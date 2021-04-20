These Shopping Cart Covers Keep Baby Comfy & Clean At The Grocery Store

Getty Images/Tuan Tran

If you plan on taking Baby to the grocery store, you’re gonna need a shopping cart cover. It’s just one of those kind of unexpected baby gear items you’ll need to have. One of the best things about the baby stage of life is that you can bring them just about anywhere and they’re happy to sit and watch you do your thing. With toddlers, you can’t do that—they need to be moving at all times, and you need them to so that they’ll nap later on. But if you’re planning on taking your baby out with you on shopping trips, be it to the grocery store or good old Target, you’ll want to invest in a shopping cart cover.

Let’s face it—there are plenty of issues with the metal, jail-like, slated seats that are designed for your child to sit in in the standard shopping cart. Would you want to sit in there and be wheeled around the grocery store? We hope you answered no—and your little one would probably agree if she could. That’s where baby cart covers come in handy—they wrap around the front area of where your baby’s meant to sit in the standard shopping cart to make it more comfortable, clean and safe.

Luckily, more and more brands are hopping on the grocery cart cover bandwagon and creating really user-friendly shopping cart covers that can even be used for high chairs, which comes in handy when you’re out to dinner and don’t want your little one gnawing on the side of the wooden seat. Here are some of the best shopping cart covers to keep your child safe and happy on the go.

Best Baby Shopping Cart Covers

Suessie Store Shopping Cart Cover This shopping cart cover can also be conveniently used in a highchair to keep your little one away from yucky surfaces. It features 1 teether and 2 loops so you can attach his favorite toys. It’s super easy to install, which parents can appreciate, and folds into a compact carrying pouch when not in use. It also comes in five different prints, featuring dinosaurs, pink dots, blue dots, soft grey and forest animals $29.99 AT AMAZON

Skip Hop Shopping Cart and High Chair Cover Most parents are familiar with the brand Skip Hop, which sells everything from diaper bags to bath toys, and also shopping cart covers like this neat one that can also be used restaurant-style in high chairs. It comes with a padded seat and leg openings so your little one is extra comfy sitting still for extended periods of time. It’s easy to attach—one strap for your baby and one strap for the seat. Oh, and it’s machine washable! $24.99 AT AMAZON

Boppy Shopping Cart and Restaurant High Chair Cover Boppy is another beloved infant and toddler brand moms and dads know well (they’re best known for their epic breastfeeding pillow). It’s no surprise that they came out with a shopping cart cover that can double as a restaurant high chair cover, too. It offers 360-degree coverage, comes with a toy that you can swap out freely for one of your baby’s fave toys or a pacifier, and has a 2-point safety harness that keeps them safe. $29.99 AT AMAZON

Munchkin Brica GoShop Baby Shopping Cart Cover Like most things Munchkin makes, this baby shopping cart cover is pretty much foolproof when it comes to installing and using. It features a special Stretch-to-Fit fabric that wraps around most shopping carts no matter the size and shape. It also has a universal locking system that easily attaches the cover to the cart without having to use any snaps or ties. Once you’re finished with it, you can roll it up into a compact carrying case. Oh and you can throw it in the washing machine when you’re done! $34.95 AT AMAZON

CROC N FROG 2-in-1 Shopping Cart Cover and High Chair Cover This shopping cart cover can also be used as a high chair seat. It’s full of entertainment for your baby—with three toy loops that you can attach anything to, a bottle strap and tassels to securely cover the sides. One unique feature is that it has a pouch on the back of the cover that you can store essentials like wipes, diapers or pacifiers. $21.98 AT AMAZON

Busy Bambino 2-in-1 Shopping Cart Cover This is the new and improved version of Busy Bambino’s original 2-in-1 shopping cart cover. It has the same stylish feel and versatility (it can also be used on top of a high chair), but it offers even more comfort, protection, durability and adorable prints. As one reviewer noted, “It is super easy to stick on the cart and super easy to take off and fold back into the pouch. I love the colors too.” $25.99 AT AMAZON

Twin Double Shopping Cart Cover for Baby Siblings with Carrying Case If you’re a wholesale shopper and have multiples, or more than one child of age to be sitting in a shopping cart, you’ll need a shopping cart cover that can handle them both. This one is designed for Costco carts, or any of those at major wholesale or warehouse stores. It is extra large and has four holes for twins. It can also be used for high chairs as a single. In addition to being machine washable, it also rolls into a carrying case for easy travel. $26.88 AT AMAZON

Summer 2-in-1 Cushy Cart Cover and Seat Positioner One thing you might notice that’s different about this shopping cart cover is its extra plush center that serves as a positioner to prop your baby up (this is especially helpful for infants younger than 6 months). It also has two loops that you can attach toys to as well as a vinyl pocket that keeps your smartphone protected. $39.99 AT AMAZON

