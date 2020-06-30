8 Best Non-Toxic Pots & Pans To Ensure Your Family Meals Are Safe *AND* Yummy

You try your best to be healthy, Mom. You make smoothies for the kids to encourage them to eat their fruits and veggies and you drink kombucha for crying out loud. But it’s not just what you eat and what you cook that should be your only health concern in the kitchen. What you’re cooking in and with might not be the most safe, sustainable, or healthy choice.

Trust us, the road to a more sustainable, non-toxic home is not the most obvious road, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. While finding the safest cookware may take a little research, it’s well-worth the payoff. Don’t panic, we did the looking for you—’cause we love you, duh! So, sit back on the couch with that heavy wine pour, Mom, and scroll through the best sustainable cookware sets you can get for both you and your family.

Most of these pots and pans are made in the USA, or are sustainably made, and all of these cookware products are sustainable, chemical-free, and good for both the environment and people. Oh, and because safe and sustainable shouldn’t mean sacrificing “cute,” all of these products are damn cute, too! Keep reading for the 8 best sustainable and non-toxic cookware products to cook your next meal in — and we know these days it feels like we’re cooking all damned day!

USA Pan Bakeware Half Sheet Pan Nonstick Baking Pan If you’re shopping for a cookie sheet or baking tray, you may notice buzzwords like “non-stick” and coating. Run. Run far, far away from these words. These may sound good and dandy (and let’s be honest, convenient!), but what they are really code for is “toxic.” Nonstick pans often use perfluorooctanoic acid – also known as PFOA. This is a suspected carcinogen and studies have linked it to kidney and liver disease. PFOA was previously the main substance found in Teflon, but thankfully, Teflon has been PFOA-free since 2013. Even still, we can never be too vigilant when it comes to our health, Mom. And the health of our kids! So, cut the PFOA sh*t and check out the Classic Half Sheet Pan from USA Pan. As you can guess, it’s made in the USA and thanks to a newly patented made-in-America nonstick coating – made from PFOA-free, PTDFE-free, and BPA-free silicone – this pan is perfect for baking cookies, roasting veggies, and cooking up whatever else you could dream up in the kitchen. $20 AT AMAZON

Staub Round Double Handle FOOD52 Pure Grill Pan, 10" Trust us – the 10-inch Staub Round Double Handle Pure Grill Pan from FOOD52 is one grill you’re gonna wanna be all up in. With this double-handled enameled cast iron pan, you can bring all the delicious, savory flavors of summertime grilling indoors. (It’s much better inside; there’s air conditioning and no f***ing mosquitoes!). Anyways, we digress. This cast iron pan features two large handles for easy maneuvering on the stovetop or oven. It’s also got those deep ridges to give your food that grill-marked look (and taste!) we’re all looking for at a BBQ. Whether you’re cooking steaks or assembling vegetable kebabs, the Grill Pan from Staub is a no-brainer! (Heck, if you want to get really crazy, you could even grill fruits like pineapple or peaches. OK, now we’re drooling!) Made sustainably in France, the Grill Pan comes in a few fun colors, too – sure, you’ve got your standard matte black and graphite gray, but if you prefer a vibrant addition to your stovetop, you could shop their grenadine, turquoise, and special edition turmeric colors! $99 AT FOOD 52

USA Pan Bakeware Pullman Loaf Bread Pan With Cover Thanks to quarantine, more of us have been resorting to bread-baking than ever. (Eh, it’s actually easier than we thought and it’s kind of therapeutic). If this sounds like you, make sure you don’t order just any old bread loaf pan. This heavy gauge aluminized steel Medium Pullman Loaf Pan from USA Pan bakes the best bread in both a healthful and sustainable way. Featuring their patented silicone Americoat (which actually promotes the quick-release of baked-goods and an easy-peasy clean-up), this pan is the safe kind of nonstick. Plus, like all USA Pan goodies, it’s made in the USA. So, if you haven’t tried the peanut butter bread recipe from the 30s that recently went viral during quarantine, add the Medium Pullman Loaf Pan to your Amazon cart and once it arrives, get to bakin’! $31 AT AMAZON

Made In Cookware 3 Quart Sustainable Saucier Pot Is it just us or is there something so sexy about the word “saucier”? It sounds fancy, sophisticated, and like you know what the f**k you’re talking about in the kitchen. Anyway, playing a role and looking the part isn’t the only reason why you should get the 3 Quart Sustainable Saucier Pan from Made In Cookware. Sure, you will sound like a five star Michelin chef crooning, “Lemme get my saucier,” but there are actual like, practical reasons why this pan is worth the price point. With a rounded bottom designed to deter your more sticky ingredients (we’re talking risotto, we’re talking rice, we’re talking quinoa and couscous) from permanently adhering to the pan, this pot’s five-ply construction more evenly cooks sauces from the base of the pan upward through its walls. This sounds complicated but what it really means is that every part of the pan should heat up equally; this keeps one “hot spot” area from burning while the other areas need more time to heat up. Made in Italy, it’s also got a stay-cool long handle designed to protect your hands while cooking with materials notoriously known to cause burns (we’re looking at you, pasta sauce). $99 AT MADE IN COOKWARE

All-Clad Nonstick Dishwasher Safe Square Griddle Pan So you’ve got your wok, your skillet, your cookie sheet, a grill pan, a loaf pan, and your ever-fancy saucier. What if you want to cook veggies? Homemade pancakes, crepes, or waffles? Sh*t, what if you want to host a hibachi night?! Mom, you need a griddle pan on hand. This All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Square Griddle is PFOA-free, but still scratch-resistant. Featuring stainless steel handles that are comfortable to hold and even prevent you from dropping it (a la stainless-steel rivets that help you better grip), the 11-inch All-Clad Griddle is made in its flagship mill in Canonsburg, PA from American-made metals. It’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees F, dishwasher safe (although handwash recommended), and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. Whether you’re roasting veggies or perfecting a Sunday morning omelet, the wide flat bottom and high straight sides of the All-Clad Griddle will make sure your cooking turns out great (and doesn’t go to total sh*t). $50 AT AMAZON

Caraway Sustainably Made Dutch Oven Pot Not gonna lie, we’re lowkey obsessed with the non-toxic Dutch Oven from Caraway. First of all, Caraway’s Dutch Oven comes in five muted colors that will brighten up any kitchen (we’re drooling over the sage green, but the navy and terracotta hues are stand-outs in a sea of classic stainless steel). The Dutch Oven features a ceramic-coated interior and it’s also non-stick, so there’s no need to drizzle on the oil or harm the earth with aerosol stick sprays. This baby isn’t too heavy either – just about 6 pounds with the lid on and 4 pounds without the lid – so you don’t have to worry about carrying it from the sink to the oven and dropping it. Made with a non-toxic, non-stick coating free of lead, cadmium, PTFE (AKA Teflon!), PFOA, and other harmful sh*t, we really recommend using the Dutch for cooking up stews, baking bread, and making everything from pancetta and pasta to your favorite pot roast recipe. All of Caraway’s products are designed in New York, then produced in world-class factories in either China or India, where they must hold a candle up to strict ethical manufacturing standards as per Business Social Compliance Initiative, Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audit, and Fair Trade. $125 AT CARAWAY

360 Cookware Stainless Steel Slow Cooker, 2.3 Quart Saute Pan The Stainless Steel Slow Cooker by 360 Cookware is so much more than your standard crockpot. First off, it’s part stainless steel skillet and part electric gourmet cooker base, which effectively turns the skillet into a slow cooker. Made of surgical grade stainless steel, this ultimate skillet-slash-slow cooker has a multi core that provides rapid and (most importantly) evenly distributed heat. Since it’s made with stainless steel, you won’t find any nasty chemicals or additives in here. So, none of that unsafe nonstick BS! It’s dishwasher safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees F. It also features ergonomic handles that give you better control. (Nobody wants to drop a f**king hot pan full of food!) With eco-friendly materials and Certified Green Manufacturing, 360 Cookware’s products are handcrafted in West Bend, Wisconsin and recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a leading non-toxic choice in cookware. If you’re not sure where to start with your slow cooker, check out their website for free access to recipes, videos, cooking tips, and answers to frequently asked questions. May we suggest that you start by using it to make s’mores?! Sounds like the perfect idea to us! $289 AT AMAZON

The Proclamation Duo Stainless Steel Skillet and Pot Cookware Set Meet the unicorn of sustainable cookware: The Proclamation Duo pan. Described as an anti-set, the Duo combines Proclamation’s classic Sidekick Skillet and wok/stockpot Hybrid Pot to create a kind of dutch oven. So, you can use them together as the makeshift dutch, or you can cook with each piece separately. Here’s why it’s the unicorn of all cookware – it checks just about every box (that’s what you’re paying for, after all)! It’s sustainably made (with responsibly sourced materials aluminum and stainless steel), non-toxic (free from your standard non-stick toxic coatings), and made in the USA (designed in San Francisco, CA and made in Wisconsin, baby!). With a lifetime warranty, the pot, lid, and skillet all nest in each other, Russian nesting doll-style, so as to keep your storage streamlined and your cabinets from looking a wreck. Now available for 15 percent off its normal price, you can look forward to searing, sautéing, stir-frying, boiling, braising, and baking your way into becoming the next Julia Child… sustainably! $329 AT PROCLAMATION GOODS

