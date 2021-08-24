The Best Pieces Of Fall Table Decor For An Effortlessly Festive Tablescape

Getty Images / AlexRaths

The best fall table decor ideas will warm up your space, now that autumn is on the horizon. While it’s tough to beat the fun of summertime, we’re ready to ditch the humid hair and bust those boots out of storage. It’s time for pumpkin spice and everything nice, and that includes updating your indoor seasonal decorations. And here’s the best part: It doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg.

How can I decorate for fall for cheap?

For inspo, try searching your attic, secondhand stores, or even your own backyard. Katrina Morris of Katrina and Company says, “The most popular trends I am seeing for fall is the use of natural elements. Bringing the outdoors in with texture, wood tones, and greens. Decor that is organic and not fussy. A stack of books with a wood bowl on top or a vase with branches can elevate a space for the early fall season.” Hart Neely of Elm & Iron suggests “adding in simple seasonal botanical stems and updating textiles around the home to spruce up your space heading into fall.”

How can I decorate my dining table for fall?

One of the best places to focus on for autumn decor is the dining area since it’s such a versatile space. Perfect for gatherings of all sizes, from a rustic adult dinner party to a rowdy kid-friendly dessert buffet, your table can be easily transformed no matter what the occasion.

Morris offers ideas for popular autumn table trends: “Bring in varying heights of taper candle holders to create dimension while weaving magnolia garland through and layering white pumpkins. Another option is to pair rust color napkins with a rattan-wrapped vase full of fall branches to create a beautiful and simple tablescape.” Neely also says that for fall 2021, “Distressed brass continues to be a strong trend. We’re seeing more burgundy this year along with velvet and warm caramel leathers in upholstery and pillows.”

From chunky knit blankets to natural wheat stalks, autumn home design is warm, inviting, and authentically cozy. So grab some of these fall table decor items and snuggle into the season.



Best Fall Table Decor

Whaline Happy Fall Banner Whether gathering inside or out, this burlap banner provides a lovely fall accent to any meal. Featuring a welcoming phrase and picture-perfect pumpkin, it’s already strung for easy decoration. Reviewer Lauren Hess says, “I love these banners – I have one for almost every holiday. They are great because they fold up and take up hardly any space when storing. I love that it comes all put together so you don’t have to go through the hassle of assembling it.” $7.99 AT AMAZON

DB Party Studio Seasonal Placemats Elevate your next gathering with these beautiful placemats. A delicate autumn flower and leaf design will welcome guests to sit and stay awhile. The best part? They’re made from high quality paper, which means when it’s time to clean up, your only job is to toss them into the recycling bin. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Spiked Cider Rewined Candle Made in recycled wine bottles, these premium natural soy wax candles burn for 70+ hours. We’re partial to the delicious spiked cider, whose scents of apple, cinnamon, and clove scream “fall is here!” Strike a match and cozy up around the table by the light of one of these lovelies. $25.99 AT ELM & IRON

DII Buffalo Check Table Runner You can’t go wrong with a classic buffalo check, especially when it’s available in 15 different colors. Choose one (or three) of these table runners in black and white, orange and black, or honey gold to spice up your dining area all fall. $8.69 AT AMAZON

Wood Salt & Pepper Grinders Set the table for your fall dinner party with these elegantly rustic salt and pepper mills. Made from acacia wood, your guests will reach for these again and again (and likely want to know where you got them). $46 AT KATRINA AND COMPANY

DomeStar Fall Assortment Grab yourself a cornucopia and fill it with this fall bounty. A mix of pumpkins, leaves, acorns, and pine cones offer endless decorating possibilities. Make individual place settings, create a wreath, or follow our lead: throw everything in a bowl, stick it on the table, and call it a day. $8.99 AT AMAZON

Artoid Mode Table Runner Reviewer Jean B Navarro says this homespun table runner is, “Adorable, especially if you’re decorating in blue tones for the holidays. Fits perfectly without a lot of material left over on the two ends of the table. Nice paired with pumpkins out of copper, neutral and blue tones.” Add some colorful wine glasses to complete your classic fall table look. $13.99 AT AMAZON

Glitzhome Hand Blown Glass Pumpkin If you opt to purchase the runner featured above, we highly recommend accenting it with a few of these gorgeous blue pumpkins. Made from blown glass, they have a touch of shimmer and are available in four different sizes. $20.15 AT AMAZON

Lightshare Natural Lighted Willow Twig Branch Whether you’re planning a fall-themed brunch with your girlfriends or just want to make your entry hallway a wee bit more inviting, these natural lighted willow twig branches are the perfect accent. Four wood branches decorated with yellow maple leaves are included with 16 LED lights for a warm glow. $18.99 AT AMAZON

Winlyn Assorted Burlap Pumpkins Fall = burlap, and that’s not a bad thing. These cute little pumpkins come in a set of seven and make autumn decorating easy. Scatter on the table, nestle with a lantern, fill a basket, or mix with real pumpkins to create your own design. $12.90 AT AMAZON

DearHouse 2 Pack Fall Garland Bring nature inside with some versatile fall garlands. Each piece is nearly six feet long so they can be wrapped around your table, draped across a fireplace, or strung on a banister. The maple leaf design and vivid colors mean you can leave them up until after Thanksgiving. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Tortoise Glass Vase If you’re looking for something a little more understated and not obvious, these tortoiseshell vases have earthy, autumnal vibes, yet aren’t exactly themed that way. In fact, you can use them all year long if you want (and you might, since they are *so* pretty). Stick some real or fake sunflowers in them, and voila! A chic space ready for fall. $34 AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

Comenzar Flickering Candles Even if you had the time, inclination, or axe to chop down some real birch trees and make these candles yourself, we’d still recommend getting these instead. They add a fun, outdoorsy Halloween vibe, with none of the suffocating smoke, plus you can set the ambiance with the touch of a button. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Lorenzen Candle Co. Pumpkin Bakery Soy Candle We’ve literally never met anyone who doesn’t love a fall scented candle (nor do we want to), and this pumpkin bakery version is one of the best smells ever. Reviewer Winnie says, “I am really picky about candles- I will pay the money for a good candle that lasts. That said, I bought Pumpkin Bakery and was very impressed! The scent smells exactly as described – pumpkin baked goods. I always burn my candles 3 to 4 hours the first time so they don’t tunnel – the wax burned evenly and didn’t seem to dissipate too quickly.” $26.99 AT AMAZON

Best Halloween Table Decor

Collections Etc Lighted Glass Pumpkin These whimsical glass pumpkins will add sparkle, light, and color to any fall table. They are battery powered (so no unsightly cords to trip over), and come in two different sizes, making mix and match decorating a cinch. $27.98 AT AMAZON

Apps2car Decorative Owl With his big eyes and spotted pattern, this owl can decorate your table for Halloween, and then fly to other parts of your house the rest of the year. We’re partial to the white design, but he also comes in black and gold. At just over four inches tall, the little guy makes a great accent for bookshelves, desks, and shelves. $11.99 AT AMAZON

Joybest Halloween Tablecloth All your little ghosts and goblins will love eating dinner on top of this spiderweb tablecloth. It’s available in four different sizes, and the black color helpfully masks spills. Reviewer Reina W says, “Spooky and functional! I looked at a bunch of table cloths and ultimately decided on this one based on the size and the design. I’m very happy with my decision and can’t wait to celebrate Halloween.” $13.99 AT AMAZON

Northern Brothers Halloween Chair Covers Even your chairs can get into the Halloween spirit thanks to these covers. The bright orange and black fabric is made with elastic designed to stretch over most seat styles. Best of all is the machine-washable feature, so all those sticky candy stains will disappear in no time. $12.99 AT AMAZON

Clovers Garden Halloween Pumpkin Mostly smiley with the right amount of spooky, this orange crackle Jack-O-Lantern can accent your table or mantle for all of October. Add some glow with a candle or battery-operated light, and nestle among a few small pumpkins to create a festive arrangement. $29.97 AT AMAZON

Halloween Potion Bottles Conjure up some Halloween vibes with a few decorative potion bottles. Available in five different styles, you’ll probably want to grab one of each to create a spooky table centerpiece. They’ll match up perfectly with a black cat figurine or on a tray of spiders. $11.25 AT ETSY

DII Spider Dish It’s all treats and no tricks when you fill this spider bowl with candy or other goodies. Made of ceramic and wrought iron, it’s a food safe dish that can hold anything from Halloween cookies to your favorite fall dips. $29.99 AT AMAZON

