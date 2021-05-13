11 Best Narwhal Stuffed Animals For All The Magical Cuddles

Amazon

Narwhal plush stuffed animals are the latest kid craze. Kids firmly believe that real-life narwhals are adorable and magical, and to be honest, we aren’t convinced the magical part isn’t legit. They’re the mythical unicorns of the sea, after all. No offense to real narwhals, but they’re nowhere near as attractive as their stuffed animals make them out to be. However, their mysteriousness, super long tusks, and overall cool factor make up for their lack of good looks.

If you have a kid who wants every narwhal stuffed animal they can get their little hands on, you’ve come to the right place. Because if there’s anything kids love more than narwhals, it’s stuffies. Narwhal stuffed animals come in all different shapes and sizes, and they’re all soft, have unicorn-like tusks, and there’s usually a cute cartoony face situation. Basically, they look like a fantasy version of a real narwhal, and your kid is going to be thrilled.

Here’s a little background on narwhals that you and your kiddo might find fascinating. Their tusks can grow as long as 10 ft and are usually only found on males. And get this, the tusk is actually an overgrown tooth with millions of nerve endings. Sadly, they’re endangered, with only 80,000 narwhals roaming the Arctic waters of Russia, Greenland, and Norway, with 75 percent of them in Canada. Each can weigh up to 4,200 pounds and grow as long as 17 ft. They change colors as they age (same girl, same) and the average lifespan is 30 to 40 years, but many have reportedly lived beyond 50 years. They’re the deepest diving marine mammals — plunging as deep as 4,500 ft and staying underwater for up to 25 minutes.

That’s pretty cool! But back to stuffies. Take a look at our list of the cutest and cuddliest narwhal stuffed animals below. (And if stuffies aren’t enough, check out these narwhal coloring pages to give your kid their fill.)

Narwhal Plush Stuffed Animals

Bellzi Narwhal Plush Here’s a sweet narwhal plush that comes in five colors. It measures 4.5 in long — so a little bigger than a Beanie Baby — and the perfect size to carry around, bring on the go, and put in backpacks. One reviewer wrote, “Bellzi stuffed animals are the CUTEST!!! I used to have a store and carried these stuffed animals and simply LOVED them as did my customers.” $19.99 AT AMAZON

Douglas Spike the Narwhal Plush Meet Spike the narwhal. Despite his name, Spike is soft and cuddly and is always up for fun adventures. He’s 12 inches and has a long tusk, as narwhals do, along with a beanbag belly, as narwhals don’t. According to reviews, Spike is small but awesome. $10.95 AT AMAZON

Wild Republic Narwhal Plush As far as stuffed animals go, this narwhal is more on the realistic side — as in, it’s grey with narwhal-like spots. This cute friend is 25 inches and its fabric and fill is made of recycled water bottles, making it eco-friendly. We love Wild Republic’s toys, as the company was founded on the principle of encouraging the curiosity of wildlife and the wonders of nature. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Gund Nori the Narwhal Plush Gund’s stuffed animals are the type that last forever. They’re super soft and made from high-quality materials, so it makes sense that kids are obsessed with them. This is Nori the narwhal, and she comes in two sizes: 12 inches and 18 inches. She’s the perfect shape for cuddles, make-believe play, and whatever else kids do with stuffies. (Seriously, what do kids even do with stuffies?) $9.99 AT AMAZON

Viahart Noel the Narwhal Noel the narwhal is a 17-inch gal looking for a forever home. If she’s gonna live anywhere other than the ocean, she might as well live with your little one. She comes with a tag that says her name along with her own short story. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Hug-A-Pet Narwhal Who knew narwhals could give such cuddly hugs? This 24-inch huggable narwhal has holes between its arms so it can be hugged and cuddled all day long. It comes with an ID tag so your little one can give it a name. A rainbow-colored tusk makes this super soft narwhal even more magical. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Vintoys Narwhal Plush Pillow This narwhal stuffed animal doubles as a cozy, soft pillow. This 21-inch stuffie comes in pink and blue. It’s perfect for nap time, apparently for both kids and grown ups, as the official Amazon description says, “suitable for using in the office as well.” So, there you have it. $27.99 AT AMAZON

Bearington Lil Groovy Plush This cutie narwhal plush is purple, pink, and blue with sparkly eyes and a sweet little tusk. It’s 8 inches of soft cuddliness. One reviewer wrote, “This is the cutest little narwhal I’ve seen. Completely lovable, adorable, and colorful. Makes a great gift for boys, girls, even adults who adore narwhals.” $8.99 AT AMAZON

FAO Schwarz Narwhal Plush with LED Lights This 17-inch narwhal is ready to party with its built-in LED lights that dance along to fun sounds. Give her a pat on the back to hear a mystical sparkling sound, and try a little squeeze for bubble sound effects. It comes with adoption papers to officially become a member of your family. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Snugababies Narwhal Mama and Babies This rainbow-colored tie-dyed narwhal is an expectant mother. Yep, she’s pregnant with four baby narwhals that can be removed through a zippered opening on her tummy. If only real-life childbirth was that easy, right? $26.95 AT AMAZON

