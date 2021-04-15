Shoppers Say These Satin Pillows Banish Frizzy Hair For Good — And They’re 40% Off Right Now

Instagram/Bedsure

You’ve tried getting regular haircuts. You’ve bought up all the ultra-moisturizing conditioners. You’ve lathered hair mask after hair mask onto your head. And yet, your dead ends continue to ruin any chances of a good hair day. There’s one thing you may not have tried yet, and it could be the solution to your frizzy hair problem. Amazon sells a set of simple satin pillowcases that some are saying made a tremendous difference in the dead-end department. And right now, the pillowcases are 40% off their original listing price.

Available in 23 beautiful colors, the Bedsure satin pillowcases from the Bedsure Store have over 113,000 five-star reviews. A set of two normally costs $14.99. But right now they’re on sale for $8.99 plus free shipping. And according to so many people with happy hair, these things are a game-changer and are just as good as their silk cohorts.

“Couldn’t afford silk so ordered these. I love them,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “All I know is I shower and style my hair at night and after sleeping on these, my hair looked freshly blown dry the next morning.” Another added, “I was originally looking for silk pillow cases, but decided to give these a try because they were a better price. I am not disappointed! I have seen a noticeable difference in my hair in the mornings and overall they are so smooth and comfortable to sleep on.”

Not only do these pillowcases do wonderful things for your hair, but people are saying that their skin has improved as well. “I’m acne prone and I have oily skin and hair,” one five-star customer wrote. “I bought these for comfort, for self care and for the look. I am in love…I truly enjoy sleeping on them, they are very luxurious. It also seems to be helping me have better skin and hair each day.”

Now is the time to see if satin pillowcases will save your hair for good. Bye, dead ends. We won’t miss you.

