Meghan Markle’s Constellation Necklaces Are Going Viral, And We Found (Affordable) Look-Alikes

YouTube

ICYMI: Meghan Markle just released a video in honor of her 40th birthday, in which she banters with Melissa McCarthy then challenges women to give 40 minutes of service to our fellow females. But while her intention is admirable, we — along with many other viewers –are swooning over something more than her message: her sentimental necklaces.

In honor of her two babies, Markle is rocking gold and diamond-studded constellation pendants that represent 2-year-old Archie Harrison, who’s a Taurus, and 2-month old Lilibet Diana, a Gemini. (Aww!)

If the meaningful jewelry and its starry style has you clamoring for your credit card, we’re right there with you — but be prepared to fork over $1,600 (or more) for the gorgeous Logan Hollowell designs. However, there are some look-alikes that are way more affordable (and just as pretty), and lucky for you, we have the best ones right here.

When Stars Align Constellation Necklace This 14k gold plated design looks almost identical to the ones dawned by the duchess. It sparkles with cubic zirconia stones that look like real diamonds, minus the royal price tag. Gold not your thing? It’s also available in silver. $69 AT NORDSTROM

MUSTHAVE Zodiac 18K Gold Plated CZ Necklace For a daintier take on the star theme, this delicate necklace fits the bill. It’s 18k gold plated with cubic zirconia stones that’ll twinkle like the real thing. $15.99 AT AMAZON

espere Sterling Silver Zodiac Necklace So, you’re not looking for an investment piece just yet but you want to ride out the trend. We gotchu. This $30 pick is a wallet-friendly way to try it out. Impressively, it’s still made with 925 sterling silver, meaning it’s hypoallergenic and pretty good quality. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Gorjana Astrology Coin Necklace For a similar vibe in a different style, this coin necklace from Gorjana is a true stunner. These necklaces are 18k gold plated for a glistening finish and feature a white opalite stone with cubic zirconia accents. Bonus: Gorjana necklaces are designed to be layered, so stack ’em up! $65 AT GORJANA

BrooklynTag Constellation Necklace The central star bauble on this BrooklynTag design makes it a little different from the rest. Each handmade piece is 14k gold dipped (it’s also available in silver) and adorned with cubic zirconia gems for a night sky sparkle. And the price? Well, you really can’t beat it. $24 AT ETSY

Now, go forth and sparkle like Markle!

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.