The Best Postpartum Clothes To Keep You Comfy But Put Together(ish)

Postpartum clothes are some of the many things you’ll want to think about when preparing your postpartum essentials. In fact, you should consider it a baby gear necessity, because you have to take care of yourself, too. Chances are, you’ve already loaded up on diapers of all sizes, found the safest bassinet, the best baby bottles, and you even have all the baby clothes and snuggly blankets washed and ready to go for Baby. Now, take a moment and think about what “new mom clothes” you’ll need, because once baby comes you aren’t going to have a moment to think about it, let alone shop.

“New moms should select items that will provide support, are easy wear and easy care, and versatile,” says Marla Ryan, Brand Executive Vice President at Motherhood Maternity. “As a new mom is growing into her role as a mama and letting her body recover, whether she’s nursing or not, the changes at this stage remain dramatic. Simple nursing solutions to make feeding a breeze, and compression solutions that help with recovery. The goal of our new mom collection is to help women feel like themselves again while embracing their new, amazing, life-giving body.”

Do you have postpartum pajamas that allow for easy access for breastfeeding or pumping (and you’ll want a few pairs ’cause things will get M-E-S-S-Y)? How about postpartum loungewear, like sweatpants or supportive leggings, that are comfy enough for home but cute enough to wear out of the house? You may want to grab some postpartum jeans that are supportive yet stretchy or some work-appropriate pants for your return to the office (bleh). And if you have a special event on the books — be it a wedding, your baby’s christening, or a formal work event — you’ll want some suitable options that are elegant and flattering without feeling restricting on your healing body.

“One of the most important items a woman needs is a well-fitting bra maternity and nursing bra,” adds Ryan. “While pregnant, the sudden growth in breast tissue results in soreness and tenderness and continues throughout pregnancy and in the first few weeks after delivery when milk supply is coming in and establishing to baby’s demand. The breast tissue of a woman who is pregnant or nursing is roughly 35% heavier than the breast tissue of the same size in non-pregnancy/lactating woman. Milk ducts begin forming early on in pregnancy and with an ill-fitting bra, this can result in clogged ducts or even mastitis, even before you start nursing.”

Your post-baby bod is not going to be the one you had pre-baby, or your pregnancy body, either — which is normal. So turn to the right postpartum clothes to help you feel and look great during this transition. But don’t wait until baby is already here, make sure you have a few things ready to go. Below, see our favorite postpartum clothing picks for any occasion!

Postpartum Pajamas

Postpartum Jeans

Postpartum Work Pants

Postpartum Loungewear

Postpartum Leggings

Postpartum Clothes For Weddings & Special Occasions

Postpartum Casual Tops

Postpartum Underwear & Bras

Postpartum Footwear

