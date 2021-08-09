Old Navy

Have you started back to school clothes shopping yet? Because it’s that time of year again! The constant (somehow always musical) commercials, the giant section of school supplies at Target, and Old Navy’s annual sale remind you that a new school year is near. And even better, it’s the aforementioned sale that saves our as**s with cute back-to-school clothes at an affordable cost. Whether your kids are among those heading back for in-person classes or they’re still hitting the books virtually, I think it’s safe to say that they’ve grown quite a bit since last year. Stocking up on new back-to-school clothing is definitely necessary.

The great thing about Old Navy’s back-to-school sale is that they have everything! Standard school uniforms in khaki and navy, cute and comfy tees, jeans — even socks and undies. And we’ve found the best of them all to help speed up your shopping process (we know time is sacred these days). Check out the best of Old Navy’s Back-to-School Clothing sale below!

Editor’s Note: While some categories below are separated by gender, all clothes listed are gender-neutral and can be worn by everyone!

Best Back-To-School Clothes

Vintage Tie-Dye Zip Hoodie Say hello to your child’s new favorite hoodie! They’ll want to wear it every day of the year, but can you blame em? This tie-dye hoodie is adorable! $20 AT OLD NAVY 30% OFF

Licensed Pop-Culture Graphic Gender-Neutral Tee Not that we’re encouraging more video game play, we’re just encouraging them to get ready for school. This graphic tee features a holographic Playstation logo that will be sure to get compliments from other kids on the school yard. $10 AT OLD NAVY WAS $16.99

Gender-Neutral Canvas Lace-Up Sneakers for Kids When in doubt, bring the black shoe out…because they go with absolutely everything. (It’s no wonder that kids and adults are obsessed with these, saying they’re “comfortable” and “stylish.”) These Old Navy kicks are a best seller that you can currently snag for under $20! Kid $19 AT OLD NAVY WAS $26

Breathe ON Sweatpants for Girls Lightweight, stretchy, and available in five colors! We may just get one of each so every day of the week is set. $13 AT OLD NAVY WAS $24.99

Back-To-School Clothes For Girls

Vintage Raw-Hem Cropped Pullover Hoodie If there was a perfect fall sweatshirt, this would be it. The dusty red color, pink floral pattern, and raw hem makes it an easy choice for the first day back. $27 AT OLD NAVY 30% OFF

Uniform Moisture-Wicking Polo For the youngsters who wear a school uniform, a basic polo tee like this is essential. Also available in black and gray! $10 AT OLD NAVY WAS $16.99

Uniform Twill Bermuda Shorts 2-Pack This uniform short set is an Old Navy best seller for a reason! Two pairs at discounted rate, because you just know they’ll need more than one pair. $20 AT OLD NAVY WAS $33.99

Pink Camo Canvas Slip-Ons For those morning you’re in a rush — every kiddo needs a durable, easy-on shoe. These pink camo slip-ons just happen to be cute and comfy too! $17 AT OLD NAVY 30% OFF

Short-Sleeve Graphic Tee Graphic tees are a must for back-to-school! Old Navy has prints like this “Girls empower girls,” as well as “Make lemonade” and “Love all around.” $6 AT OLD NAVY

Fashion Ankle Socks 6-Pack Ankle socks…but make it fashion. In this set, you’ll get all six pink and neutral polka dot and striped socks. And honestly, if you find an adult version just let us know. $6.97 AT OLD NAVY 30% OFF

Printed 10-Pack Hipster Underwear for Girls Undies are essential, but butterfly undies are just plain ole cute. This pack of 10 will have your little covered. Available in a pink and yellow flower set as well! $30 AT OLD NAVY 30% OFF

Sleeveless Smocked Chambray Jumpsuit A jumpsuit like this can easily be dressed up or down. Great for school, birthday parties, or saturdays at the park. $25 AT OLD NAVY 30% OFF

Back-To-School Clothes For Boys

Canvas Faux-Suede Trim Sneakers This cool, neutral shoe is sleek, fashionable, and comfortable to wear. It has faux suede to give it that extra expensive look (although you’ll be getting it for only $20!). $20 AT OLD NAVY WAS $26.99

Uniform V-Neck Sweater How cute would your little one look in this sweater!? It’s made of 100% cotton yarn so it’s comfortable and cozy too. Also available in red, black, and blue! $24.99 AT OLD NAVY

Built-In Flex Short-Sleeve Plaid Pocket Shirt Your LO will look like a little professional stepping into school in this button down. This plaid shirt comes in two colors (pink and teal), although the pink is a clear favorite. $16.99 AT OLD NAVY 30% OFF

Skinny Built-In Flex Uniform Pants for Boys Another best seller that’s on major sale! These uniform pants are a must for kids going back to in-person classes. If khaki isn’t their school’s colors, don’t worry, these pants come in five other tones. $14 AT OLD NAVY WAS $24.99

Techie Fleece Camo Hoodie & Sweatpants Set Yep, you can get an entire set for under $50! For a limited time, this fleece camo jacket and sweatpants set is included in Old Navy’s back-to-school sale. The jacket features a hood and hand warming pockets (!!), while both pieces are made with Go-Dry technology to keep them dry. Umm…score! $44 AT OLD NAVY WAS $54.99

Go-Dry 2-in-1 Mesh Basketball Shorts Back to school means back to school activities! If that means basketball for your kids, these breathable, lightweight shorts with built-in jersey leggings are a steal. $15 AT OLD NAVY WAS $22.99

Go-Dry Crew Socks 6-Pack For the active kids (aren’t they all?), you’ll want to add these Go-Dry socks to the shopping list. There’s also extra padding to ensure they stay comfortable all day long. $9 AT OLD NAVY WAS $12.99

Vintage V-Neck Tee This comfy cotton t-shirt is an essential in every closet. Since it’s only $4, you might as well get it in the other colors too! $4 AT OLD NAVY WAS $5

Built-In Flex Dry-Quick Cargo Jogger Tech Pants Cargo joggers always sound like a good idea — especially with the fall and winter months ahead. These dry-quick joggers from Old Navy will be a great option when things get cold and rainy. $25 AT OLD NAVY 30% OFF

School Uniforms For Kids

Built-In Flex Uniform Pique Polo 3-Pack for Boys A pack of 3 for only $15!? Time to stock up while you can! Each shirt is a standard polo uniform shirt with two buttons, a straight hem, and no itchy and uncomfortable tag. $15 AT OLD NAVY WAS $30

Uniform Skinny Chino Pants for Girls These uniform packs may be our favorite thing at Old Navy. For only $25 (originally at $40), you’ll get a set of two chino uniform pants. Each pair comes in either regular, slim, or plus fits. $25 AT OLD NAVY WAS $40

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.