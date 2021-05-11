Scary Mommy/Katie Smith

As a divorced woman in her prime, I’ve tried my share of vibrators. My latest favorite in the pussy pleasing department is a Dual Vibrating Massager, and this $30 vibe from plusOne is just as good as my expensive toys (like the Enigma vibrator, swoon).

When I started my experience with vibrators I had no idea how good it could really be until I used a dual massager. You don’t know the kind of pleasure you can experience from having two motors working on your special place until you experience it and let me tell you, the plusOne vibrator is the perfect place to start.

First: It’s sleek as fuck

I like a sleek and smooth vibrator. I judge it as soon as I open the box and I love the look of this pink beauty. The silicone is buttery soft and even if you don’t use the motors, you love how this feels on your pearl.

And I like to start by getting to know a new toy, so after applying some lube I like to get familiar with a toy before I turn it on. Or, you can go right for the motor and test out all the settings if you are in that kind of mood. Either way, you will not be disappointed. The dual vibrating massager has two parts — one to massage the clit and another for inside stimulation. The motors are independent of each other so you can find the speed you want (there are ten different ones) and go to town. And back again if you’d like.

What does it offer?

It’s quiet enough to use with other people in the house, is waterproof, and fits nicely in your hand so you can conceal it and dash off to any room you choose.

If you want your ride to last longer than the two minutes it took me to climax, I suggest using one setting before turning them both on because let me tell you, as soon as the vibrating tip starting tantalizing my clit while the other wand was working away in my love canal, there was no going back. Yes, I could have taken it away from my body and given it a break to prolong my orgasm but I don’t operate that way. It’s kind like just having one bite of your favorite cake after you’ve cut yourself a slice and letting it sit there without eating any more. Life is too short, you know what I’m saying?

I love how the shape of the plusOne dual massager fit in my hand and once it was in place, all I had to do was lean back and enjoy it.

Why you need a dual vibrator

If you have not delved into the dial-vibrating land and you must — all the vaginas are doing it and word on the street is they aren’t going back to only one kind of stimulation. If you haven’t tried: dual vibrators offer G-spot *and* clitoral stimulation. The best of both worlds, essentially.

And it’s cheap.

The best part (besides all the delicious orgasms you are going to have) is the price of this vibrator. If you don’t think throwing down $30 is worth getting the best orgasm of your life, then I’m not able to help you.

However, you might like to hear someone else’s opinion.

One reviewer wrote: “I got this a couple weeks ago and I must say that it really is amazing. I love the fact that it is usb rechargeable. No more having to buy batteries!! It is really smooth to the touch, a nice size, pretty lightweight, and waterproof. It has many different functions and speeds to get you where you want to be. Hits all the right spots and is very easy to use. Would definitely recommend to anyone wanting to spice things up in the bedroom or have a little fun with themselves.”

While another said:

“Using this plusOne vibrator gave her the most intense orgasm she’s ever had: I have used a bullet vibratory before but was very excited to try a new toy, especially one with internal stimulation. I love how soft the silicone feels and how high quality the toy is. I find using it to be very fun and exciting and as if I’m giving myself a little piece of luxury. If you are looking to finish, this is definitely a good toy to go with. I usually find it difficult to climax but this toy got me there within a few short minutes. It’s also fun to use as a fun ending to working yourself up manually (most intense climax I’ve ever had). Thank you for helping me access new pleasure and become more empowered in my body.”

If you are into it in all the right ways (solo or with a partner), then just purchase this love wand already. And if you don’t want to take my word for it, over seventeen hundred 4.8 star reviews can’t lie but let your vagina be the judge.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.