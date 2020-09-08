12 Meat Delivery Services That Will Save You A Trip To The Grocery Store

Porter Road

Maybe it’s by choice or maybe it’s because of quarantine, but whatever the reason, you’ve decided you’re going to start cooking at home more. Good for you (after all, ordering chow mein from the local Chinese takeout spot multiple times a week isn’t doing your bank account or blood pressure any favors). But even if you have the best pans and the best grill, you’re still missing one key ingredient: the meat.

Rather than waste precious time or precious energy on the world’s most polarizing errand (grocery shopping, of course), you can get your beef, chicken, seafood, and more shipped right to your doorstep with an online meat delivery service. Even better? Most of them aren’t just convenient—they’re also higher quality than what you might find in the grocery store. There are grass fed meat delivery services, organic meat delivery services, and even ones that source only from independent farms.

To help you stock up for your next month of meals without even stepping foot out of your house, we’ve rounded up some of the best meat delivery services below, from the ever popular Butcher Box and Crowd Cow to the uber gourmet D’Artagnan.

Popular Online Meat Delivery Options:

Snake River Farms There are few things more satisfyingly delicious than sinking your teeth into a juicy hamburger or a perfectly-cooked steak. You can get both of those—and all the red meat your heart desires—with Snake River Farms. The popular delivery service offers a wide variety of high-quality “ranch to table” beef and pork from farms across the U.S. You can snag individual cuts and portions or buy in bulk (this is more expensive, but ends up being more bang for your buck). $ AT SNAKE RIVER FARMS

Amazon Fresh Yes, grocery shopping on Amazon is a thing and yes, it’s every bit as convenient as it sounds. If you’re a Prime member, you can take advantage of Amazon Fresh to get meat shipped to you as quickly as that same day (!!). Note that your food won’t arrive refrigerated so you’ll want to make sure you’re home during your delivery window. $ AT AMAZON

KC Cattle Company There’s regular beef—and then there’s Wagyu beef. Known for its rich marbling and delicious flavor, the high-end meat is exactly what KC Cattle Company specializes in. Not only can you get the usual cuts (like Wagyu tenderloin or ribeye) but you can also get creative with Wagyu oxtail, sausage, and even their “world famous” gourmet hot dogs. Psst: Wagyu is pricier than other cuts but remember you’re paying for the highest quality. $ AT KC CATTLE COMPANY

Omaha Steaks You don’t have to go to a five-star restaurant and pay $300 for what’s been dubbed the world’s best steak—you can actually just get it delivered right to your door with Omaha Steaks. Their juicy cuts have garnered quite the cult following over the years as people rave over how delicious and tender all of the meat is. Choose from individual cuts or grab one of the multiple-piece assortments put together by Omaha Steaks’ own butchers. $ AT OMAHA STEAKS

D'Artagnan Foods Some might say home is where the heart is—but we’re firm believers that home is actually where the charcuterie board is. You can get all the trimmings for said board at D’Artagnan, the meat delivery service that’s known for its fancier cuts and unique selection of meats ranging from foie gras to wild boar. What you pay in a slightly more expensive price you get back in delicious and unique goodies. $ AT D'ARTAGNAN

Rastelli's It doesn’t matter if you want to order a one-time delivery of fresh steak or sign up for a monthly subscription of assorted meats—you can find both at Rastelli’s. The trendy meat delivery service partners only with the best farmers and fisheries around the world to ensure your meat is raised humanely and safely. $ AT RASTELLI'S

Holy Grail Steak Co. Sorry Chick-Fil-A, but with Holy Grail, you’ll be eating more beef (and less chicken) thanks to the wide variety of mouthwatering steaks, burgers, and filets to choose from. It’s all about quality for this meat delivery service, which, according to its website, follows the “Golden Rule of Cow: A steak only tastes as good as it was raised.” You can buy individual cuts of steak, or, if you’re willing to splurge, get a steak “flight,” which features an assortment of hand-picked meats. $ AT HOLY GRAIL STEAK CO.

Heritage Foods When you think of endangered animals, you probably don’t think of endangered farm animals—but they’re very much a thing. Heritage Farms raises these “heritage breeds” of cattle, chickens, lambs, and pigs to keep them from going extinct and, as a bonus for you? They tend to be extra tasty when cooked up for Sunday supper. Shop for individual cuts, grab a mix and match box of assorted pieces, or, sign up for the Meat of the Month club. $ AT HERITAGE FOODS

Organic, Grass-Fed, & Hormone-Free Meat Delivery Options:

Butcher Box No list of the best meat delivery services would be complete without the OG: Butcher Box. Each box (which you ca n customize your own or pick from pre-curated boxes is packed full of 8 to 11 pounds of meat, including grass-fed beef, organic free-range chicken, and a range of specialty meats like salmon and lamb. That’s enough for about 24 meals—a godsend for busy mamas! $129 AT BUTCHER BOX

Crowd Cow Atlantic salmon? Wagyu beef? Organic chicken? No matter what you’re looking for, you’re bound to find it at Crowd Cow, a meat delivery service that prides itself on providing meat that’s completely free of any antibiotics or added hormones and that comes only from farms and ranches that follow sustainable, ethical practices. Unlike other services, at Crowd Cow, you choose the quantity and types of cuts you want for each box. $ AT CROWD COW

Porter Road You (and your fam) deserve the absolute best, mama, even when it comes to your meat. A.k.a. you might want to consider using Porter Road for next month’s meal prep. All of the meat is pasture-raised, free of hormones and antibiotics, and hand-cut at Porter Road’s processing facilities just minutes from the farms themselves in the deep South. You can shop piecemeal or sign up for a curated box subscription that delivers to your home every 2, 4, or 6 weeks. $ AT PORTER ROAD

Grass Roots Farmers' Cooperative If supporting small businesses is important to you (which, same), you’ll love Grass Roots Farmers’ Cooperative, which is a network of family-run farms that have come together to provide you the freshest “pasture to plate” meat. All of their animals are grass-fed and pasture-raised, making for the most nutritious—and most delicious—beef, chicken, pork, etc. Psst: No subscriptions or boxes here—Grass Roots is all about choosing the specific pieces you want each time you shop. $ AT GRASS ROOTS FARMERS' COOPERATIVE

Now that you have your meat, browse all of our favorite kitchen tools and gadgets to help you cook it.

