karat gold and real diamonds, we especially love this piece as a representation of four kids or a family of four. The brand has a gift wrap option so it’ll be presented in a pretty package; the baubles will be tucked in a cloth jewelry bag then wrapped in a gift bag stuffed with tissue paper. There’s even a gift tag attached where you can add a personalized note. $265 AT GORJANA

Winc Membership (1-Month) Some days (or, okay, most days) the only thing getting your mama friend through is the lure of a glass—or two or three—of wine. So keeping her stash of booze stocked is a must. But between homework and school pick-up duty, she barely has time to breathe let alone make a trip to the liquor store. That’s where Winc comes in. The popular subscription service delivers a curated box of four delicious wines right to her doorstep every month (which will hardly last 30 days honestly, but that’s a discussion for another time…). Whether she’s into red, white, or rose, there’s bound to be a bottle she’ll enjoy—Winc even offers plenty of vegan, organic, and low-sugar options. $60 AT WINC

Senza Gluten Southern Red Velvet Cupcakes (2-pack) Is Mom gluten-free? That doesn’t mean she has to sacrifice indulging in sweet baked treats. Order from New York-based gluten-free bakery Senza Gluten, and her goodies will arrive in chilled packaging to keep them fresh. This pair of decadent red velvet cupcakes — which are stuffed with bittersweet chocolate vanilla ganache — are sure to delight. $13.50 AT SENZA GLUTEN

Best Mother’s Day Gifts With Fast Delivery

Goldbelly Gift Box Real talk: This could be a miss but it’s worth checking out. The beauty of Goldbelly, which ships delicious food around the country, is that its vendors are also all over the United States. This means you can head to the website and search for a vendor that’s local to the recipient. On the lefthand side of the screen, click the “Get It By” drop down and narrow your search by delivery date. If you’re lucky, you may be able to get a tasty food box delivered to your mom just in time. But truly, for a gift this sweet (or savory), Mom probably wouldn’t mind receiving it a few days past the actual holiday. (Pictured: Macaron Gift Box by Daniel Boulud Kitchen.) $44 BROWSE GOLDBELLY

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries and Cheesecake Pops Set Yes, the major gift basket retailer has a few last-minute gift options available if you’re in a pinch. According to the site’s Holiday Order Cut-Off Dates, if you order a gift that qualifies for next-day delivery by Friday, May 7, and choose overnight shipping, it should arrive in time for Mother’s Day. The options are limited, of course, and they’re subject to availability — but it’s worth a shot if you’re set on sending Mom a gift she can open. (Side note: Since you’re in a rush, the buy button below will take you right to the “Overnight & Next Day Delivery” page. On the left-hand side under “shipping,” you can filter by “two-day” and “overnight” shipping.) $59.99 BROWSE HARRY & DAVID

The Sugarwish Select - Medium Box What’s better than sending Mama a basket of her favorite treats? Letting her choose which goodies she’d like to try! At Sugarwish, you can send The Select box, which is basically a virtual cookie, candy, and popcorn bar. The recipient will receive a digital ecard and easy-to-follow steps for picking their favorite snacks based on the size box you purchased (for instance, the medium size holds either 6 cookies, 6 bags of candy, or 3 flavors of popcorn). While the munchies won’t be delivered until after Mom picks them out, the best part is, the ecard will arrive right on time so she’ll know you’re thinking about her. $44 AT SUGARWISH

Seamless Digital Food Delivery Gift Card If you can’t take your Mama out to dinner, you can still treat her to her favorite meal. Whether she prefers Seamless, DoorDash, GrubHub, or any of the other meal delivery services out there, you can send this to her inbox with a note that you want her to take a break from cooking on Mother’s Day. $50 AT SEAMLESS

Artifact Uprising E-Gift Card For crafty moms who are obsessed with taking photos, a gift card to Artifact Uprising will give her hours of sentimental DIY joy. Sure, you can make a momento to give her yourself (another worthy present for Mother’s Day), but if crafting is her calling, this gift card will let her choose her favorite photos and how to preserve and display them. Artifact Uprising’s modern, top-quality products include hardcover photo books, scrapbooks, albums, photo boxes, and so much more. Get an e-gift card, and it can be delivered to her inbox instantly; procrastinators, rejoice! (Pictured: Color Series Photo Books, starting at $20.) $50 AT ARTIFACT UPRISING

MasterClass 1-Year Subscription Cook with Gordon Ramsay. Take better photographs with Annie Leibowitz. Play tennis with Serena Williams. That’s just a glimpse of what you can do with a MasterClass All-Access Pass—and better yet, what the mom in your life can do while her kids are watching yet another episode of P.J. Masks. MasterClass has a wide variety of online classes taught by your favorite celebrities which are equal parts informative and inspiring and can be done at your own pace … which is perfect for all the mamas who have random bits of free time between bath times and loads of laundry. Who knows—you could be giving them exactly what they need to not only learn a new hobby but maybe even start a side hustle. $180 AT MASTERCLASS

