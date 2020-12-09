Best 40th Birthday Gifts That’ll Make Her Feel Like She Has Her Sh*t Together (No Gift Cards Here!)

Choosing 40th birthday gifts for female friends — or for your wife, or sister-in-law, or girlfriend — can be tricky. It’s smack-dab between the 30th birthday and 50th birthday milestones, but it still deserves its fair share of glory, especially for a woman. By then, she may have started a family or is in the midst of raising one, she’s become well-established in her career, and with a mix of experience and youth, she’s the prime of her life.

That said, 40 is also the age where we tend to put more attention on gifts for our children than something for ourselves, so if you’re looking for a memorable gift for a woman turning 40 in your life, it’s the perfect birthday to treat her to a special something. Whether the birthday girl is your longtime bestie, a fellow book club enthusiast, or your sister-in-law, these fun and clever 40th birthday gifts are ideal for the occasion. Whether you’re looking for a funny trinket for your bestie or a splurge-worthy gift for your wife, check out our top picks for women turning 40.

40th Birthday Gifts For Female Friends

Calm The Chaos Journal Never has there been a better time to give someone the gift of calm. The prompts within this journal provide a perfect segue to more peaceful, thoughtful journaling (perfect for those who’ve never put thoughts to paper before). With the focus of this journal on self-care, kindness, gratitude, goal setting, and letting go, it’s the perfect antidote for anyone who’s looking to make a fresh start of some kind. $12.29 AT AMAZON

Rothy's Captoe Black Washable Flats If your friend turning 40 hasn’t yet to hear about Rothy’s, you’ll be rocking her world on her birthday. Rothy’s are the comfiest, trendiest, and — wait for it — most washable pair of flats any woman will ever own. They are super flexible, come in a whopping 16 different colors and patterns, and they can be tossed in the wash anytime they need sprucing up (just make sure they air dry). Sure, they’re a bit pricey, but you’re giving the gift of style and comfort and that’s hard to pull off! $125 AT ROTHY'S

Rifle Paper Co. Airpods Pro Case For the woman turning 40 who loves to listen to music, audiobooks, or podcasts, what’s better than a stylish carry-all to ensure her AirPods never get lost or separated? This one features a print from trendy Rifle Paper Co. Available in multiple prints for AirPods 1 and 2 as well as AirPods Pro. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Elago Leather iPhone Case Made of soft leather, this iPhone case is smooth to the touch and comes with handy pockets perfect for storing credit cards, a driver’s license, and some pocket cash, too. This is great for the boss lady who likes to appear sleek and professional 24/7, even when she’s pinning. $25 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Blue Leaves 40th Birthday Makeup Bag If your favorite lady joining the 40 club is endearingly quirky with a sense of humor, this awesome unicorn pouch is a must. Fill it with goodies to gift her on her special day, then afterward, she can use it as a makeup bag, for travel, or to keep essentials safely stashed in her purse. This canvas pouch has a waterproof coating, so even if (when?) she accidentally spills a birthday cocktail on it, it’ll be nbd. Crisis averted! $12.99 AT AMAZON

Bungalow Rose Veliz Macrame Ceramic Hanging Planter Hanging planters are all over the place right now, and this adorable pink one is like an airy confection. Pick up an easy-to-care-for plant to go with this macrame beauty (we love the look of this trailing succulent), and you’ll forever be known as the trendy gift-giver. The planter comes in powder blue, too. $31 AT WAYFAIR

Spade Street Compact Every woman needs an elegant compact for quick touch-ups on the go. Made of smooth metal with gold-tone edges, it’s the perfect gift for any classy lady turning 40. We think this emerald green compact is trés chic but it comes in four other gorgeous colors, too. $40 AT KATE SPADE

Sunseeke Set of 12 Silicone Straws & Carrying Cases Perfect for the sustainability queen who’s turning 40, this pack of 10 reusable silicone straws comes with travel cases so she can take these suckers on the go. Made in sweet shades of pastels, they’re a chic way for her to do her part to save the earth. $8.99 AT AMAZON

Virtual Happy Hour Cocktail Set We think every woman turning 40 deserves to have a stash or two somewhere — you know, in case of emergencies. These cute kits come with everything she needs to whip up a margarita, an old-fashioned, or a Moscow mule right at her desk. It’s the perfect way to cap off a week of Zoom meetings on a Friday afternoon. $55 AT W&P DESIGN

Deyoung Calm Backpack by Califgrafica Let the birthday girl go hands-free with this stylish backpack from Society 6. Backpacks are back in style, and this one featuring an artist’s contemporary print is super on-trend. Made with durable, heavy-duty construction, plus adjustable shoulder straps and pockets for keys and smartphones, this is one gift that will get a ton of use. $56 AT SOCIETY 6

Betsey Johnson Butterfly Hair Comb For the boho-chic bestie with the bold personality and the trendsetter style, this gorgeous hair comb is a perfect match. Whether her hair is long or short, this will add a fun twist to myriad hairstyles and make her the star of girls night or date night. With a gold-tone finish and intricate butterflies in jewel tones as if flitting about, it’s a showstopper. $27.44 AT AMAZON

Secura Electric Wine Opener This rechargeable wine opener removes corks in seconds, the perfect gift for the oenophile in your life. All she has to do is place it on top of the bottle, press a button, and she’s ready to pour. It’s ideal whether she’s hosting parties or popping open a favorite bottle for a Netflix-and-chill night. The slick blue hue adds a nice touch. $19.99 AT AMAZON

39 + 1 Stemless Wine Glass We get it — some women aren’t exactly thrilled to be leaving their 30s behind. For the 40-and-fabulous female friend who’s struggling with the change of decades, this wine glass says it all: One, she’s not 40, she’s 30 plus … well, you know; and two, she’ll always say “yes” to another pour. $9.91 AT AMAZON

40th Birthday Decorations for Women with Photo Props Throwing a bash for the birthday girl? You need this incredible party pack. It comes with metallic word balloons, plus regular balloons and champagne-themed inflatables, a cake topper, streamers, even a sash for the 40-year-old guest of honor! There are also a bunch of photo booth props that are guaranteed to inspire some epic Insta-worthy moments. While this is not technically a gift for your favorite four-decade lady, it’ll help you plan a party that she’ll never forget. $29.99 AT AMAZON

40th Birthday Gift Ideas For A Wife

Doublju Women's Kimono Robe This silky-soft kimono-style robe is super comfy and airy enough to use throughout the seasons; perfect for the lady who likes to lounge in style. It’s like wearing a pair of cozy pajamas all year long. Choose from 10 adorable colors and prints and an array of sizes, including plus sizes. $17 AT WALMART

Most Wanted USA Envelope Clutch This sexy leather clutch has a foldover magnetic clasp and a removable chain strap, making it easy to use two different ways. The camel-colored leather is also easy to dress up with heels or dress down with trendy flats. Your friend turning 40 will wear this with everything! $55 AT NORDSTROM RACK

Ray-Ban Classic Aviator Sunglasses A classic pair of aviator sunglasses look great on virtually everyone, and with over two dozen lens and frame options to choose from, it’s easy to customize a pair for any friend who’s turning 40. Stylish and recognizable, these are unisex for general appeal — aka, they go with just about any hair or fashion style. $154 AT SUNGLASS HUT

Within The Tides Blush Ballerina Yoga Mat Whether she’s a yogi or she simply loves to stretch and meditate on her own, this gorgeous mat featuring a print by Monika Strigel is like a work of art. With soothing tones and an abstract print, who wouldn’t want to do sun salutations on this beauty? This lightweight mat also comes with a convenient strap. $31 AT SOCIETY 6

Archetype Necklace by Britta Ambauen Made of 14k gold with natural gemstones, each of the six gemstone necklaces to choose from celebrates a signature personality, like the knowledge-driven Scholar (symbolized by purple sodalite), the visionary Entrepreneur (peach moonstone), and the curious Innovator (blue lace agate). They also make super thoughtful gifts for your Hero (lemon quartz), Nurturer (pink Peruvian opal), or fellow Adventurer (African turquoise). $45 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Jadyn B Weekender Bag For the woman who loves to get away from it all from time to time, this stylish weekender is perfect. The adjustable shoulder strap, easy-access front pocket, large side pocket to store shoes, and interior pocket with a zipper to keep accessories secure are just a few of the features that make this a standout. It’s also the perfect size, whether she’s taking off for a week or she needs a daily gym bag. Choose from nine adorable prints. $34.49 AT AMAZON

Hammered Hoop Earrings When it comes to gifting your wife, jewelry is always a good bet. Hoop earrings are always in style, and we think these are the perfect size for just about any size face. We love the rose gold version, but they also come in vintage silver, vintage gold, and gold. The best part is that they’re lightweight and can accommodate charms, perfect for the stylish 40-year-old who wants to change them up from time to time. It’s the modern version of those Pandora bracelets from years past. $40 AT KENDRA SCOTT

Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo by MAC It’s MAC’s best-selling lipstick with a rich, velvety texture and the perfect shade of blue-red to complement all skin tones. If she doesn’t already know about it, she’ll be thrilled to finally be looped into this beauty secret, and what better time than your 40th birthday to join the party? This long-wearing formula and pitch-perfect shade are pretty much what put MAC on the map, and for good reason! $19.00 AT MAC COSMETICS

Bodum Chambord French Press If she’s a coffee lover, she’s definitely going to appreciate the taste of French-pressed java. The beautiful copper accents will dress up her morning routine, setting the stage for that first aromatic sip. All she has to do is add coarse-ground coffee and hot water, steep, then plunge. It even comes with a spout and filter to ensure drip-free pouring. And if she’s feeling generous, she may even pour you a cup, too. $50 AT SUR LA TABLE

JBL Flip 5 Speaker This portable waterproof speaker is perfect for the “hostess with the mostest,” the one who loves to have everyone over for drinks, dinner, and dancig. It has great sound quality whether she’s having a party for 10 or 50. We’re as crazy about the 12 splashy colors to choose from as we are the ability to design your own (yaaas!). The birthday girl will get up to 12 hours of playtime with it before the battery runs out — plenty of time for a day-to-night soiree in honor of her latest trip around the sun. $109.99 AT JBL

Jane Austen: The Complete Works If the birthday girl is a bookworm, or even if she just appreciates the classics, having these seven Jane Austen novels will be a welcome addition to her bookshelf. Anytime she needs to step into another world for a while, Jane won’t let her down. She is one of the greatest female novelists in history, after all! $153.00 AT AMAZON

