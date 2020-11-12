Gift Ideas For The Best Friend You Haven’t Seen Since Quarantine 2020 Started (Or Longer)

Amazon/Etsy

Looking for gifts for your long distance best friend who either lives far away or is socially-distance thanks to COVID-19? For long distance best friends, the struggle is real. Even though you can stay connected via FaceTime, text, social media, postcards (remember those?), and periodic visits, it can still be a challenge showing your best friend how important they are to you—primarily because they live so stupidly far away. That’s where gifts come in. Sending long distance best friend gifts is the most reliable way of saying to your best friend, “You’re the shit. I love you, and I love us.” Whether you have a friend who loves candles, needs some stress relief gifts, or is more into novelty gifts that suit her quirky, unique personality, we’ve got you covered.

If you want to send a gift that’s thoughtful, impactful, and makes for damn sure your best friend won’t forget how awesome you are, here’s a pretty solid list of options.

Cupology Personalized Long Distance Coffee Mug Buy your friend this personalized long distance coffee mug, and she’ll think of you every time she’s in serious need of some caffeine. $20.95 AT AMAZON

Set of Two Connected Friendship Lamps These connected friendship lamps light up when touched. When the touch is returned, the colors change and you know your bestie received the love. $170.00 AT AMAZON

Nixplay Digital Picture Frame Send your friend this Nixplay Digital Photo Frame and remotely add photos of you and your family to make it impossible for them to forget what you look like. $243.90 AT AMAZON

Succulent Gift Box The sweetest and more accurate gift box from JTrockandlotus on Etsy, because yes, your friend does live too far away. $30 AT ETSY

Galison Love Lives Here Jigsaw Puzzle This 1,000 piece Love Lives puzzle by Galison is just so pretty and likely something Michelle Obama would send her best friend. $16.54 AT AMAZON

"Untamed" by Glennon Doyle Glennon Doyle’s “Untamed” is powerful, liberating, hilarious, and the perfect book to send your best friend who might need a reminder to trust her gut and believe wholeheartedly in who she is. $16.75 AT AMAZON

GSPY Friendship Candle This lavender-scented soy candle by GSPY is made for the besties who keep it real. $22.99 AT AMAZON

Home Style Store Trinket Dish A sweet little trinket dish from the Home Style Store with an even sweeter message of everlasting friendship. $16.99 AT AMAZON

SpaLife Bath Salts Lavender and rose scented bath salts in pretty jars are the perfect gift to send anyone who needs some “me time.” That’s everyone, right? $14.99 AT AMAZON

DDS Games Best Friend Game You can never go wrong with a fun game that can easily be turned into a drinking game over FaceTime. This Best Friend Game by DDS Games is like the Newlyweds game, but for best friends. $20.00 AT AMAZON

Vintage Candy Store '80s Box There’s nothing like classic ’80s candy, aka Ring Pop, Big League Chew, Gobstoppers, Bubble Tape, and those inedible wax lips, to let your best friend know how much you value their nostalgia and their love of sugar. $39.99 AT AMAZON

MyPupSocks Custom Face Socks Is there a better way to make sure your best friend doesn’t forget about you than by sending customizable socks with your face all over them? Probably not. $12.95 AT AMAZON

Outshine Blank Greeting Cards Let’s be real, the only reason to give stationary as a gift is to make your friend feel guilty for not sending enough snail mail letters. These adorable fruit-themed blank cards should do the trick. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Long Distance Best Friend Bracelets:

Custom Morse Code Bracelet This delicate bracelet from CAsouls on Etsy comes in silver or gold, and it can be customized with your friend’s birthstone. You can even include a message that’ll be displayed in morse code. How cool is that? $47 AT ETSY

Connected Circle Bracelets The circles on this stunning bracelet from AccessoriesAtelier on Etsy are connected to symbolize your close friendship. Hashtag awwwwwww. $27 AT ETSY

Custom Name Bracelet A classic name bracelet from Grace Personalized on Etsy to let your bestie know how much they’re loved and appreciated and to help them remember their name. $43.20 AT ETSY

Old School Friendship Bracelets Bring it back to the ’90s with these old school friendship bracelets from LacedWLoveBracelets on Etsy. Buy all 10 to fill up your bestie’s entire arm like it’s 1994. $3.50 AT ETSY

Star Bracelet A sweet bracelet by LydiaMadeinGreece on Etsy to send your friend who could use a solid wish. $6.90 AT ETSY

