The Best Natural & Organic Soaps for Babies, Because Not All Soaps Are “Clean”

Finding the best baby soap is crucial when you’re a parent because a relaxing bath is usually part of a typical bedtime routine. And if bath vibes are off and my baby is freaking out instead of sleeping, then I can’t get to my bedtime routine, which usually involves applying some indulgent skincare, raiding the kid’s snacks, and watching Netflix (sometimes murder docs, sometimes 90s cartoons) until I pass out.

While safety is obviously the top priority, the right soap for kids usually comes down to personal preference. Maybe your baby loves a soothing scent like lavender or chamomile to make bathtime extra spa-like. Maybe your kid’s skin needs a thick, foamy lather to really clean off whatever messy craft shit they got into that day. The right soap can mean different things for different people. But the wrong soap usually means your kid’s bathtime left them with burning eyes, dry scalp, itchy skin… and harsh chemicals are usually to blame.

So many popular soaps have things like parabens, sulfates, petroleum… and hey, maybe those chemicals are actually totally fine and don’t bother you or your baby. But there are tons of great soap options that not only don’t have all those hard-to-pronounce ingredients, but some are also vegan, fair trade, gluten-free, or all of the above.

So if you want some great organic soap or natural soap for kids, we got a ton of options to help you find The One that makes bathtime a breeze. Stay sudsy!

Best Organic Baby Soaps

VIVAIODAYS Organic Saponaria No-Tears Wash & Shampoo Both organic and vegan, this shampoo and body wash in one promises no tears, and it’s fragrance-free. It builds a rich foam and its key ingredients include soapwort officinalis leaf extract and mallow flower extract (neither of which I heard about until today, but apparently, they are both super moisturizing). Amazon Reviewer Susan C says “I was gifted this product when my son was about 8 months old and absolutely LOVE it!!! The packaging is beautiful; enough for me to appreciate, as well as eye-catching for my son to grab and keep busy during his bath time. I also don’t have to worry about the product giving him rashes, in fact, it helps alleviate minor diaper rashes that he gets here and there. In addition, it is absolutely tear-free and the scent is so subtle, it is just PERFECT!!!” $11.75 AT AMAZON

Erbaviva Baby Body Wash If you need something for those painfully dry winter months, this baby body wash option is made with chamomile essential oil and is mild enough for delicate skin. Amazon Reviewer Elizabeth says “Absolutely love the smell — so natural and fresh. My 1.5-year-old has struggled with eczema since he was born and this body wash, along with the lotion, has his skin looking perfect with no flare-ups!” $18.00 AT AMAZON

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Chamomile & Argan Oil Baby Eczema Bar Soap Designed for sensitive baby skin and containing shea butter, chamomile, and argan oil, this bar soap is deeply moisturizing and ethically-produced. The calming argan oil reduces inflammation while the shea butter brings out the natural softness of your baby’s skin. This bar is so silky smooth, you’ll want to use it, too! $7.63 AT AMAZON

Babyganics Baby Shampoo + Body Wash Pump Bottle This ultra-gentle foaming soap is fragrance and dye-free. I’ve personally been using this product with my kids for years and love that it works into a great lather without drying out their skin. It’s a shampoo and body wash in one, so you can literally use it from head to toe. It’s extra gentle and the large pump is great for little hands. $23.94 AT AMAZON

Baby Mantra 3-in-1 Bubble Bath, Shampoo and Body Wash Both hypoallergenic and free of the frequently-used bad stuff like sulfates and dyes, this 3-in-1 shampoo, body wash, and bubble bath is gentle on sensitive skin and is a great option for adults who want to share a mild soap with their kids. The soft scent comes from the combo of lavender oil and aloe, which makes it a great for sudsing up just before bathtime. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Nature's Baby Organics Baby Shampoo And Body Wash If you’re a Creamsicle lover, this yummy vanilla tangerine shampoo and body wash is for you. The tear-free formula is allergy tested and super moisturizing, and it’s made with certified organic aloe and chamomile. As a bonus, it’s both vegan and sulfate-free. Yum! $29.95 AT AMAZON

Dr. Woods Unscented Baby Mild Liquid Castile Soap With ingredients like hemp oil, vitamin E, and rosemary extracts, this liquid castile soap is super nourishing and free of petroleum and detergents. It’s also unscented and hypoallergenic so it’s great for a newborn with super sensitive skin. $21.99 AT AMAZON

Best Baby Soaps

Alaffia EveryDay Coconut Shampoo and Body Wash This coconut chamomile shampoo and body wash is non-irritating and mourishing for all skin and hair types. It uses certified fair trade unrefined shea butter and shea leaf to nourish and hydrate your baby’s skin. Amazon Reviewer Ceilidh E. says, “We are liking this simple, clean ingredient body wash for our 2-year-old. It has a very light fragrance, I wouldn’t have guessed it was coconut. Smells like a very subtle warm floral. I was pleasantly surprised with how good it lathers with such clean ingredients.” $9.99 AT AMAZON

Burt's Bees Baby Calming Tear Free Shampoo & Wash Made with soy proteins for sensitive skin, this 98.9% natural shampoo and body wash formula has a relaxing scent of vanilla and lavender, so your LO can drift off to sleep smelling dreamy. It’s tested by pediatricians and mild enough for daily use. Amazon Reviewer Ya Boi says “I feel guilty coz i steal this stuff from my baby. Lol it smells so good!!! Omg. Also i like how this product doesnt bubble up so much when i give her baths but she smells so good afterwards. I loooove this stuff!” $26.97 AT AMAZON

The Honest Company Gently Nourishing Sweet Almond Shampoo + Body Wash This tear-free formula is made for daily use and is free of all parabens, dyes, and phthalates. Honest carries unscented versions of their formulas, but this Sweet Almond version is delicious. I have allergies and can’t handle many scents — but this fragrance is subtle enough for even my crazy-sensitive nose. Plus, it builds a good lather without irritating skin. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Everyone 3-in-1 Kids Soap: Shampoo, Body Wash - Orange Squeeze Free of all the yucky stuff like synthetic fragrances and triclosan, this 3-in-1 works as a shampoo, body wash, and bubble bath in an energizing citrus scent. Says Amazon Reviewer Wendy Huetson, “My kids go thru bath soap like crazy. They have sensitive skin and I don’t want to have tons of chemicals in their baths. I do also love the fact it has pump to keep my kids from dumping the whole bottle in. Definitely happy with this buy.” $17.26 AT AMAZON

Babo Botanicals Calming 3-in-1 Shampoo, Bubble Bath & Wash If you need a vegan option, this shampoo, bubble bath, and body wash in one has a lavender and meadowsweet scent to make bath time part of your baby’s soothing bedtime routine. It is also hypoallergenic and free of soy, gluten, dairy, and nuts. With nearly 1,000 reviews and an average 4.6-star rating, buyers love this stuff, and chances are, you will too. $15.95 AT AMAZON

Puracy Natural Baby Shampoo & Body Wash This tear-free shampoo and body wash combo was developed by doctors and contains no allergens or irritants, which makes it a great option for babies experiencing cradle cap or eczema. The clean Citrus Grove scent comes from pink grapefruit essential oils and 100% natural botanical extracts, so no synthetic fragrances here. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Cetaphil Baby Wash & Shampoo with Organic Calendula Made with calendula, a flower known for its antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties, this shampoo and body wash soothes skin while washing away impurities. This formula has over 17,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, including product reviewer Msboobookitty. She says, “My son had patches of eczema from birth to about 4 months old and realized it was being made worse by the brand of soap and lotion we were using. After doing some research, decided to try this brand and it made his condition so much calmer! He has a little tiny patch on his leg, but the other spots are gone! We use this along with the lotion and it keeps baby’s skin soft and it smells nice too!” $7.99 AT AMAZON

My Little North Star Baby Shampoo & Body Wash Enriched with vitamin E, aloe extracts, and essential oils, and made with organic ingredients in the USA, this baby shampoo and body wash is both hypoallergenic and vegan and has a lovely lavender citrus fragrance. The tear-free formula is also biodegradable, so it’s good for Baby and the earth. $22.99 AT AMAZON

Evereden Baby Shampoo and Body Wash This plant-based formula includes all the oils: coconut, sunflower, grapeseed, and avocado, as well as oat extract and quinoa. So it’s basically a fancy salad that cleanses and nourishes your baby’s skin. But it excludes all 1,400 ingredients prohibited by the EU, meaning you get all the good stuff and none of the bad. $16.00 AT AMAZON

Kiehl's Baby Gentle Hair & Body Wash If tear-free is a must, this lightly-fragranced formula from Kiehl’s is paraben-free and great for daily use on your infant’s hair and skin. Its key ingredients include Vitamin E and Shea Butter and it’s pH-balanced and pediatrician-tested to be safe. You love Kiel’s, so obviously, your kiddo will, too. $18 AT NORDSTROM

Wash With Water 3-in-1 Baby Cleanser This plant-based formula promises no residue or dryness and is free of dyes, synthetic fragrances, phthalates, and parabens. Plus, the company was founded by a mom and they use recyclable packaging. Win, win, win! $14 AT MAISONETTE

Fresh Monster Kids Shampoo & Body Wash No tears and toxin-free, Fresh Monster Shampoo and Body Wash has a recloseable pump for kids who are ready to tackle tubby time cleaning themselves. The yummy watermelon scent is derived from real fruit extract and will have your bathroom smelling like summer, and the sudsy formula will have your kids emerging from the bath cleaner than clean. $15.99 AT AMAZON

