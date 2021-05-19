The Best Maternity Shorts To Keep You (& Your Belly) Cool And Comfy All Summer

Being pregnant in warmer weather means that you need a great pair of maternity shorts (or more accurately, a few). Versatile and guaranteed to keep you much cooler than maternity leggings or a pair of elastic band jeans, maternity shorts will definitely be a staple in your wardrobe. They’re great thrown on over a bump-friendly swimsuit as a coverup, paired with a tee to go to the park, or dressed up a bit with nice sandals and a top. If you’re not looking to spend a lot on your maternity wardrobe, one or two basic pairs of shorts should do the trick.

You can choose between denim maternity shorts, a lighter fabric like poplin or cotton, biker shorts that can also double as workout gear, or a pair of comfy lounge shorts that you can wear when hanging out at home–or you can get one of each if you want (our suggestion, if you ask us). Whatever the case, be sure to choose something comfy with a waistband that will grow with your belly. You can go for an over-the-belly elastic panel or something that goes underneath the belly, depending on what feels most comfortable to you. Some options may even be a good fit postpartum, when you really just want to be in your comfiest clothes.

Below, here’s a list of the best maternity shorts to choose from, according to reviewers.

Best Maternity Shorts

Motherhood Maternity Women's Secret Fit Belly Poplin Short If denim shorts seem a bit too restrictive, opt for these casual poplin shorts from Motherhood Maternity. They have a seamless stretch maternity panel that makes them comfortable and will allow them to grow with your pregnancy, and they offer a loose fit that looks and feels great. Reviewers love that they’re on the longer side and aren’t too short, and the relaxed feel makes them a summer staple. $22.23 AT AMAZON

Love2Mi Women's Maternity Shorts These super soft loungewear shorts will quickly become a pregnancy favorite. They have a loose fit and an elastic stretch panel on the belly, and they can be worn hanging out at home or running errands. They come in a bunch of different colors and patterns, and at just under $20, they come in at a great price point—you’ll end up wanting more than one pair! $17.99 AT AMAZON

Foucome Women's Maternity Athletic Shorts These super soft maternity biker shorts are another favorite for all of the comfort. They’re stretchy and buttery soft, with chafe-resistant seams that make them feel like you’re basically wearing a second skin. The moisture-wicking fabric is thick and isn’t see-through, and there’s a front belly panel for plenty of support. These can be worn in the gym or paired with a tank for a casual summer outfit. $17.59 AT AMAZON

Ingrid & Isabel Elastic Waist Maternity Short These relaxed underbelly shorts are really versatile: since they’re meant to be worn under the belly and don’t have a panel, they can easily be worn postpartum as well. Made of a lightweight and sustainable linen fabric, they’re cool, breezy, and comfortable. They can be worn so many different ways, whether that’s at home hanging out or out for the day, and the black or blue are two basic shades that go with anything. $58.00 AT INGRID & ISABEL

Guardian High Waist Shorts An activewear brand specifically designed for pregnant and postpartum moms? Yes, please! These ridiculously soft compression shorts will keep you feeling comfy and secure as your belly grows, as well as in the weeks after birth. Even better, you’ll still love wearing them even after you’ve recovered. With features like a high-waist cut, a no-slip silicone grip waistband, and smooth side pockets for stashing your phone, these have everything you want in a pair of compression/bike shorts. Pro tip: It’s suggested to size up if you’re pregnant and growing. $54 AT LOVE & FIT

Best Maternity Denim Shorts

Foucome Women's Underbelly Maternity Shorts These denim maternity shorts come in a ton of different shades and styles, whether you want a frayed hem or a folded one, or super distressed shorts or something more basic. They have a v-shaped underbelly elastic that sits gently underneath the belly without adding any extra pressure. And not only will they grow with your belly, they can easily be worn after pregnancy, too. Reviewers rave about how comfortable they are, with one noting, “These are the maternity jean shorts you’ve been looking for!” $25.99 AT AMAZON

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Maternity Mid-Rise Shortie Shorts These Levi’s shorts have thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for a reason: they’re comfortable, they fit well, and they grow with your belly. For those who aren’t into the underbelly elastic, these have a full elastic that go over the belly. One reviewer noted that they’re not your average denim shorts, writing, “They’re super stretchy, but don’t look like it, and they actually look like jean shorts!” They come in two different denim washes and in white, so they’re basic and versatile no matter which you choose. $26.49 AT AMAZON

A Pea In The Pod Luxe Essentials Side Panel Maternity Shorts Another comfortable option that will grow with your pregnancy — and also be just as comfortable postpartum — are these side panel denim shorts. The side panels offer just enough stretch to accommodate the bump, but these don’t look like maternity shorts at all. Comfortable and versatile, they can be worn a million different ways. $49.97 AT A PEA IN THE POD

H&M MAMA Denim Bermuda Shorts For those who are looking for more coverage, these Bermuda shorts from H&M are a great option. They have a longer fit, almost to the knee, with a distressed hem that makes them feel casual. They feature a wide jersey panel at the waist for lots of comfort, and the mock fly and front pockets don’t make them look like maternity shorts at all. $34.99 AT H&M

Best Plus-Size Maternity Shorts

PinkBlush Grey Ruffled Trim Maternity Plus Pajama Shorts Looking for the perfect pair of maternity pajama shorts to lounge around in? These are your best bet. Incredibly soft and lightweight, these feel like a dream and have an elastic waistband that allows them to stretch easily, and can also be worn postpartum. The ruffled edge makes them cuter than your average pajama shorts, and you’ll find yourself wearing them more than just for bed. $38 AT PINKBLUSH

Motherhood Maternity Indigo Blue Plus Size Secret Belly Maternity Shorts These roll hem denim shorts are a great basic option for expecting mamas. They come in two different washes and have a slightly loose fit, with a secret fit belly panel to keep you comfortable and supported. They even have real front pockets, which aren’t on all maternity shorts! $38.48 AT MOTHERHOOD MATERNITY

PinkBlush Distressed Hem Maternity Plus Jean Shorts For a trendy pair of distressed denim shorts, opt for this PinkBlush pair. Casual and cute, these have a ripped hem that makes them the ideal low-key denim shorts. There’s a full stretch panel for support and comfort for the bump, and these aren’t so short you’ll be pulling at them constantly. Not that this isn’t a stretchy denim material, but if you’re looking for something that feels like regular old denim shorts, these are perfect. $58.00 AT PINKBLUSH

Motherhood Maternity Plus Size Secret Fit Belly Poplin Maternity Shorts Lightweight and relaxed, this poplin shorts are so comfortable that you’ll want to wear them every single day. They’re versatile and go with everything, especially in black, and they have functional pockets. The secret fit belly keeps you supported as well. They also come in a few other staple shades. $27.98 AT MOTHERHOOD MATERNITY

