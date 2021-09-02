The Multitasking Perfect Pot Is *Actually* Perfect

Our Place

As a new homeowner with a toddler, I have a new appreciation for versatility. You see, the said home has a small kitchen (we’re talking, like 8 total feet of counter space). As for the aforementioned toddler? He doesn’t take up much room, but his stuff ends up E-V-E-R-Y-W-H-E-R-E.

So with limited cabinets in the kitchen, plus the fact that toys and sippy cups inevitably end up strewn all over every surface (and potentially dangerous kitchen items must be tucked safely away), we had to cut way back on the clutter.

The first step was consolidating piles of hand-me-down, single-function kitchen gear and replacing it with modern, multitasking pieces to make efficient use of the storage space. And that, my friends, is where the Perfect Pot comes in.

From the genius makers of the cult-favorite Always Pan (ever heard of it?), the Perfect Pot lives up to its name. In short, it does the job of a stockpot, Dutch oven, saucepan, steamer, and roasting rack, plus it strains, braises, and even acts as a spoon rest. It also redefines the term “one-pot dinner,” because with it, I can assemble, cook, and serve a full meal, which means easy prep and easy cleanup.

If you’re wondering how one piece can do all this, it’s because of its clever design. The Perfect Pot has a 5.5-quart capacity — enough to feed the whole family, and even have leftovers — and is made with a sturdy, heat-conductive aluminum body that can go from stovetop to oven. Inside, it’s coated with nonstick ceramic, which is totally nontoxic and allows food to slip out with little or no oil or butter. The lid is self-basting and has a built-in strainer (the pot also has an easy-pour spout), and it can be twisted to let steam escape.

To add to its versatility, the Perfect Pot also comes with accessories: A rack that both roasts and steams, as well as a notched beachwood spoon that rests neatly across the pot handle. I also love how it’s wonderfully lightweight (only 4.5 pounds!), so even when it’s full of food, I don’t have to heave it onto the dinner table.

And did I mention how gorgeous it is? Available in four trend-forward shades (blue salt, steam, spice, and char), it’s pretty enough for serving company. In my kitchen, it even doubles as a showpiece and stays on display on the stovetop or open shelving under the butcher block island.

Whether simply I’m boiling and straining pasta or roasting up a full meal with meat, veggies, and spices, the Perfect Pot has become a staple in my kitchen that’s used almost every day. And as an added bonus, having organized cabinets means there’s less risk of a pots and pans avalanche every time I open the door.

