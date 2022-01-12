The Best Books To Help You Understand Narcissism

Kathrin Ziegler/Getty Images

You probably think this book is about you

The word narcissism gets thrown around a lot — and everyone on earth does a narcissistic thing here and there. But when it comes to narcissistic personality disorder, a real and serious psychological problem, it can affect the daily lives of entire families and even down through the generations. If you have a narcissistic person in your life, or grew up with one, it’s vital that you understand the issue fully as well as its affect on you — from their traits to their motives to their actions. Having a narcissistic parent, partner, or ex can have lasting consequences, but it’s possible to understand and move on.

This is certainly not an exhaustive list of books about narcissism, but these are the ones that helped us most when it came to learning about the subject and better understanding narcissistic people and their impact on others. From straight psychological non-fiction to self-help, these books will educate you and help you act, and help you heal.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Scary Mommy’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Disarming the Narcissist by Wendy T. Behary MSW LCSW Recommended by therapists, and one of the most popular books about narcissism, we love this book because it’s an extremely practical how-to guide that provides step-by-step instruction on how to deal with the self-obsessed people in your life, whether they live in your home, are related to you, or work with you professionally. We love the advice on how to continue to exist in their world (when you have to) by better understanding how they think and setting limits to protect yourself and your feelings. $14.58 BUY AT AMAZON

Will I Ever Be Good Enough? Healing the Daughters of Narcissistic Mothers by Dr. Karyl McBride Ph.D. A good number of people who are looking to learn about narcissism are trying to recover from being raised by one. This book is specifically written for women who were raised by selfish, self-involved, and toxic mothers – many of whom were emotional abusers. This self-help book, written by a family therapist, is designed to help the grown kids of narcissists recognize the harmful internalized messages they carry and take back control of their lives and emotions. $9.79 BUY AT AMAZON

Becoming the Narcissist's Nightmare: How to Devalue and Discard the Narcissist While Supplying Yourself by Shahida Arabi While many of the above book focus on the narcissist, this book is more centered on the victims of narcissism and the psychology surrounding them. For example: what attracts certain people to narcissists? Why do they have trouble leaving these relationships? How can they rewrite the narrative that narcissists have taught them to believe? This is a book that you will highlight a lot – and a great book for people who feel stuck in any kind of a relationship with a narcissist. $17.85 BUY AT AMAZON

