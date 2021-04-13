Yes, Portable Washing Machines Are A Thing And They’re Actually Pretty Cute

Amazon

Portable washing machines may just be what we all need this summer. After being cooped up inside, we’re ready to plan vacations, camping trips, and a little time away from the four walls we’re used to. But when you’re on vacation, how many times do you wish you had a washing machine on hand? Whew, the amount of clothes you could leave behind if you and your family had one would lighten your suitcase load significantly. Well surprise, Mama — it’s possible. Compact and mini washers are real and they’re going to make things a lot easier.

How do portable washing machines work?

The main component for portable washing machines is, of course, water. The great thing about portable washers is that you can simply hook the included water hose to your sink, bathtub, or showerhead to get water or put water in yourself if it’s a mini version without a hose feature. When the machine is filled with both water and laundry, you’re good to go! Depending on which kind of compact portable washing machine you have, you’ll either need to set a timer or get to cranking. (Yes, there are both electric and non-electric options!)

So whether you’re traveling, washing delicate baby clothes, or just need to save space in your home — there is a portable washer that’s perfect for you and your family. And they’re pretty cute too! Check out the best mini, compact, and portable washing machines below.

Best Mini Portable Washing Machines

The Laundry Alternative Wonderwash Mini Washing Machine The Wonderwash from The Laundry Alternative is a mini washing machine you can truly take anywhere — and that’s why it’s right at the top. What makes this mini washer so portable is that it’s non-electric. But before you groan at the crank handle, hear this: It can wash up to a 5 pound load literally anywhere (because, you know, the non-electric thing), it can clean your dirty laundry in minutes, and how cute is the retro design? It comes in mint green, yellow and white too, so you’ll find one that fits your style for sure. One reviewer says that its so easy to use that a 2-year-old could do it. “My husband and I travel a lot and were spending hundreds of dollars doing laundry. So one day I found this as a great alternative…We have a two year old with special needs and very sensitive skin so it was perfect for quick washes with his clothes,” the reviewer said. ” It was very easy to put together. A 2 year old could crank it well. Also, at camp sites it drew a lot of attention and people were constantly asking where to get one.” $58.00 AT AMAZON

DjfLight Portable Mini Folding Washing Machine Did you every think that you could fit a washing machine inside your suitcase? Neither did I until I discovered this foldable portable washing machine. At only 3 inches thick when folded, it’s also easily storable when it’s not in use. Simply plug in, add water, and the spin cycle begins! It has a suction bottom to make sure nothing tips over and a handle for easy portability. “Great for washing small pieces of clothing!” said one reviewer. “I used to hand wash my delicate wear and was getting tired of it. This is great for what I need. I live in NY and don’t have a proper washing machine in my apartment. You do need to swap water yourself but the design makes it easy enough. You just open a valve at the bottom and stale water flows out. I’ve been using it for a couple months now and very happy with it.” $92.60 AT AMAZON

Best Compact Portable Washing Machine

Giantex Full-Automatic Washing Machine Portable Washer & Dryer The price may seem steep for a portable washing machine, but this Amazon best seller from Giantex also has a spin dry feature. It can hold up to 7.7 pounds of laundry at a time, and is great for both home and camping use because of the long hose. $239.99 AT AMAZON

Portable Washing Machine for Camping

COSTWAY Mini Washing Machine with Spin Dryer Camping will never be the same after you use this Mini Washing Machine from COSTWAY. Aside from the 2-in-1 function of both a washer and dryer (which we love), this machine also has a super easy to use drain tube to remove dirty water. Among the 2,500+ Amazon reviews, one said: “This little guy can hold quite a lot and it’s much quieter than I expected…It also does a great job at agitating my clothes and getting them much cleaner than I thought. This was supposed to just hold me over between laundromat visits but I honestly think it does a good enough job to be the only washer I need.” $94.99 AT AMAZON

Portable Washing Machine for Apartment

SUPER DEAL Portable Compact Mini Twin Tub Washing Machine This one may be the most “normal” looking washer on the list, and the beauty of it is that it’s still compact and easily movable compared to the usual big and heavy washing machines. With the Twin Tub Washing Machine from SUPER DEAL, you can wash and dry at the same time. Full wash cycles finish as quickly as 20 minutes and will give you clean clothes in no time. It’s a best seller on Amazon with over 5,500 reviews! Customers are raving about how quiet and compact it is. “This is probably one of the best purchases I’ve ever made,” one reviewer said. Another raved about the pros saying, “Small, lightweight and it washes well. It fits more clothes than I expected and the spin cycle dries better than the spin cycle at the laundry mat.” $160.99 AT AMAZON

