We’re all looking for hobbies that engage our child’s creative spirit without encouraging crayon colorings (or lipstick in some houses) on our walls. There is something alluring about the smooth motion of clay spinning around a pottery wheel (Patrick Swayze in Ghost anyone?). Buying a pottery wheel for kids can yield a lot of independent, creative time with minimal investment. Pottery making for kids can lead to improved self-esteem and gross motor skills, as well as decreased stress, anxiety, and hyperactivity, (and maybe some interesting looking tchotchkes around the house). We’ve never seen a pottery class that looked like a typical second grade classroom, they’re calm and quiet ALWAYS!

This isn’t because pottery teachers are magic. It’s because kids are so engrossed in the clay and creativity that they focus in depth on a single masterpiece. For kids not quite ready for a pottery wheel, the simple molding and playing with clay is enough to keep them intrigued. It’s like Play-Doh with a purpose. The smooth turn of the clay keeps them honed in while their imagination is running wild on the inside! Can they create purple frogs? Sure! Three legged dinosaurs? Why not! Clay is a perfect tool for younger kids to handle because it’s easily moldable even with their small hands. Make a mistake? Just roll it in a ball and start over. (If only we could do this in life too!)

All of this smoothing and rolling and shaping is actually shaping our LOs hand-eye coordination and building arm and hand muscles as well. Achieving a perfect piece of art is not the goal for pottery for kids. Instead we are using this to champion creativity and help kids build self-esteem as they mess up and keep going and eventually create something fun! Do you need to use the mugs, pencil holders and dishes they’ll create? No. Seriously, no. But you can keep them on display and ooze with proudness every time you walk by your custom piece of art.

We’ve compiled the best 8 pottery wheels and clay kits guaranteed to keep creativity at an all time high. They’re so fun and easy, you might just get in on the action yourself! (Note to buyers— make sure you’ve got batteries and a plastic tablecloth or newspaper at the ready. The kids will want to use these immediately.)

Best Pottery Wheels for Younger Kids Ages (6 & Up)

Pottery Cool Studio Kit Michaels pottery wheel by Pottery Cool Studio is a perfect setup for beginning sculpture. This all in one kit includes everything our LOs need to get started (except the batteries of course)! The 10 metallic paints are one of the standouts of this set. They’re plentiful enough to coat all 6 clay projects, (a jewelry holder and smartphone speaker to name a few), and dry in bold metallic colors that any kid would love. Some of the projects are trickier than others, however the step by step directions make it all doable. The key to a successful project is to make sure to add plenty of water to the clay. The more moist the clay, the easier it is to mould! Ideal for kids aged 6 & up, the Pottery Cool Studio Kit is easy enough to set up and maneuver (with the detailed instructions) that our kids can even do it themselves, leaving us some much needed “me time”! $55 AT MICHAELS

Cra-Z-Art Pottery Wheel Rated five stars by a 13 year old on Amazon, (we all know they don’t like anything, EVER!) this pottery wheel for beginners by Cra-Z-Art is a guaranteed win. Budget friendly and stocked with enough supplies to complete multiple projects, our little ones will be ready for hours of fun. Be sure to provide a container of water nearby for continuous dipping of the hands, or working the clay will definitely spark frustration. The foot pedal will give our LOs control when they need it by allowing the wheel to start and stop on their command, enabling them to fix their work as needed. Once Picasso molds through the included two pounds of air dry clay, it’s time to bedazzle! For decorating the finished piece, this kit includes every possible art supply: 6 brightly colored paints, a glitter pen, and sparkling gems to complete the look. $17 AT AMAZON

Cool Maker Pottery Studio by Spin Master Spin Master’s Cool Maker Pottery Studio boasts a unique design that makes tricky techniques easier for little hands. Their inverted pottery wheel allows kids to sculpt their clay upside down utilizing gravity. So genius! Why didn’t we think of this?! Also, to avoid the nasty mess created by many at home pottery wheels (aka the one we’re stuck cleaning up), Spin Master includes a spray bottle to wet the clay. The kit comes with three clay disks, enough to make 6 “on trend” projects (insert eyeroll emoji) that our kids will love, including a mermaid jewelry dish. The tools allow for creative details to be carved into the design, while the metallic paints provide the finishing touches. Step by step instructions will allow our kids to work independently while we multitask supervising and making dinner, allowing them to feel like they did it all themselves. As one reviewer wrote, “my kids have been busy making cute little pots for 2 days! There’s 4 packs of clay included which is a generous amount. Paint is included too. They were able to use this right out of the box if you have batteries on hand. I highly recommend!”. $40 AT AMAZON

Made By Me My Very Own Pottery Wheel The Made By Me My Very Own Pottery Wheel is a great option for younger beginners with parent’s help. The two pounds of terracotta clay comes as a large block rather than in disc form like some other sets. This means you’re getting your hands dirty mama! Add water and help the littles smooth out the lumps and bumps before beginning their project. Word to the wise, definitely put down some plastic table covering before tackling this, it’s messy, messy, messy! Powered by D batteries the motor has a little more strength than some of its competitors making the wheel turn a little faster, but not so fast we can’t keep up! This all inclusive kit comes with the cutting tools and paints we need to get in on all the clay to decorating fun. This Walmart pottery wheel is a great option for parent and child bonding time. One mom shared, “This is a great item that makes your child use their imagination. Gives them hands on how to make an item, change it, remake it. This comes with everything needed to make any item from start to finish. There is enough clay to make 4 items, give or take, depending on how much clay you use on each item. This gives your child a great sense of pride, knowing they have created something from just a little ball of clay.” $22 AT WALMART

Best Pottery Wheels for Older Kids Ages (8 & Up)

MindWare Pottery Wheel for Beginners Arguably the best of the best for kids pottery wheels is the MindWare Pottery Wheel for Beginners. It’s basically the Dyson of kids pottery wheels. Designed to be the strongest and most durable, MindWare goes so far as to include an ac adapter to power this beauty. (That’s right no batteries needed here!) Because of the power adapter, this pottery wheel is able to have multiple speeds and multiple directions, making for better quality products (we hope). This starter kit comes with the biggest bounty of all; including 2 ½ pounds of clay, 12 paints, a splatter screen, and multiple tools for molding, carving, and cutting. Our favorite feature however is the attention to safety. Sure a splatter screen is nice for protecting our walls, but MindWare put a pressure sensor in this pottery wheel. If too much pressure is applied, then the wheel stops to prevent overheating or burning out of the motor. Meaning we can relax and enjoy the new dinnerware soon to come our way! (#justkidding) $80 AT AMAZON

Making in the Moment Pottery Wheel Designed to engage older kids through their teen years, the Making in the Moment Pottery Wheel is a more sophisticated battery operated wheel. Complete with a duel direction design tool, this can easily be adapted for left or right handed kiddos. The leftys will definitely appreciate this (we’re forgotten so often)! There are a few real stand outs of this particular wheel. Number one how many sculpting tools it comes with – 14! (Most kits come with only 2 or 3). Also, there is a neat little storage tray under the wheel that holds all these tools (when we manage to get the kids to clean up). The battery powered foot pedal and 12 paint colors means our tween is totally in the driver’s seat (cue the panic attack!) of their creativity and creation. The included amount of clay is enough to complete multiple projects, leaving us with a full afternoon of solitude! $35 AT BARNES & NOBLE

Faber-Castell Do Art Pottery Studio Faber-Castell’s Do Art Pottery Studio is more than just an artist’s creation station, it’s a full on studio— apron included! The illustrated instructions also provide a little mini history lesson of pottery as a craft. We know most kids just want to get their hands (okay whole bodies) dirty and make something to put in their room. Older kids who are really getting into the craft will appreciate these tidbits of information, especially if they want to continue with this hobby. Although this is a battery powered wheel, there are two options for making it move – the foot pedal and a flip switch. This kit opens up the opportunities for creation with a wider variety of projects, including ornaments and beads for a necklace. Get ready, we are going to be bedazzled and they are going to expect us to wear it! (We won’t tell if you take it off in the car each day, just remember to put it back on before pick-up!) $60 AT AMAZON

USB Mini Pottery Wheel Machine Sick of the noise of a battery operated potter wheel? Well here’s a new idea. The USB Mini Pottery Wheel Machine has more power and less noise (Whoohooo!) and an adjustable speed motor creating a real pottery experience every time. This is definitely a machine for teens (or for us mamas who let our kids “help”). It’s still small and compact like a plastic pottery kit, making it good for younger people, but the speed is not controlled by our child’s foot. Like other electric wheels, there is an adjustable knob on the side to allow for the correct speed for anything our LOs can dream up! Clay is not included, but this could be an opportunity to try firing clay, which needs to be fired in a kiln, or you can buy assorted colors of air dry clay in packs on Amazon. $57 AT AMAZON

