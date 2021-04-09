12 Pairs Of Kids Shorts To Keep Them Cool & Comfy All Summer Long

The weather is getting warmer, the world is slowly opening up, and your kids need some new shorts… again. Even though time slowed down this past year (or did it speed up? Not sure …), the rate at which your kids keep growing did not, which means you have to keep buying them new clothes practically every 5 minutes to keep up. As summer approaches, now is a good time to purchase some solid pairs of shorts that’ll last them all summer (while you’re at it, you may want to browse some kids flip flops for hangin’ out by water … even if it’s just the inflatable pool in your backyard.) And Mama, since your summer wardrobe deserves an update too, check out our favorite comfy sweat shorts and running shorts to keep you cool and comfy, even in the hottest months.

Since there are approximately millions of shorts to choose from on the internet, we did some narrowing down and made of list of the best shorts for girls and boys that are comfortable, cute, affordable, and… well, short enough to not be pants. (Of course, if your child’s style doesn’t conform to gender rules, that’s great, too.) Take a look below to find a pair or two to add to their summer wardrobe.

Kids’ Shorts for Girls

T.H.L.S Athletic Shorts 3-Pack First up —3 pairs of retro athletic shorts that definitely can be rocked without stepping foot on an athletic field. Parents love these shorts because they aren’t too short or too long. They’re available in several color options and come in size 12-18 months to size 14-16 in kids. $22.99 AT AMAZON

Lucky Brand Stretch Denim Shorts Cutoff jean shorts have come a long way since the ’90s. (Meaning, there are so many to choose from, kids no longer have to make their own by butchering a pair of perfectly wearable jeans from their closet.) This super-soft pair from Lucky Brand comes in 8 different washes, and they’re available in sizes 2T to 12 kids with a cinch on the inside to make them tighter if needed. They’re supposed to come with an attached friendship bracelet (so maybe not so far from the ’90s, after all), but FYI many Amazon reviewers say they arrived with no bracelet. You could always introduce them to a summer camp throwback by having them make their own. $24.95 AT AMAZON

Boden Heart Pocket Shorts When you find a solid (or in this case, striped) pair of shorts for your kids, you stick with them. These shorts from Boden have a drawstring to help them stay in place and they’re just all-around a great pair of practical shorts for letting kids live their best summer lives. They come in 4 styles and are available for sizes 3T to 14 kids. We only wish they’d come in our size, too. $36 AT BODEN

Athleta Girl All Play 3" Short We love when shorts (and anything, really) can be worn to play sports, lounge around the house, and hang with friends. These well-made 3-inch shorts from Athleta are built to last. They aren’t too short, have a drawstring for an adjustable waist, and come in 5 cute colors. Plus, they have zipper pockets! The shorts come in sizes X-Small/6 to X-Large/14. $36 AT ATHLETA

Amazon Essentials Denim Shorts 2-Pack When it comes to quality, affordability, and style, it’s hard to beat this 2-pack of denim shorts from Amazon Essentials. They aren’t too short and the waist is adjustable for different types of bodies. They’re available in 5 color combinations and come in sizes 2T to 14. One reviewer writes, “These are absolutely perfect jean shorts for girls! The stretch element makes it so much more practical. These shorts have a lot of that stretch, and it makes them look and feel (according to my daughter) so much more comfortable.” $29.90 AT AMAZON

Kanu Surf UPF 50+ Board Shorts These adorable board shorts are perfect to wear as a bathing suit cover-up, to the beach, to play sports, or to just hang around. They have an elastic waist for comfort, pockets to hold all the things, and they have UPF 50+ protection. According to reviews, kids refuse to take them off because they’re so comfortable, which is cute but could get gross. The board shorts come in 24 colors — from tie-dye to floral to camo to solid colors. The sizes run from 4 to 16. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Kids’ Shorts for Boys

Amazon Brand Jersey Play Shorts 2-Pack The best kind of play shorts are the ones that actually stay on. Even though the drawstring is for show, these shorts stay on, mostly due to the stretchy elastic waist. They’re also really, really soft and cozy enough to convince your kid to change out of their pajamas and throw these on. (We know how summertime “PJs all day” goes.) This 2-pack comes in 4 design options (so technically 8 different designs) and is available in sizes 2T to XX-Large. $15.90 AT AMAZON

Lucky Brand Cargo Shorts Cargo shorts are a must-have in every kid’s closet — especially those who utilize pockets for trinkets, rocks, toys, worms, and who knows what else. Kids do weird things. These shorts come in 5 color options and are available for sizes 2T to 7. AT AMAZON

Starter Boys' 7" Mesh Short with Pockets No frills about these mesh shorts, just a straight-up great pair to wear all day long. They have an elastic waist, a drawstring, and they just get the job done. These shorts are available in sizes X-Small to X-Large and come in 8 colors. $8.00 AT AMAZON

The Children's Place Boys' Uniform Chino Shorts Well, here’s a great pair of shorts that can be worn throughout the spring and summer, as well as for back-to-school in the fall — either as part of a uniform or just as regular ol’ shorts. They have adjustable tabs inside the waist so they can be worn without a belt. These shorts come in 5 classic colors, and they’re available in “slim” and “husky” sizes 4 to 16. $14.21 AT AMAZON

Hanna Anderson Bright Basics Sweatshorts If it was appropriate to live in sweat shorts, wouldn’t we all? These sweat shorts from Hanna Anderson are cozy, cozy, cozy! Made of nearly-indestructible cotton French terry, they come in a variety of solid colors in sizes 18-24 months to 12 kids. One reviewer writes, “Our absolute favorite shorts of all time. They [have] the most comfy waist. [They are the most] perfect shorts we could possibly have. This is our fifth pair!” $22 AT HANNA ANDERSON

Old Navy Karate Ripped Jean Jogger Shorts Is summer even summer without a pair of ripped jean shorts? These pull-on shorts from Old Navy are comfortable, stylish, and apparently, karate-ready (for better or for worse). And if your kid plays hard and rips them, well, it won’t matter. They are available in sizes small to X-Large. $26.99 AT OLD NAVY

