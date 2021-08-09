 Old Navy Back-To-School Sale 2021: This Sale Is HUGE!

Old Navy Is Having A HUGE Back-To-School Sale

by August 9, 2021

old navy BTS feature
Old Navy

Have you started back to school clothes shopping yet? Because it’s that time of year again! The constant (somehow always musical) commercials, the giant section of school supplies at Target, and Old Navy’s annual sale remind you that a new school year is near. And even better, it’s the aforementioned sale that saves our as**s with cute back-to-school clothes at an affordable cost. Whether your kids are among those heading back for in-person classes or they’re still hitting the books virtually, I think it’s safe to say that they’ve grown quite a bit since last year. Stocking up on new back-to-school clothing is definitely necessary.

The great thing about Old Navy’s back-to-school sale is that they have everything! Standard school uniforms in khaki and navy, cute and comfy tees, jeans — even socks and undies. And we’ve found the best of them all to help speed up your shopping process (we know time is sacred these days). Check out the best of Old Navy’s Back-to-School Clothing sale below!

Editor’s Note: While some categories below are separated by gender, all clothes listed are gender-neutral and can be worn by everyone!

Best Back-To-School Clothes

Vintage Tie-Dye Zip Hoodie

Say hello to your child’s new favorite hoodie! They’ll want to wear it every day of the year, but can you blame em? This tie-dye hoodie is adorable!

$20 AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Licensed Pop-Culture Graphic Gender-Neutral Tee

Not that we’re encouraging more video game play, we’re just encouraging them to get ready for school. This graphic tee features a holographic Playstation logo that will be sure to get compliments from other kids on the school yard.

$10 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $16.99

Gender-Neutral Canvas Lace-Up Sneakers for Kids

When in doubt, bring the black shoe out…because they go with absolutely everything. (It’s no wonder that kids and adults are obsessed with these, saying they’re “comfortable” and “stylish.”) These Old Navy kicks are a best seller that you can currently snag for under $20! Kid

$19 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $26

Breathe ON Sweatpants for Girls

Lightweight, stretchy, and available in five colors! We may just get one of each so every day of the week is set.

$13 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $24.99

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Kids

If your kids are heading back to in-person classes, face masks are most likely required. This 5-pack gives them cute and comfortable options to rock all year long. And if prints aren’t their thing, they’ve got a solid navy option as well.

Don’t forget to check out all of our picks for best kid’s face masks!

$12.50 AT OLD NAVY

Back-To-School Clothes For Girls

High-Waisted Built-In Tough Rockstar Super Skinny Button-Fly Black Jeggings

Black jeans are essentials for every kid — especially during back-to-school. These super  skinny (and super comfy) jeans are ones they’re sure to love.

$30 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $34

Vintage Raw-Hem Cropped Pullover Hoodie

If there was a perfect fall sweatshirt, this would be it.  The dusty red color, pink floral pattern, and raw hem makes it an easy choice for the first day back.

$27 AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Uniform Moisture-Wicking Polo

For the youngsters who wear a school uniform, a basic polo tee like this is essential. Also available in black and gray!

$10 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $16.99

Uniform Twill Bermuda Shorts 2-Pack

This uniform short set is an Old Navy best seller for a reason! Two pairs at discounted rate, because you just know they’ll need more than one pair.

$20 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $33.99

Pink Camo Canvas Slip-Ons

For those morning you’re in a rush — every kiddo needs a durable, easy-on shoe. These pink camo slip-ons just happen to be cute and comfy too!

$17 AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Short-Sleeve Graphic Tee

Graphic tees are a must for back-to-school! Old Navy has prints like this “Girls empower girls,” as well as “Make lemonade” and “Love all around.”

$6 AT OLD NAVY

Medium-Wash Frayed-Hem Jean Shortalls

Summer ain’t over just yet, mama. These classic demin short overalls are a cute and easy first day of school look. What was originally $35 is now half off! There are also light denim and black denim options too.

$16.99 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $34.99

Fashion Ankle Socks 6-Pack

Ankle socks…but make it fashion. In this set, you’ll get all six pink and neutral polka dot and striped socks. And honestly, if you find an adult version just let us know.

$6.97 AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Printed 10-Pack Hipster Underwear for Girls

Undies are essential, but butterfly undies are just plain ole cute. This pack of 10 will have your little covered. Available in a pink and yellow flower set as well!

$30 AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Uniform Button-Front Corduroy Skirtall for Girls

While this is technically a uniform dress, it’s cute enough to wear outside of school too. And we love a multi-use outfit!

$20 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $22.99

Sleeveless Smocked Chambray Jumpsuit

A jumpsuit like this can easily be dressed up or down. Great for school, birthday parties, or saturdays at the park.

$25 AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Leggings

Sometimes it’s just a wear-leggings-to-school kinda day. If you wouldn’t wear jeans every single day, why would they?

$14.97 AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Back-To-School Clothes For Boys

Canvas Faux-Suede Trim Sneakers

This cool, neutral shoe is sleek, fashionable, and comfortable to wear. It has faux suede to give it that extra expensive look (although you’ll be getting it for only $20!).

$20 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $26.99

Uniform V-Neck Sweater

How cute would your little one look in this sweater!? It’s made of 100% cotton yarn so it’s comfortable and cozy too. Also available in red, black, and blue!

$24.99 AT OLD NAVY

Built-In Flex Short-Sleeve Plaid Pocket Shirt

Your LO will look like a little professional stepping into school in this button down. This plaid shirt comes in two colors (pink and teal), although the pink is a clear favorite.

$16.99 AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Skinny Built-In Flex Uniform Pants for Boys

Another best seller that’s on major sale! These uniform pants are a must for kids going back to in-person classes. If khaki isn’t their school’s colors, don’t worry, these pants come in five other tones.

$14 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $24.99

Techie Fleece Camo Hoodie & Sweatpants Set

Yep, you can get an entire set for under $50! For a limited time, this fleece camo jacket and sweatpants set is included in Old Navy’s back-to-school sale. The jacket features a hood and hand warming pockets (!!), while both pieces are made with Go-Dry technology to keep them dry. Umm…score!

$44 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $54.99

Go-Dry 2-in-1 Mesh Basketball Shorts

Back to school means back to school activities! If that means basketball for your kids, these breathable, lightweight shorts with built-in jersey leggings are a steal.

$15 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $22.99

Go-Dry Crew Socks 6-Pack

For the active kids (aren’t they all?), you’ll want to add these Go-Dry socks to the shopping list. There’s also extra padding to ensure they stay comfortable all day long.

$9 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $12.99

Vintage V-Neck Tee

This comfy cotton t-shirt is an essential in every closet. Since it’s only $4, you might as well get it in the other colors too!

$4 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $5

Built-In Flex Dry-Quick Cargo Jogger Tech Pants

Cargo joggers always sound like a good idea — especially with the fall and winter months ahead. These dry-quick joggers from Old Navy will be a great option when things get cold and rainy.

$25 AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

School Uniforms For Kids

Built-In Flex Uniform Pique Polo 3-Pack for Boys

A pack of 3 for only $15!? Time to stock up while you can! Each shirt is a standard polo uniform shirt with two buttons, a straight hem, and no itchy and uncomfortable tag.

$15 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $30

Uniform Skinny Chino Pants for Girls

These uniform packs may be our favorite thing at Old Navy. For only $25 (originally at $40), you’ll get a set of two chino uniform pants. Each pair comes in either regular, slim, or plus fits.

$25 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $40

Uniform Pleated Twill Skort

This adorable twill skort comes in both navy blue and khaki!

$15 AT OLD NAVY

WAS $17

Uniform Built-In Flex Short-Sleeve Oxford Shirt

This short-sleeve oxford shirt comes in the bright white pictured, as well as a bright baby blue. It even has a small front pocket!

$14 AT OLD NAVY

$19.99

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.
SHOP THE STORY
stroke red
Pink Camo Canvas Slip-Ons
$17
AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Vintage Raw-Hem Cropped Pullover Hoodie
$27
AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Uniform Moisture-Wicking Polo
$10
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $16.99

Uniform Twill Bermuda Shorts 2-Pack
$20
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $33.99

Breathe ON Sweatpants for Girls
$13
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $24.99

Short-Sleeve Graphic Tee
$6
AT OLD NAVY

Printed 10-Pack Hipster Underwear for Gi...
$30
AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Uniform Button-Front Corduroy Skirtall f...
$20
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $22.99

Medium-Wash Frayed-Hem Jean Shortalls
$16.99
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $34.99

High-Waisted Built-In Tough Rockstar Sup...
$30
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $34

Vintage Tie-Dye Zip Hoodie
$20
AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Fashion Ankle Socks 6-Pack
$6.97
AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Sleeveless Smocked Chambray Jumpsuit
$25
AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Gender-Neutral Canvas Lace-Up Sneakers f...
$19
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $26

Uniform V-Neck Sweater
$24.99
AT OLD NAVY

Skinny Built-In Flex Uniform Pants for B...
$14
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $24.99

Go-Dry 2-in-1 Mesh Basketball Shorts
$15
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $22.99

Licensed Pop-Culture Graphic Gender-Neut...
$10
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $16.99

Built-In Flex Short-Sleeve Plaid Pocket ...
$16.99
AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Techie Fleece Camo Hoodie & Sweatpants S...
$44
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $54.99

Go-Dry Crew Socks 6-Pack
$9
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $12.99

Canvas Faux-Suede Trim Sneakers
$20
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $26.99

Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Ple...
$12.50
AT OLD NAVY

Built-In Flex Dry-Quick Cargo Jogger Tec...
$25
AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF

Built-In Flex Uniform Pique Polo 3-Pack ...
$15
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $30

Uniform Built-In Flex Short-Sleeve Oxfor...
$14
AT OLD NAVY

$19.99

Uniform Pleated Twill Skort
$15
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $17

Vintage V-Neck Tee
$4
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $5

Uniform Skinny Chino Pants for Girls
$25
AT OLD NAVY

WAS $40

High-Waisted PowerSoft Side-Pocket Leggi...
$14.97
AT OLD NAVY

30% OFF