17 Ridiculously Good Mother’s Day Gifts Under $25 On Amazon

Sooo, Mother’s Day is right around the corner (no, seriously, it’s NEXT WEEK), and you haven’t gotten your mom anything. First of all, don’t panic! That’s what the internet is for! And second, we decided to do the hard work for you, and have rounded up the best under-$25 gifts on Amazon, because we’re cool like that (and it’s also what we get paid to do, so).

Since it’s been an especially hellish year for parents, we get that you want to make sure the mom in your life feels appreciated, loved, and cared for. She wants to feel understood and pampered, and while a gift card is easy and will definitely do the job, it’s not exactly the most unique thing you could give her. With Amazon (and Amazon Prime — free and fast shipping for the win!) at your disposal, you’ll definitely find something she’ll love — and you won’t have to break the bank.

Without further ado, let’s get shopping.

Best Under-$25 Gifts for Mother’s Day From Amazon

Popcornopolis Popcorn 12 Cone Snack Pack You cannot go wrong with popcorn, especially if it’s artisanal popcorn (this cone snack pack comes with the flavors caramel corn, cheddar cheese, kettle corn, and zebra). It has a 9-month shelf life, so she can wait a bit in between each cone (if she wants, that is). Bonus points if you bring over a movie or your Netflix password. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Numi Organic Tea By Mood Gift Set This is not just a tea set. This is a tea set that organizes tea by mood, which we very honestly never knew how much we actually needed. This set comes with eight delicious flavors of Numi bagged tea, 40 total. $18.69 AT AMAZON

1SOCK2SOCK Women's Donut Socks Say you love Mom with this pack of donut socks. Obviously we love the packaging, but the socks are really nice, too (they’re made of bamboo, nylon, and spandex, so they’re soft and stretchy). They also wash well, which is a huge bonus, because everyone knows how annoying it is when socks stretch out and became basically unwearable. We donut know if socks could get much better than this. $15.99 AT AMAZON

Turandoss Heart Initial Necklaces It’s dainty, it’s sweet, it speaks volumes. Made of high-quality brass, this necklace is 14k gold filled, so it’s not only sturdy, but it’s pretty and expensive-looking. It’s also adjustable, so if you want to buy a mommy-and-me set, it’ll fit her mini me just fine. $12.99 AT AMAZON

SanSeng Cactus Tealight Candles Listen, we get that candles can be overdone, but not *these* candles. If she loves a good succulent, get her this set of succulent-shaped tea light candles (they’re so well-made, they actually look the like real thing!). She can use them as decor, or place them around the tub and light them for some self care time. They last 4-5 hours each. $9.99 AT AMAZON

Koozie Stainless Steel Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Triple Can Cooler If the mom in your life likes her White Claw but hates how warm they get the second you step foot on the beach, get her this insulated can cooler. It’ll keep her hard seltzer, soda, or beer nice and cold, and she’ll basically love you forever. $19.95 AT AMAZON

Adofect 30 Pairs Gold Collagen Under Eye Mask Everyone loves a good under-eye mask. They de-puff your eyes and erase those dark circles (thanks, work and parenthood) and feel soothingly cool. These ones are infused with collagen and are designed to restore elasticity and hide signs of aging. All things we like in a skincare product! $11.99 AT AMAZON

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) The Echo Dot is the kind of gift people want but usually don’t buy for themselves because they thin maybe it’s too frivolous. Which is why you’re here to buy it for them and totally change their lives. Use it to play music, answer questions, tell the time and weather and date, turn on and off lights, adjust the thermostat, and sooo much more. It’s like have an assistant in the house. $24.99 AT AMAZON

Savvy Infusion Flip Top Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Pretty everyone except for maybe Gwyneth Paltrow has a tough time drinking enough water (like, the recommended amount, which is a shit-ton of water). Get her this fruit infuser water bottle that lets her throw in some lemon or strawberries (or both, yum!) for a quick fruit- essenced beverage she can take to work or sip throughout the day. She will become the most hydrated human in town in no time. $17.95 AT AMAZON

Suchmugs Mama Oooh Mug Do you now have “Bohemian Rhapsody” stuck in your head now? You’re so welcome! Lovers of Queen will drink out of this mug and only out of this mug forever. And bonus? It’s dishwasher and microwave-safe! $19.95 AT AMAZON

Safdie & Co. Hooded Blanket Throw Even though summer is basically here, there’s nothing better than turning up the A/C and watching a movie with a blanket on, because that’s OUR version of luxury. Or you can take this blanket with you on the beach and cuddle up as it gets cooler. Made from super soft microfiber, this blanket includes a hood, because all blankets should have a hood if you ask us. $22.98 AT AMAZON

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue If your mom is a bookworm, she’ll likely love this novel. It’s about a young woman living in 1700s France who tries to escape her arranged marriage by making a deal with the devil: She asks to live a free life and belong to nobody — and he grants her just that, with a terrible price. 300 years later, Addie LaRue is living in modern-day New York, and her infinite life changes when she meets a man named Henry at a book store. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue was one of our Scary Mommy Book Club picks this year (and this shopping editor’s favorite). $16.19 AT AMAZON

HOMNAS Essential Oil Diffuser You can’t really have too many diffusers in the house (I mean, you can, but it’s likely your mom hasn’t hit the limit yet). It’s nice to have one in every room, and this ceramic one (called “Auspicious Cloud”) is especially pretty *and* functional, since it can serve as a night light, too. It has useful features, like auto shutoff, and it’s nice and quiet. $22.99 AT AMAZON

Barnett’s Chocolate Cookies If Mom has a sweet tooth, get her this box of luxurious cookies (it comes with six, all uniquely flavored). They’re handcrafted and made with only the best ingredients. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Burt's Bees Classics Gift Set Burt’s Bees has been the standby feel-good gift everyone loves, even if you can just yourself a hand salve or lip balm at the pharmacy. The brand’s nourishing formulas are truly one-of-a-kind, and just about everyone we know (especially moms) could use a hand or cuticle cream refill. $23.77 AT AMAZON

I DEW CARE Vitamin To-Glow Pack Skin Care Set Word to the wise: I DEW CARE’s Korean skincare line is available on Amazon, and we’re completely obsessed. To get a little taste of everything, we’re suggesting this Vitamin-To-Glow pack, which includes a full-size Plush Party overnight lip mask, and travel-size bottles of Say You Dew moisturizer and Bright Side Up serum. Hello, bright, beautiful, healthy skin. $21.25 AMAZON

Hapinest Store Exotic Vegetable Indoor Garden Seed Starter Growing Kit Is your mom a gardener? She would probably love this indoor veggie garden kit, which is ideal if she doesn’t have the biggest yard or room for a full-on outdoor garden. This kit contains seed packets for watermelon radish, yellow zucchini, rainbow chard, lemon cucumber, and romanesco cauliflower, 5 biodegradable planting pots, 2 expanding soil discs, 5 plant markers and an instruction booklet on how to grow and treat each veggie. Get ready for lots and lots of salads. $24.99 AT AMAZON

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set for Back/Neck Pain Relief This is for the mom who has really missed going to her acupuncture appointments. This mat and pillow is covered in needle-like acu-pressure points that you would lie down on. (No, it’s not painful!) It helps reduce neck and back pain, pressure, and stress just by lying down on the surface for 10-30 minutes. $21.90 AT AMAZON

