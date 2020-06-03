8 Of The Best New Minion Toys From Their Next Movie— Minions: The Rise Of Gru

Our hearts have never been the same since we were introduced to tiny, yellow, gibberish speaking creatures — that’s right, I’m talking about Minions. You know, they’re the reason why you can’t get your kid to stop saying, “Bananaaaaah”. They’re also the reason for a collection of Minion memes that fill our Slack channels. If your kid is Minion-obsessed and loves movie themed toys, then they’ll love this lineup of best new Minion toys for 2020.

We first met our minion friends in the animated film Despicable Me. Ten years later and the franchise is still churning out films. Their latest installment, Minions: The Rise of Gru is on the way. This film will be a sequel to Minions and a spin-off and prequel to the main Despicable Me film series. In Minions: The Rise of Gru, we’ll see Gru’s backstory and how at twelve-years-old, he dreamed of becoming the world’s greatest supervillain.

Although Illumination/Universal has pushed back the release of their new film to late summer due to the COVID19 pandemic, your despicable little ones don’t have to postpone their fun. There’s a new wave of Minion toys that just hit the shelves to keep your mini villains entertained while indoors.

In the new line of Minion toys, you’ll find fart machines, Minion-themed UNO card games, and themed LEGO building sets. There’s a Minion toy for every age to hold your little one over until the next film drops, or at least for the next hour or two.

Host a Minion movie marathon and reintroduce the kids to Stuart, Bob, Dave, and many more characters from the film. If your child hasn’t met a Minion, they’re in for a special treat. Not that we want to give the kids any ideas on how to wreak havoc upon our households, but Gru’s loyal little friends are simple but funny and get tangled in all sorts of adventures — much like your mischievous little crumb-snatchers.

Minions: The Rise of Gru Boogie Dancing Bob Your toddler will be trading dance moves with this plush Minion. Minions: The Rise of Gru Boogie Dancing Bob plush is ready to get the party started and dance the night away. All you have to do is touch Bob’s hand and he’ll play a dance party song. Then, Bob will start to dance by moving his arms up and down to the music. Get your camera ready, this is a TikTok waiting to happen. Bob lets the music take control. Once the rhythm picks up, Bob unleashes his top dance moves, turns, and boogies to the music. With dancing comes creativity and self-expression which are vital to children’s overall well-being. Dancing Bob is just the toy to get your child moving and get their creative juices flowing. Ain’t no party like a Minion party ‘cuz a Minion party don’t stop. Get the whole family involved and start a Minion soul train line. Show those kids you know how to “whip and nae nae” just like them. $30 AT AMAZON

Minions: The Rise of Gru Collectible Toy Cars by Hot Wheels Sometimes classic toys make for the best toys, so Hot Wheels and Minions sounds like a perfect combination. Your kid can add this set of 6 Minion character cars to their collection existing Hot Wheels collection. If you ever wondered what your favorite Minion characters would look like as cars, here they are. These collectibles are ready to run down your Hot Wheels track. Your kids will love speeding all around the house creating their own high-speed-chase adventures. Your favorite characters come in rich colors and decorations as dynamic as their silly personalities. If you already have a Hot Wheels track, these cars will be a great addition to your raceway. If you don’t, they’ll still be fun and give your child hours of creative play. It’s amazing how much fun kids can have with teeny tiny metal cars, right? This set comes with Young Gru, Carl, Otto, Bob, Stuart, and Kevin. Get ready for the race of a century. On your mark, get set, go! $55 AT WALMART

LEGO Minions: The Rise of Gru Unstoppable Bike Chase Role-playing is great for children and helps them with their cognitive, social, emotional, and physical skills development. If you have “minions” in your house that are 6 and older, this LEGO Minions Unstoppable Bike Chase set is perfect for imaginary play. Kids can enjoy full-speed action inspired by one of the epic scenes from the new film, Minions: The Rise of Gru. Great for kids who love to build with LEGO (who doesn’t?) and of course who love Minions. This 136 piece set comes with 3 figures including an exclusive Gru LEGO mini-figure. Once built, this toy motorbike measures over 3” high, 5” long and 1” wide which makes it a perfect size for creative play. One reviewer said, “My 6-year-old grandson loves it!” What are you waiting for? Get building and get this bike on the move. We could all use more toys with fewer batteries. Let your kids power up this playset using only their building skills and imagination. $20 AT AMAZON

Minions: The Rise of Gru​ Tiny Toot Small Fart Firing Blaster Toy Now your mini supervillain in training can have their very own fart gun. The original fart gun weapon was created by Dr. Nefario, Gru’s gadgeteer. When fired, it sounds just like someone is farting, and emits a disgusting gas. Although this gun doesn’t give off a foul smell, thank God, they can still give the 21-fart gun salute. This Tiny Toot is fun and easy to use. All you have to do is draw back the plunger, push, and fire. Once fired, a “Pffffftf” will blast out with a toot sound. You can give the farts some variety by changing the speed you push the plunger in. As if you don’t have enough fart sounds roaming around your living room, this toy will have you guessing if it’s the toy or your “minion”. This tiny tooter is the perfect size for sneaking up on your friends and family. A little ridiculous? Yes. Will it make everyone laugh? Yes. $10 AT AMAZON

Minions: The Rise of Gru Splat ‘Ems Travel 3-Pack Toy Little kids love squishy, sticky fun, that’s why we’re scraping slime off of the kitchen table as we speak. Launch into a fun game with the Minions Splat ‘Ems Travel 3-Pack. Each contains three mini-figures, a deluxe launcher, a buildable target card, stickers, and a cardholder. The launcher comes with a larger card for better target practice. Send the 3 sticky Minions flying through the air and aim for the target card. If you hit the card surface, the mini Minion figures will splat and stick in place. Of course, if you miss, they just might splat on the floor. This travel 3-pack comes with Bob, Stuart, and Kevin. The compact figures and items are perfect for take-along fun for playdates. The Splat ‘Ems packs are sold separately and come in a variety of colors, decorations, and dimensions. A great toy for children 4-years-old and up. Get ready to watch Minions fly through the air. Don’t be surprised if one goes “splat” on you, mom. $15 AT WALMART

LEGO Minions: The Rise of Gru Brick-Built Minions and Their Lair If your kid loves Minions, they’ll go wild for this LEGO Minions: Brick-Built Minions and Lair set. Think of this as the perfect birthday gift for 2020! Ideal for children eight-years-old and up, they’ll be able to build a LEGO version of Kevin and Stuart. Once they’re done building, they can turn the models around to reveal the room playset inside that comes with accessories (including tools, hats, and weapons) plus figures for creative role play. They can construct two toy Minion models at a time and then rebuild Kevin into Bob. Kids can cook up inventions in the lab with Kevin or watch Stuart take a nap in his bedroom. Kevin can be built into Bob, who’s currently practicing kung fu. The set also comes with an interactive guide that makes building the models more fun. One reviewer said, “This is a fun build it only took a couple of hours to build both minions. You can build two of the three minions and then rebuild Kevin into Bob.” $50 AT AMAZON

UNO Minions: The Rise of Gru Card Game UNO is a classic game that parents love introducing to younger generations. Get your kids excited to play by using a deck themed with their Minion buddies. This irresistible Minion theme set features images from the newest film. The same rules apply from the classic game of UNO: Skip, Reverse, and Wild Draw Four to stir up the game. This game deck has been updated with colorful images and a Minion-themed rule that can change the direction of the game. For those new to the UNO craze, the rules of the game are simple. Score points by being the first to get rid of all of the cards in your hand. When your hand gets down to one card, yell “UNO!” This game is a Minions-themed version of a family-friendly classic card game that is great for 7-year-olds and up. We love when family fun gets a 2020 update! $6 AT AMAZON

Minions: The Rise of Gru Fart ‘N Fire Super-Size Blaster If you’re ready to arm your child with an extremely annoying toy, you’ll level up their tiny toot for the Minions: The Rise of Gru Fart ‘N Fire Super-Size Blaster. This super-size blaster is the ultimate fart weapon — Gru would be so proud. This blaster is adjustable, comes with a telescoping barrel, built-in trigger-activated farts and two modes of play that can deliver more than 20 different fart sounds from tiny toots to full-on rips. Unline the tiny toot, when you pull the barrel back on this blaster, it releases a realistic fart mist similar to Gru’s disgusting gases. It’s easy to fill the water chamber. Just fill it up, and shoot it out. With the trigger, you can cycle through a variety of fart sounds or create your own by using the blaster like a trombone, pulling and pushing at different lengths. It’s totally gross which makes this toy so much fun. Maybe this is a gift for the kids that don’t live in your house? Or yours, just give up. $42 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.