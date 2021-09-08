There’s A New Lelo Wave Vibrator In Town And Yes, You Are Going To Get Wet

Katie Bingham-Smith/Lelo

If you are looking to spice up your tickle trunk, we’ve got a great addition for you: The new LELO INA Wave 2 will hit you like, well, a wave, leaving you soaked for sure. From sex toys for couples to the vibe that does double duty, LELO never disappoints, and the same can be said of their newest toy.

Summer may be coming to an end but that doesn’t mean your fun in the waves has to end anytime soon. In fact, the LELO INA Wave 2 will quench your thirst for having an explosive orgasm as you get caught up in its tidal wave — a tidal wave of pleasure, that is.

Look, I’ve tried a lot of vibrators in my day (stop judging, I’m a 46-year-old divorced woman), and the first thing I always look for (or should I say, feel for?) is how a vibe sits and feels in my hand. I like them firm yet soft, not too big so my carpal tunnel won’t flare up, and of course they have to be pretty.

The Ina Wave 2 checked the boxes in all of these areas. If you aren’t a fan of huge, life-like looking dildos, yet a smaller toy doesn’t do it for you either, this one hits the sweet spot. (And believe me, you’ll want to hit it again and again with this baby.)

It’s 2021 and dual stimulation is where it’s at for women and vagina owners. We don’t have to choose between having our clitoris rubbed down or have our G-spot massaged because we can have it both ways at once. And with a toy like the LELO INA Wave 2, you will never have to settle for half an orgasm again.

(P.S. You can also get the OG version on Amazon for a discounted $130-170.)

Studies show when the G-spot and the clitoris are stimulated at the same time, it results in more powerful, longer-lasting orgasms, and I say there’s no other way to live. With its twelve power modes and finger-like massager, the INA Wave 2 will have you feeling like a certified freak seven days a week.

The finger-like massager really does feel like glorious fingers … ones that really know what they’re doing (ahem). The only time I have fondlings that can compare is when I do it myself. Only this was better because we all know the touch of another is different and sets your senses on fire. Not only that, but when your G-spot is also getting some love and you can set the tone for exactly how hard, fast, and powerful you want to be touched, you literally can’t lose.

The LELO INA Wave 2 has a charge that lasts for hours which is great because I know I won’t have to plug her in for a while. It’s fully waterproof, which means it’s better than any rubber ducky (or showerhead) that could accompany you in the tub because it feels like one thousand volts of pleasure and can be completely submerged into water.

You can use it a few different ways: By inserting the lone wand into your vagina to stimulate the G-spot and using the massager on your clitoris, or by keeping it outside to tease your favorite spots before hitting the right note and rising to a crescendo. I’d like to tell you to play around with all the different modes first, but I would be a hypocrite. I just went for it and decided there would be time to explore it more later. Sometimes a girl gets excited and needs to get hers.

I can’t say enough how much toys can enhance your experience with sexuality. They help you get to know yourself and what you like. However, they are a great addition to your sex life with your partner, as well. You will both have fun spicing up your bedroom life, even if you use a vibrator to get yourself warmed up before you finish each other off.

When it comes to having a fantastic orgasm, it’s nice to know we don’t have to wait on anyone to provide it for us. So, if you are looking for a hot date and not having any luck, treat yourself to the LELO INA Wave 2. You will get the ride of your life (and a good soaking) for sure.

