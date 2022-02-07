Laser Tag Sets That Make Playing At Home Just As Fun As In The Arena

An intense laser tag game is one of the best ways for your kids to have fun, whether it’s for a birthday party or just to kill time over the weekend. They get to run around and spend some quality time with their friends and/or family members. And afterward, they’re ready for bed by 7 p.m. The best laser tag sets are a win/win for everyone. Since paying for a laser tag outing can be expensive, they can be a good way for your kids to get some energy out without having to travel far and fork over admission fees.

Picking up your own laser tag toys isn’t as costly as you may think — especially if your kids are big fans of the game. One set of four is roughly equal to the cost to play laser tag just for one child. Make a day of it with your kids by letting them get creative and design the obstacle course themselves. Make the best laser tag course on the block by stacking the couch cushions, hanging some bedsheets, and cutting up all those spare Amazon boxes.

Getting your kids’ friends to come join the fun definitely won’t be a challenge. “Laser tag is an extremely popular at-home game for kids typically ages 8 and up,” says Marissa Silva, editor-in-chief of The Toy Insider. “Laser X is by far the most popular brand out there, and they make tons of awesome blasters in a variety of styles that are all compatible, so tons of kids can play together. The best thing about laser tag is that it gets kids up and moving, keeping them entertained in a screen-free way.”

There are a lot of different laser tag sets on the market, so we did the research for you. Here are 12 of the best laser tag sets for both kids and adults.

Best Laser Tag Sets

Best Laser Gun Toys

Laser Tag For Kids

Laser Tag Sets For Adults