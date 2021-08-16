Scary Mommy and Amazon

Get a hot cup of tea ready, because we’re dropping our 10 most anticipated novels for Fall 2021

Is that the very slightest cool breeze that just blew through the yard? Did a single yellow leaf just go skittering past you on the sidewalk? Are those Halloween decorations you just saw in the seasonal aisle? Holy crap, fall is coming.

Yes, we love reading on the beach and by the pool. Yes, we read a big old pile of light, fluffy, fun, happy books over the summer. But now it’s time for our real favorite time of year to have our nose in a novel: fall.

What do we look for in a great new fall release? After a summer of easy reads and happy endings, we want some meaty, substantial stories—and maybe a few things that lean a little darker. We want the perfect book to hide under a blanket with, to read next to a fire, or to enjoy with a hot drink.

Here are our favorite book picks for fall—the ones everyone will be talking about.

Our fall favorites book list

Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty This is the first book most book nerds bring up when we’re talking about new fall releases—from Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies, is a new novel that, in her usual style, mixes up family, drama, and murder, and mystery. In this case, we are laser focused on the wildly successful and respected Delaney family—Joy and Stan and their four adult children—and what happens when Joy disappears and Stan looks pretty suspicious. Release Date: September 14 $14.99 AT AMAZON

The Book Of Magic by Alice Hoffman Well, this is it. The final installment of the Practical Magic series, which we have been following loyally for years and years. In The Book Of Magic (which new fans can read as a standalone novel) Alice Hoffman returns to the Owens family and their struggles with curses, love, and harnessing the Unnamed Art. Follow two generations of witches as they navigate their magical lives—we are so happy we get to share their world for a final 400 pages. Release Date: October 5 $14.99 AT AMAZON

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead We would read Colson Whitehead’s laundry list, but this will probably be much better. From the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning author comes his newest novel, Harlem Shuffle. The story centers on Ray, a family man and used furniture salesman who just wants to get ahead and support his wife and kids. But he’s pulled in two directions—a life of crime that could have big payoffs, and the straight and narrow, where it’s harder to win. This book balances being a book about family and life and being a straight-up heist/crime romp, and we can’t wait to read it. Release Date: September 14 $14.99 AT AMAZON

Rock, Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney From established thriller writer Alice Feeney comes a domestic suspense novel that checks all of our boxes for perfect fall reads: a creepy, atmospheric setting in the Scottish countryside, a couple of very unreliable narrators, and of course a bit of a mystery. In Rock, Paper, Scissors, we meet couple Adam and Amelia—a couple who is celebrating their tenth anniversary, but their marriage is on the skids. What happens when they take a remote weekend away? And who planned this trip, anyway? Release Date: September 7 $14.99 AT AMAZON

Bobmshell by Sarah MacLean The current undisputed queen of historical romance Sarah MacLean has a new book and a new series launching this fall, and the initial reviews are all raves. This one, the first in the Hell’s Belles series, focuses on spinoff characters Sesily and Caleb, as they run around through courts and ballrooms throughout the land. But this isn’t your mom’s historical romance. This new book is feminist as hell, and explores deeper issues while also delivering extremely steamy scenes we love. Get under the blankets and devour this top romance pick of the year. Release Date: August 24 $6.99 AT AMAZON

Cloud Cuckoo Land by Anthony Doerr So we loved All The Light We Cannot See so much (and so did the Pulizer committee). And we’ve been waiting for the next novel from Anthony Doerr for literal years. And now it’s finally here. In Cloud Cuckoo Land, three people in extremely different times and circumstances are drawn together by one book—as well as their collective struggles. Doerr’s storytelling has the ability to draw us in so deep, and this book of short chapters and time-hopping wonder is no different. Release Date: September 28 $21.49 AT AMAZON

The Heart Principle by Helen Hoang Helen Hoang is one of our favorite romance authors ever, and the third installment of The Kiss Quotient series does not disappoint. In The Heart Principle, we meet Anna Sun, a violinist who is struggling to grapple with the success at her fingertips as well as with a relationship that is not going well at all. When her boyfriend asks to open their relationship, she reluctantly agrees, not knowing that it will lead to her meeting someone very unexpected (and yes, hot). Release Date: August 31 $9.99 AT AMAZON

Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon The Outlander series began in 1991 and has been capturing the imaginations of millions for 30 solid years. Now, after six years of waiting, the ninth of ten planned novels in the series finally has a release date in November, just in time for the turkey. In this penultimate book, Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall once again find themselves in the middle of a conflict that is much bigger than they are: The American Revolution. As they live peacefully in North Carolina, they wonder if they’ve made the right choices and what the coming war will bring to their doorstep. Release Date: November 23 $28.49 AT AMAZON

The Last Graduate by Naomi Novik This is the second in a series in which the first book had everyone talking (and waiting and waiting and waiting). The follow-up to A Deadly Education, The Last Graduate picks right up where the last one left off, this time focusing on senior year at a very dangerous and magical school. Expect the same immersive world-building and the same insanely likable protagonist as well as the same type of cliff-hanging ending that will have you slamming the book against the wall (but you know, in that good way). Release Date: September 28 $17.99 AT AMAZON

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney Sally Rooney is one of the most unique authors writing today—and you either love her or hate her. If you love her (AND WE LOVE HER) her new effort, Beautiful World, Where Are You? will leave you spinning with its story and style. Much like Normal People and Conversations With Friends, this is a quiet, real book about friendship, love, and sex as it follows a small group of friends and lovers as they navigate this strange world. Release Date: September 7 $19.69 AT AMAZON

