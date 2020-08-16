8 Comfy Pairs Of Sweat Shorts That You Can Actually Wear In Public

If there’s one good thing that has happened in 2020, it’s the rise in popularity of loungewear. No longer do we have to squeeze ourselves into skinny jeans or cram our blistered feet into heels. Nope—this year has granted us permission to wear slouchy sweats, cozy slippers, and oversized T-shirts all day, every day. It’s a mama’s dream.

The latest loungewear trend to emerge? Sweat shorts. Super soft, super breezy, and above all, super comfy, they’re exactly what you want to be wearing all summer long, whether you’re hanging out at home or you’re out running errands. And we’re not just talking about groutfits (which is an all-gray sweatsuit, in case you didn’t know)—we’re talking about shorts with pretty patterns, neon colors, and even tie-dye.

To help you Netflix and chill in quarantine-chic style this season, we’ve rounded up 8 of the best sweat shorts you can buy right now. Below are our top picks, including the ever-popular Lou & Grey shorts along with more budget-friendly options from Amazon.

MOCOLY Women's Cotton Bermuda Yoga Shorts If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That motto applies to everything from the missionary position (sorry not sorry) to your go-to Starbs order (soy vanilla latte, always) to your sweat shorts (gray, gray, and more gray). The first two are on you—or rather your partner and your barista respectively—but the last one you can get on Amazon, thanks to these highly-rated shorts. They’re soft and stretchy and, even better, are a little bit longer than most of what you’ll find today so your lady parts will be sufficiently covered and you won’t feel awkward wearing them out in public around your friends’ kids. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Lou & Grey Signaturesoft Sweat Shorts Lou & Grey sweat shorts are like the elusive mid-day nap to a mom—everyone wants them but not everyone can have them. In this case, it’s because the cult-favorite shorts are selling out fast. But fortunately you can still find a few pairs online, like these in shocking coral. Perfect for summer, these drawstring shorts have front and back pockets and can easily slip on over your swimsuit when you’re lounging poolside with the kiddos. Bonus: They’re produced in a HERproject partner factory, which is part of Lou & Grey’s campaign to empower women around the world by providing education and resources. $50 AT LOFT

Champion Gym Sweat Shorts The ’70s called and they want their tie-dye back. But that’s too bad because we’re keeping it here in 2020. Give us tie-dye sweatshirts, tees, Crocs, and yes, now even shorts. This cotton jersey pair from Champion features a pretty hand-dyed watercolor print along with a super flattering dolphin leg that gives us all the retro vibes in the best way. The best part? Because of all the colors, you won’t even notice when your toddler inevitably spills some of their Capri Sun on your shorts—the stain will blend right in with the design. A.k.a. these are totally mom- and child-proof. Praise be. $35 AT CHAMPION

Baleaf 5" Casual Jersey Cotton Shorts Here’s a crazy thought: sweat shorts that you can actually sweat in. Imagine! But that’s exactly what you can do in these shorts. While a lot of popular sweats are made for lazy Sunday couch marathons, these ones could be worn for actual marathons thanks to their low-friction breathable material and their full-coverage fit (no riding up here!). The high waist also stays securely in place no matter how many jumping jacks or down dogs you do while the deep side pockets are big enough to store all of your most important belongings (read: your phone, keys, and post-workout snacks, of course). $22.99 AT AMAZON

American Eagle Super High-Waisted Dreamspun Cozy Short The only thing we could love more than a comfortable pair of sweat shorts is a comfortable pair of sweat shorts topped with an equally comfortable henley. That’s what you can get with these shorts from American Eagle, which are part of a matching set for that “maybe I’m a famous Instagram influencer, maybe I’m just a stylish mom” look. The creamy oatmeal hue will show off your summer tan while the elastic waistband and longer inseam will keep you cozy and more importantly, fully covered while you’re playing with the little ones. The shorts are also made with AE’s signature knit Dreamspun fabric, which, if you haven’t felt it, is absolutely heavenly. $30 AT AMERICAN EAGLE

Famulily Women's Summer Beach Shorts One of the most serious struggles a woman faces is trying to find shorts that actually fit (a.k.a. they aren’t too tight on your thighs but also aren’t too big on your waist). Enter these top-rated sweat shorts from Amazon, which come in a rainbow of pretty pastel colors. The adjustable drawstring means no gaping waist while the relaxed-fit leg cuffs mean no dreaded thigh muffin-top. Even better? The breathable, lightweight fabric makes them the perfect pair to wear for almost all of your summertime activities, from heading to the beach to watching yet another episode of Scandal on the couch. $18.99 AT AMAZON

Hanes Women's Jersey Short You’d live in sweatpants if you could. And you do from October to March—but there’s just something about wearing ankle-length fleece pants in 90-degree weather that just hits different (in a bad way). A.k.a. you need an equally comfortable alternative for summer. That’s where these sweat shorts from Hanes come in. With over 5,200 glowing reviews on Amazon, they’re like your favorite pair of sweatpants but in shorts form. Take it from this happy mama: “They are perfect—the material is soft to the touch, the waistband has just enough stretch for those “puffy” days, the waist tie is great for those “skinny” days, and the length is perfect. Not too long, not too short, just right.” $11.02 AT AMAZON

URATOT 2 Pack Cotton Sport Shorts Short RIP to the golden days of high school, when staying out until midnight was cool and when your daily uniform consisted of cheer shorts and baby tees. While you may no longer be able to fit into said shorts (you have plenty of mom related things to thank for that), you can get the grown-up version on Amazon. These athletic sweat shorts come in packs of two for just $15 and you can pick any color combo, including classic gray, forest green, and hot pink. Over 1,000 reviewers rave that not only are they comfortable, but they’re incredibly flattering thanks to the loose fit and curved hemline (hello, longer-looking legs!). $15.99 AT AMAZON

