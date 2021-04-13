These Adorable Baby Jean Jackets Will Make You Want To Match With Your Mini

Getty Images

Baby jean jackets are finally in season, so let the Insta-posting commence! Now that you’ve officially put your baby’s snowsuit and snow boots away (yay!), it’s time to dust off those spring clothes you stocked up on at the tail end of last year’s seasonal sale. Even though spring weather is a far cry from the coldness that winter brought on, depending on what part of the country you’re from, chances are, you will still need to invest in a light jacket or coat for your baby boy or girl. (Don’t forget to get ’em some fresh kicks, too!)

Since you obviously want your little to look fly while you’re touting them out and about this spring and summer, you should definitely invest in a jean jacket that not only goes with pretty much everything, but will also make the most Instagram-worthy pics. Yep—they make pint-sized jean jackets for babies, and whether you choose one that’s slightly distressed or features your LO’s favorite Disney characters, they’re just as cute as you’d imagine them to be.

Because you could spend all day and night scrolling through the endless denim coat options for fashionable peanuts, we’re simplifying the process for you. Here are the best baby jean jackets on the market to carry your cutie all the way through spring and summer.

Baby Boy Jean Jackets

Levi's Baby Zip Up Hoodie If you’re going to go the jean jacket route for your little one, you might as well consider the OG jean jacket creator: Levi’s. You know you’re getting the best quality, even though your kid will most definitely outgrow this jacket within three months (but it’s worth it if they wear it on repeat). This one is made from 88 percent cotton and 11 percent polyester. It has a zipper closure and a soft knit fabric on the inside to keep ’em cozy on chilly days or evenings. $26.40 AT AMAZON

ZHIDI Denim Jacket If you’re OK buying a jean jacket that doesn’t have much stretch, this one is adorable and has everything else you’re looking for: chest pockets, button closure, the lived-in look, etc. If you really love this jean jacket, you can get it in several sizes to last your kiddo through the years or plan a matching photoshoot with siblings. It comes in 6-12 months all the way up to 5-6 years! $17.03 AT AMAZON

Wrangler Boys Denim Jacket If you’re a boy mom or dad, you can get one of these for your whole kiddie crew since they come in sizes ranging from 0-3 months all the way to 4 years. This pick is made from a combo of 77 percent cotton, 21 percent polyester, and 2 percent spandex for stretch. It also features a snap closure, chest pockets with snap flaps, and the Wrangler “W” embroidery on chest pockets. So cute! $23.50 AT AMAZON

Abolai Baby Boys' Basic Denim Jacket Button Down Jeans Jacket Top This brand sells three baby jean jacket styles on this same product page and each has a unique look (but all are adorable). The first one has that ripped-up feel that’s vintage and adorable, the second is more iconic and old-school, and the third one is lined with red flannel. Note this pick is probably best for young toddlers, as it also only comes in the baby size 12 months and reviewers say it runs a bit large. $23.90 AT AMAZON

SOFEON Toddler Denim Jacket with Hood This jacket is beyond adorable, not only because it has that classic jean look, but also because it’s a mix between a jean jacket and a hoodie. It comes with a grey or black hoodie layer and is detailed with artificial rips that are so on-trend. This runs in sizes ranging from 12-18 months all the way to 4-5T. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Baby Girl Jean Jackets

The Children's Place baby-girls Toddler Denim Jacket This jean jacket has all the bells and whistles — you’d think it was meant for adults by looking at the product image. The denim blend is cotton, polyester, and spandex, so you can expect it to have a little stretch to it. It has that stonewashed and abraded look that’s super in right now. Even though it says it’s a toddler jacket, it comes in baby sizes starting at 6-9 months. It’s worth noting, however, that The Children’s Place tends to run large, so it’s a good idea to avoid sizing up like you would many other brands. $12.48 AT AMAZON

Simple Joys by Carter's Baby and Toddler Girls' Denim Jacket This is a good jacket for a baby who’s about to enter the toddler phase since its smallest size is 12 months and it sizes all the way up to 5T. It’s made out of 99 percent cotton and the other 1 percent is elastane, which gives it some flexibility. Tip: Since it’s made by Carter’s, you can expect the sizing to be pretty on point! $19 AT AMAZON

babyGap Star Wars™ Denim Jacket If being a Star Wars fan is a prerequisite in your fam, you might as well start ’em young! This grey denim jacket from babyGap has sewn-on patches of Grogu (aka “baby Yoda”), a logo of the Mandalorian, and embroidery that reads “The Child” (pun intended, we’re sure). Oh, and you’ll love what the back says, too; we’d tell you, but it’s better if you see it! This coat is available in sizes 0-6 months to 18-24 months, and right now, it’s even on sale for $18 off. $40 AT BABYGAP Currently on sale

Baby Girls Denim Jacket Looking for a baby jean jacket that doesn’t follow the traditional look? This one comes in 9 different colors and styles, including tie-dye (obviously). It’s made from soft and comfortable cotton and spandex fabric. It has the basic style of a jean jacket, including artificial rips and cuffs that can fold up for warmer days. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Baby Girls Denim Jackets Leopard Print If you like your baby’s basics with a little extra flair, you’ll love this denim jacket with a leopard-print collar. It’s made from a soft material that’s soft on your baby’s skin. It comes in a wide range of sizes starting at 6-12 months and even features a few other prints you might also like. $16.99 AT AMAZON

