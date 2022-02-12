The Best Postpartum Underwear for Easing Into Life As a New Mom

Youtube

If you’re pregnant and haven’t cracked open any of your pregnancy books yet, you may not know about the joys of postpartum underwear. Whether you have a vaginal birth or a C-section, you will experience postpartum bleeding (called lochia), and that’s why postpartum underwear is a great thing to have in your postpartum kit or hospital bag. They come in different styles and sizes, but the best postpartum underwear will feel comfortable and comforting at a time when it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

Do I need to buy postpartum underwear?

If you give birth at a hospital, you’ll be given the infamous disposable mesh underwear. (Feel free to snag a bunch to take home!) You may find that you don’t like how it feels, however. “The many seams, extra mesh, and material that rolls and shifts can be uncomfortable, though for a few days this can be an excellent start,” says Samantha Spencer, PT, DPT, a physical therapist who specializes in pelvic and perinatal care and serves as a medical advisor at Aeroflow Breastpumps.

In that case, you can use store-bought disposable underwear. “Disposable underwear … can be valuable in the early postpartum days for managing heavy blood flow without destroying your usual underwear,” says Spencer. “Disposable underwear specific to postpartum also generally offers 360-degree stretch without tight waistbands.”

You may prefer to wear reusable postpartum underwear — and you’ll find a lot of options. Spencer says to look for soft, breathable, and stretchy materials that won’t press on a C-section incision, if applicable, and to avoid fragrances and dyes as well as pinching waistbands or leg openings. Size is important, too. “Some moms purchase a size up to allow for swelling and changing body shape, pads, or ice packs, and/or incision recovery,” she says.

By the way, make sure to check with your FSA and HSA providers, because some postpartum underwear qualifies as an eligible expense!

How long will I need postpartum underwear?

Answer: It varies. As Spencer explains, postpartum bleeding is heaviest during the first few days after a vaginal delivery, and your postpartum underwear will be most helpful during the first week. The bleeding should taper off within three to six weeks, she says.

You may decide to stop wearing disposable underwear after those first few days, or you may want to keep them handy for several weeks, or even months. “Many [moms] choose to step down to inexpensive cotton underwear with a pantyliner or pad as bleeding slows and life returns to normal,” says Spencer.

What kind of underwear is best after a C-section?

Spencer recommends that new moms wear disposable mesh undies or C-section-specific high-waisted underwear for protection, support, and comfort. If your C-section incision is irritated by typical underwear after the initial healing period (and you’ve confirmed with your doctor that everything’s normal), try high-waisted styles or styles with a super low waist.

Is compression underwear safe postpartum?

Postpartum compression underwear can be a good choice for some moms. “Benefits include light support to the pelvic floor and abdomen which can help with perineal swelling, sensations of weakness or heaviness, and protection to a C-section scar,” says Spencer.

She recommends stretchy styles that provide full coverage of your abdomen and pelvic floor and advises against anything stiff or rigid and any styles without pelvic floor support.

Here are our top picks for the best postpartum underwear — all reviewed for safety by Spencer.

Best Postpartum Underwear

Altheanray Cotton Postpartum Underwear This machine-washable, cotton/spandex postpartum underwear has received more than 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon! They’re designed with a super wide waistband, are available in sets of five (three multicolored sets as well as one all-black set), and come in sizes Small through XX-Large. Spencer noted that these would likely offer light abdominal support and a flexible fit. “The fit [for underwear like this] should feel comfortable and lightly ‘hugging’ without feeling restrictive to avoid excess pressure downward to the pelvic floor,” she says. $27.00 AT AMAZON

Depend Silhouette Incontinence and Postpartum Underwear Postpartum underwear definitely doesn’t have to be “fancy” to get the job done. Spencer says that some moms rely on drugstore options, like disposable underwear from Depends (pictured) or Always (see below). As she explains, “These products are intended to manage urine leakage — not heavy bleeding — though many moms report that absorption and breathability is sufficient for postpartum with the addition of an extra pad for the early days of heavier bleeding.” Silhouette is designed to not be bulky — because no one wants that — and to feel like regular underwear. And also like typical underwear, they’re available in several colors and sizes: black, pink, teal, berry, and lavender in small, medium, and large/extra large. Each box contains 52 pairs. $48.99 AT AMAZON

Best Postpartum Disposable Underwear

Amazon Basics Incontinence and Postpartum Disposable Underwear Amazon now makes its own disposable postpartum underwear to compete with the usual-suspect brands, and it’s become a very popular choice, earning more than 8,000 five-star reviews! The underwear is hypoallergenic and is made with cotton for softness and comfort. Sizes range from S–XXL, and each package includes 20 pairs. One mom wrote a review to say, “With my previous baby that I delivered few years back I wasn’t able to find anything as good as hospital pads. This time around Amazon ‘underwear’ worked so well. A must buy for postpartum.” $11.63 AT AMAZON

CARER Disposable Mesh Postpartum Underwear This option is similar to the mesh underwear that hospitals give new moms. The polyester/spandex blend makes it lightweight, stretchy, breathable, and comfortable — and the lack of an elastic waist makes it a good choice for wearing after a C-section. Spencer says that something like this would work well for early postpartum when combined with a pad. Sizes range from XS–3XL. One relatable review noted, “I frikkin love these to death. They are the exact comfort you need after giving birth. … I had a C-section and it was perfect for not irritating my incision. Yes they are not sexy but who cares you’re not trying to be sexy after something like that. And honestly they really aren’t bad at all. They are like super soft comfortable mesh booty shorts.” $17.88 AT AMAZON

Always Discreet Boutique Disposable Incontinence & Postpartum Underwear The Always Discreet line is a common choice for moms postpartum, Spencer says. Always calls this product “boutique underwear,” and there are two colors to choose from. The underwear is super absorbent and is designed to feel like real underwear. Note that it has a “light, fresh scent” — so if you have a sensitive nose, you might want to give this a miss. One of the almost 7,000 five-star reviews notes, “I used the hospital underwear and their pads last pregnancy and it was not effective at all. … These were recommended by a few experienced moms so I decided to give them a try. I used them in the hospital after giving birth recently and I’m currently using them up until this point. Total game changer!” $31.96 AT AMAZON

Postpartum Compression Underwear

INNERSY Postpartum High Waisted Underwear This set of reusable, machine-washable postpartum underwear is wildly popular on Amazon — and for good reason. The mostly cotton fabric comes with a little bit of spandex for stretch. The style provides light compression, and the high, wide waistband shouldn’t irritate a C-section scar. (The underwear is also tag-free.) “These look like they would offer just a little abdominal support with a flexible fit, which is an ideal combination for postpartum,” says Spencer. Not only does this underwear have a wide size range of XS–3XL, but the sets of five offer a ton of color combinations. All-white and all-black sets are also available. $25.99 AT AMAZON

ANNYISON Postpartum Underwear Here’s another cult-favorite set of postpartum underwear. At first glance, this machine-washable postpartum underwear looks just like any other super high-waisted style of regular underwear, and that has to be part of the reason these have more than 8,000 five-star reviews. They’re also available in a wide variety of colors (black, gray, blues, purples, orange, etc.) in an inclusive size range of S–5XL (ranging from a 26” waist to 45”). “These look like they have less of the ‘tummy control” feature,’ which may be more comfortable for very early postpartum swelling, bleeding, etc.,” says Spencer. $26.99 AT AMAZON

Postpartum Underwear C Section

Frida Mom Disposable C-Section Postpartum Underwear This is the C-section version of Frida Mom’s disposable postpartum underwear. “Though still very much ‘disposable,’ these are thicker than the mesh styles offered by the hospital and last through more than one pad, and some moms appreciate the improved aesthetic,” says Spencer. She adds that this design looks like it would allow you to move freely and comfortably. One new mom shared, “At first I tried the ones from the hospital but wow … they are extremely loose and just feel like you’re trying to wear rags. I had these (thank goodness) in my hospital bag and quickly switched to them. They did great! They fit comfortably and still allowed enough room for the giant pads and ice packs you will be stuffing down there after a baby just exited the premises. I highly suggest these for anyone after just giving birth!” $15.99 AT AMAZON

Kindred Bravely High Waist Postpartum and C-Section Underwear Kindred Bravely is well-known for their bras, but the brand has a lot more to offer. With its wide lace waistband, this soft, C-section-friendly style is very pretty as postpartum underwear goes! It’s available in black and a dark beige as well as several jewel tones, all in sizes S–XXL. One grateful mom wrote, “I had a C-section 4 days ago and took these with me to the hospital. As soon as I was allowed to shower, I put these on right after and felt amazing. These hold the ginormous hospital pads in place just as well as regular sized pads. … By far, these are the best thing I’ve purchased to aid my recovery thus far!” $32.99 AT AMAZON

