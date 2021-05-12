These Under $25 Items On Amazon Will Make Your Life Look Put Together (Even If It’s Not)

Amazon

Don’t have your sh*t together? Girl … neither do we. But that doesn’t mean that we — or our homes — have to reflect the disheveled, overtired, overworked condition that is sometimes (okay, always) our lives. Look, we’re all about being honest and real — heck, that’s our MO. But if you want to look and feel polished up from time to time, Mama, we say you deserve it! So whether you’re hitting the town for a drink with friends, headed on vacation (FINALLY!), or expecting guests that you want to impress, we found some essentials that’ll make your life look put together for under $25 on Amazon. (Believe it!)

From chic home accents to luxe skincare and makeup products, we’re here to prove that you can be a little bit bougie on a budget. No one will ever know you’re running on 3 hours of sleep, your to-do list is a mile long (but isn’t it always?), or that the mountain of laundry in your basement may or may not have taken on a life of its own. After all, you know what they say: Fake it ’til you make it, sister!

Luxe Skincare & Beauty Under $25:

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Get an instant 8 hours of sleep — or at least, achieve the appearance of being fully rested — with this bestseller from “maybe she’s born with it” Maybelline. This guy has over 82,000 reviews (!!!), a high star rating, and will only set you back about $7 bucks. It comes in 18 skin-flattering shades, and pro tip: Opt for a hue with pinkish (for lighter skin) or red/orange (for darker skin) undertones to offset the blue/purple tones under the eyes. $7.98 AT AMAZON

Maybelline SuperStay 24 Look put together all day with lip color that lasts (and lasts and lasts). The OG stay-put lip tint comes in 40 shades and includes a double-sided wand that features liquid color on one side and a moisturizing balm on the other. $7.98 AT AMAZON

Duorime 7-Piece Black Oval Makeup Brush Set A fresh set of innovative makeup brushes? Girl, you fancy. This set comes with 7 brushes and a super affordable price tag … plus you’ll get an extra 5% off with the site coupon. $9.98 AT AMAZON Extra 5% off with site coupon

essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Can a $5 mascara really work, you ask? Well considering this pick has achieved cult status with a whopping 163,000+ reviews and a 4.4-star rating, we’d say yeah, it’s a safe bet. $4.99 AT AMAZON

Rose Quartz Roller & Gua Sha Stone Set This gorgeous set features real stone for ultimate soothing and lifting benefits. (Pro tip: Stash them in the fridge for a cooling sensation that feels especially refreshing around tired eyes.) Use them to massage on your favorite serums, oils, and creams, and give your lovely face the massage it deserves. This 2-piece set makes a great gift, too! $18.99 AT AMAZON Extra 5% off with site coupon

Elevated Home Accents Under $25:

Amber Glass Pint Jar Soap Dispenser - 2-Pack Getting a grown-up soap dispenser is like giving your sink an instant makeover. Bonus: You’ll avoid wasting tons of plastic by buying the big refill containers instead of single-use soap pumps. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Amazon Basics Lightweight Microfiber Sheet Set Amazon for the win! Whether you’re stocking your linen closet or making up the guest bedroom, these sheets are under $25 for a king-size set and have a 4.6-star rating with over 212,000 reviews (can we just say “wow”?). These super soft sheets come in over 40 solid and patterned designs, but at this price, we encourage you to live a little — grab a splashy style instead of your usual go-to neutrals. #YOLO $15.76 AT AMAZON

Aku Tonpa Flameless Candles It’s all about the ambiance. The glass containers of these battery-operated faux candles look especially upscale, and with the click of a button, you’ll have instant (and child- and pet-safe) mood lighting. This set comes with 3 candles in varying sizes and a remote control with dimming, timer, and light mode settings. $20.99 AT AMAZON

SONGMICS Solid Wood Hangers, 20-Pack When you have a set of matching wooden hangers, you’ve definitely achieved a certain level of class. Keep them in the main coat closet, and you’ll feel like real adult as you whip one out to hang your guest’s coat. You may still have a mishmash of plastic and wire dry cleaner hangers cluttering up the closet in your room (and the kids’ rooms), but no one has to know. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Bourina Textured Throw Blanket Girl, your sh*t is so together, you can flippantly toss a blanket on a bed or chair and it looks tres chic — the fact that you actually spent 5 minutes draping it so it looks perfectly thrown can be our little secret. This gorgeous blanket looks way more expensive than it actually is and comes in 24 colors to match the decor of any (and every) room. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Fox Run Natural Marble Coasters (Set of 4) With Holder When you offer someone a marble coaster, it means two things: 1) You have good taste 2) Your furniture is valuable enough for you to want to protect it from drink rings (even if it’s not). This four-pack of polished natural marble coasters comes with a matching holder (fancy!) and rings in at just under $25, a great deal if you ask us. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Kitchen Upgrades Under $25

Artcome DIY Sushi Making Kit Sushi fan? Snag this badass sushi set that’ll makes you feel like a chef … and impress the heck out of your friends when you make them homemade rolls. This set comes with 2 bamboo rolling mats, 2 sushi plates, 2 sauce dishes, 2 pairs of chopsticks, 2 chopsticks holders, 2 tableware bags, a rice paddle, and a rice spreader. $23.99 AT AMAZON

Zulay Milk Frother Fun fact: That $5 coffeehouse cappuccino is just espresso (aka, strong coffee) and frothed milk. Whether it’s a Keurig, Nespresso, or good ol’ fashioned coffee pot, brew up some strong java, whip up some foam, and show the world that you (yes, you!) can make gourmet coffee drinks. (You can also get this version that comes with a stand and has a whopping 51,000+ reviews). Sprinkle your concoctions with cinnamon, and your guests will be saying, “Starbucks, who?” $11.99 AT AMAZON

KITCHENDAO Wood Salt Box with Built-in Serving Spoon The normies may have old-school salt shakers, but you? You serve your spices in a marble-topped pinch box with a spoon like the elevated host that you are. $18.99 AT AMAZON

Chic Clothing Under $25

BLENCOT Women's V Neck Strappy Tank Tops This super-cute tank with lace or embroidery detailing feels deceptively inexpensive. It’s flowy, easy to wear, and available in 20 different colors. Meet your new warm weather go-to! $17.96 AT AMAZON

urbandaizy Peek-A-Boo Bralette Summer tops, here we come! If you have a low-cut shirt or dress and prefer a little more coverage while still looking cute, this lacy, feminine bralette is a must (and a fraction of the cost of the Insta-famous Free People one). It comes in about a zillion different colors and lace styles and also has inclusive sizing. $15.95 AT AMAZON

Yincro Chiffon Bathing Suit Cover Up Channel international traveler vibes with this tasseled bathing suit cover, no matter where you are. It’s perfect for throwing on for a little extra coverage when walking to the pier, up and down a white sand beach, or sticking your feet in the kiddie pool and fantasizing about doing the first two things. Add a floppy hat and sunnies, and you’ll look put together, daaahling. $24.99 AT AMAZON

SIORO Satin Robe Robes don’t have to be frumpy. You can lounge around in this silky robe that’s equal parts comfy and sexy. Says one Scary Mommy staffer, “These silky kimono robes make me feel like Chrissy Teigen (I have, like, 7 colors).” $18.99 AT AMAZON

LA12ST Jogger Drawstring Pants These lightweight, stretchy joggers are a must if you developed a denim aversion over quarantine (it’s okay, we all have). Says one Scary Mommy team member, “These joggers are stupid-soft but look way more pulled together than sweats.” Sold! They’re available in 13 colors. $11.99 AT AMAZON

Bougie Accessories Under $25

Mossio Hanging Toiletry Bag You’ll look and feel put together on your next road trip or jet-setting adventure. This cute toiletry bag is roomy enough to stash all your products and contains lots of pockets so you can stay organized. Plus, it’s lined with waterproof material to contain any accidental spills. It comes in 15 solid colors and prints. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Mossio Packing Cubes - Set of 7 Stuffing a week’s worth of essentials in a single suitcase is impossible, you say? Not with these. Marie Kondo your bag like a pro with these space-efficient packing cubes. (We love that this set comes with containers for dirty laundry, too). Get ’em in 8 colors. $15.99 AT AMAZON

FITFORT Phone Ring Holder Kickstand Pop sockets are so 2020. Upgrade to this sleek finger ring/kickstand that looks way bougier than it is. $5.69 AT AMAZON

Lilly Pulitzer Round Key Ring Yes, even you can be put together enough to have a designer keychain. The large hoop and bright colors of this Lily Pulitzer keyring make it easy to find your keys in your big ass purse. Available in 5 styles. $18.95 AT AMAZON

WOWSUN Polarized Sunglasses - 2-Pack Slip on a pair of flattering, modern-but-retro sunnies and you. Are. Pulled. Together! These come in packs of 2 and a variety of different frame and lens colors to match your every mood. And, 18,000 mainly-positive reviews say they’re worth the $20 price tag! $19.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.