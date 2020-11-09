Clever Gift Ideas For Long Distance (Or Socially Distanced) Couples

Pexels

Buying a gift for your S.O. is always a little stressful, but when you’re in a long distance relationship, it’s downright agonizing. Long distance gifts, by definition, are meant to acknowledge your physical distance. But you still want them to feel intimate, so figuring out what things to send to your girlfriend (or things to send to your boyfriend), can definitely feel like an impossible task. And since the pandemic isn’t quite under control, you might feel like you’re in a long-distance relationship even if you and your partner live in the same city. But if 2020 has shown us anything, it’s that giving people some space can be an act of love.

The good news is that millions of couples have made their remote romances work since long before COVID-19, so we surveyed a few seasoned pros to find out which gifts will show your S.O. that you’re still in this together. Here’s a list of gifts for long distance couples, or gifts for socially distanced couples who are being extra careful.

Gifts For Long Distance Couples

Our Moments Card Game Game night is off limits for me and my husband because he cheats. Mind you, I’ve never been able to prove he cheats, but he can’t possibly be that good at board games. If you’re super competitive like me, a card game like Our Moments might be a more peaceful date night activity. It prompts you and your partner to talk about things you might not think to ask, and to remember some good times you may have forgotten. It can be played over the phone or FaceTime, or in real life for when you’re finally together again and want to re-establish that emotional bond. And the best part, there’s no room for cheaters. (Or sore losers.) Amazon Reviewer Joeseph lev says “The ‘Our Moments Couples’ deck is so much fun! My husband and I were driving for over 5 hours to our last vacation, and instead of just listening to the radio, we started some very deep conversation using those cards.” $18.95 AT AMAZON

Electric Jar Opener Ever notice that the strongest person in the relationship is usually the worst at opening jars? This handy electric jar opener is the perfect kitchen gadget for anyone with slippery fingers. That way, they can still enjoy their PB&J’s even if it doesn’t come with a side of your super human strength. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Moleskine 2020-2021 Planner Even if your partner isn’t attending too many in-person events, that doesn’t mean they’re not booked with around the clock Zoom calls. Help them keep your date on the books with this tidy 2021 Moleskine planner. $21.10 AT AMAZON

Quay Australia Blue Light Blocking Glasses Spending countless hours FaceTiming with your beau is good for the heart, but bad for the eyes. Say goodbye to eye strain with these super trendy blue light blocking aviators. They’ll protect your eyes without making you feel like a dork. $65 AT NORDSTROM

BoldLoft We Are Connected Pillowcases These “we are connected” pillow cases are great for you each to have, so when you turn off those devices and turn in for the night, you can still be reminded of your connection to one another. And once you’re reunited, they still look super cute as a set. $32.99 AT AMAZON

My Critter Catcher - Spider and Insect Catcher Living alone can be great, but it has its cons. By far the worst part of living without your partner is knowing that spider duty rests solely on your shoulders. If you happen to be the designated spider handler in your relationship, I applaud your bravery and wish there were more of you in the world. But send this tool to your S.O. ASAP to make this horrifying chore a little more manageable. It humanely captures the insect so your new creepy little buddy can be safely moved outside — no screaming, squishing, or flushing necessary. Ok, I guess you can still scream if you need to. Amazon Reviewer Heather – Yorkie Mom says “It’s an easy way to pick up bugs without getting scary-close to them and you can transport them outside where they belong without hurting them.” That’s a win-win scenario if I’ve ever heard one. $21.95 AT AMAZON

Custom Photo 3D Lamp Photo How cute is this custom lamp! Just upload your favorite photo and have it replicated to create this adorably personal gift. According to reviewers, it takes about a month to receive the finished product (it is custom, after all), but it seems to be completely worth the wait. One Amazon Customer says “Such an amazing sentimental gift! Get it if you want to make your significant other tear up because mine definitely did.” $38.99 AT AMAZON

Svakom Ella App Controlled Textured Love Egg Vibrator When you’re in a long-distance relationship, you’re not having any sex — physically, together. But you can have sex apart. With all the sextech that’s available, long distance sex has never been easier, Just download the app, and your partner can control the bullet vibrator from a state — or country away. With 10 vibration patterns and two hours of energy, you and your S.O. will find it super easy to get right back into the swing of things. $110 AT LOVE HONEY

Clear Cassette Player Hot take alert: sending a playlist will never be as romantic as sending a mixed cassette tape. This clear cassette player is the perfect throw-back gift for any music lover who still fancies themselves a mixed tape aficionado. $38 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Long Distance State Mug Morning coffee (or afternoon tea) is always better with someone you love. If you can’t be together, this custom mug will remind you you’re both starting your mornings with one another on your mind. $21.45 AT AMAZON

Frameo 10 Inch Digital Picture Frame Are you like me and the only photos you have of your spouse are buried deep in your camera roll between pictures of your kids and yummy snacks you want to relive? Bring your partner’s face into your space and enjoy those photos IRL with a smart photo frame. It’s super easy to add new pics, and it automatically scrolls through your favorite memories. Some versions of these can look more electronic than decorative, but this one comes in black, brown, or white, so you can really make it work with your existing decor. And according to Amazon Reviewer McKay C, the resolution is amazing: “The resolution is so high for the screen size that they [sic] only way you can tell that is not a photo is because of the LCD backlight (and of course the fact that the picture changes).” $149.99 AT AMAZON

Bond Touch Bracelets One of the best things about having your partner in arms reach is the random touches, hugs, and high fives. These Bond Touch Bracelets let you experience those random moments of physical interaction from anywhere in the world. If you don’t have an Apple watch, these touch bracelets are a cheaper alternative to keep you connected to your sweetie. As long as you have WiFi or Bluetooth, you can feel your partner’s touch literally anywhere on the planet. If your significant other has a job where they can’t check their texts or email, this is a great way to discreetly remind them that they’re in your thoughts. Amazon Reviewer Letzgetweird93 says “These are so awesome. The touches are vibrant and every time I receive one from her, a huge smile comes across my face. It’s a simple, yet amazing way to let your significant other know that you’re thinking about them.” $98 AT AMAZON

Filimin Friendship Lamps Another “thinking of you” device that is a little more romantic than a simple text message are these Friendship Lamps. When you touch your lamp, your partner’s lamp will glow a custom color, letting them know they’re on your mind. These sell in sets of two, but you can buy multiples to synch together. So, if you’re in a polyamorous relationship, this is a perfect gift where no one has to be left out. The LED lasts 40,000 hours (that’s like, years) and the lamps are handmade here in the USA and come with a forever guarantee, too. They sound simple enough to set up, but Amazon Reviewer Myrna C says the tech support is super helpful in case you or your partner need assistance. “If you get at-all stuck or confused, the Filimin site offers their assistance by phone or e-mail. I can personally say, their customer service is great.” $170 AT AMAZON

elago Charging Hub Everyone is on their devices A LOT these days, so this sleek charging hub ensures your partner won’t have a low battery moment when you’re trying to connect. There’s a spot for an iPhone, AirPods and Apple watch, so everything gets the juice at once. $25 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Furbo Dog Camera Is your S.O. missing your fur baby almost as much as they miss you? Next time they’re in town, set up this pet cam with a built in treat dispenser so those buddies can keep their love affair alive, too. $198.80 AT AMAZON

Ingooood 1000 PieceJigsaw Puzzle For the hobbyist, this romantic fall scene puzzle gives your partner something mindless to do with their hands during those marathon phone sessions. And with 1,000 pieces to sort through, it might just last them straight through winter. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Create Your Own Reel Viewer Nostalgia and romance in one, this Create Your Own Reel kit comes with a redemption code so you can fill the reel with your favorite photos. These viewers are already such a fun throwback gift, but the extra personalization is clutch for a long distance couple. $29.95 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Compendium A Year of Connection Cards These cards give you a year’s worth of correspondence (if you write one per week) to prompt some scrapbook-worthy love letters between you and your better half. Plus, they let your partner know you plan on sticking around through 2021. $29.95 AT AMAZON

Lulu Candles Scented Soy Candle Is your partner missing your signature scent? Do you want them to think about you even when you’re not around? Send a fancy soy candle that has the same notes as your favorite perfume or cologne. They can light it when you’re chatting on the phone to make it feel like you’re in the room with them. This candle comes in tons of scents (sandalwood, anyone?) so it should be easy to find something similar to your own favorite scent. And the description says it has one of the longest burn times on the market, so you’re getting a bang for your buck. It also has over 14k reviews, including this gem from Amazon Reviewer Kevin Goodrich: “I bought the Vanilla Latte and Pineapple Evergreen and they both were terrific scents. It lasted approximately 50 hours as I kept track out of my own curiosity. It burned evenly and even the jar was so simple and elegant looking.” $19.95 AT AMAZON

Long Distance Gifts to Send Your Boyfriend

Nintendo Switch Lite If you haven’t already, why not see what other worlds your relationship can conquer. Because you know what they say, the couple that games together, stays together. $319 AT AMAZON

Oflamn Large Duffle Bag The time when you and your sweetie are reunited will come, even if that “when” has a big question mark. But if long distance is your norm, this neutral canvas weekender bag makes packing for quick trips a breeze, and can double as a gym bag for when you’re between visits or can be used as a carry-on if you plan to brave the airport (just don’t forget your mask!). It has a separate shoe compartment to keep your clothes dirt-free, and it even comes with a free toiletry bag to stash even the heftiest skincare routine supplies. Says Amazon Reviewer Carly: “It’s deceptively big and can store so many items in it without looking bulky.” The green canvas is a great neutral but the stripes are also pretty cute. It’s a romantic way to let your partner know you’re counting down the days until their next visit. $39.99 AT AMAZON

Coordinates Bracelet Get you and your S.O. matching coordinates bracelets that depict where in the world your love is at the time. It’s a subtle but always reminder that they’re really not that far away. $17.95 AT AMAZON

Long Distance Gifts to Send Your Girlfriend

Harry & David Breakfast Gift Box Maybe you and your partner can’t have breakfast in bed, but you CAN send them all the delicious fixings for a virtual brunch date. This Harry & David Breakfast Gift Box will give your partner a head start on a sweet morning. $39.99 AT HARRY & DAVID

Reepow Sherpa Weighted Blanket With fifteen pounds of weight and a super fuzzy sherpa lining, this blanket is almost as good as a hug from your love. It might actually be better than sharing the bed with your partner because it can’t steal the covers, because it IS the covers. Plus, people say they help you sleep like a baby, while Amazon Reviewer Lei Wang says “ It makes you feel so relaxed like you just left the spa.” I’m guessing this is the mathematical equivalent to having your partner’s arm, shoulder, and leg gently draped across you while you snooze. I suggest buying two, one as a gift to yourself and the other to ship to your better half. That way, you both can feel an extra layer of comfort during these cooler months. $55.99 AT AMAZON

SoulMeet Moon Necklace This delicate little necklace comes in sterling silver or rose gold finish and is perfect for everyday wear. It would also look great layered with other pieces. Your girlfriend will be reminded that you’re still under the same sky, and who doesn’t love getting jewelry? $29.99 AT AMAZON

