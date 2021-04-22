Hi, You Need This Glow-In-The-Dark Inflatable Lounge Chair — Pronto

Amazon

After last year’s bummer summer, we are ready to make this one extremely extra. Now that most of us have our vaccines, we feel better about (safely) having friends and family over to celebrate the little and big things. Birthdays, graduations, holidays — it’s safer to embrace the good times, and for that we’re grateful. So that’s why we recommend going all out by purchasing this LED glow-in-the-dark inflatable lounge set (in fact, you should get several — multiple guests should enjoy the fun and comfort that is this AirCandy seating situation). And while you’re at it, check out our kiddie pool recommendations, because OMG will your yard be fun.

Designed for both outdoors and indoors, the sturdy PVC material can withstand the elements. Bust the chair out for a party, bring it with you when you’re camping, make it your new living room decor because #yolo — whatever floats your boat. It’s essentially like a bean bag — without the beans.

It’s super lightweight, so you can easily transport it (it weighs 3 pounds, FYI), and you get to pick from 120 color-changing light options! The chair set comes with a remote control that controls the raver lights. It’s also waterproof, so you can use it in the pool as a floaty. Best. Summer. Purchase. Ever.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.