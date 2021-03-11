The Best Toddler Snack Cups That Prevent Spills & Hangry Tantrums

Amazon

Toddler snack cups: The underrated baby gear essential that might hold the key to a busy mama’s sanity. After all, does anyone enjoy snacks as much as a toddler does? (*Slowly starts to raise hand*…) Probably not. Growing tots may push their veggies off their silicone plates, but they’re always down for a treat. That’s exactly why it’s important to have a stash of healthy snacks and accompanying containers on hand–and, trust us, more than one or two is kind of a necessity. Whether you’re working from home headed out the door, you’ll need to keep portable toddler snack cups in your diaper bag, your car, and your house at all times. That way, when your tot starts to get hangry and you can sense a tantrum starting to brew, you can whip out their trusty snack cup and fix it all, just like the super mommy you are.

The ideal toddler snack cup is special: It’s made for their little hands and fingers so that they can hold onto it without your help. A great lid is a necessity, as you want it to snap on tight (the last thing you want is for them to pry it open so their precious munchies go flying). Claw tops are a mom favorite since they allow tiny fingers to reach in and grab only a few pieces of food, which prevents them from shoving a huge portion into their mouth. Further, these clever lids keep food from spilling out.

So if you’re looking for just the right toddler snack cup for your little one, we’ve got you covered. Check out some highly-rated picks below!

Best Toddler Snack Cups

Munchkin Snack Catcher The Munchkin Snack Catcher is inexpensive (less than $5 for two of them!), and even better, it works. The spill-proof lid doesn’t come off easily, and the soft flaps make it easy for your toddler to reach their hands in and pull out their snack. The convenient handles on the side give them a good grip, and it fits in most cupholders, so it’s great for parents, too. It’s top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, and also holds a decent portion size of food. Plus, there’s room to write your LO’s name on the top so you never get confused as to which snack cup is theirs. $4.23 ON AMAZON

Skip Hop Snack Cup The Skip Hop snack cup is adorable and fun (very kid-friendly!), and it also works great. There’s a catcher lid so your tot can easily grab food out through the soft flaps, but there’s also a snap top lid that keeps everything in place, and nice and fresh if it’s in there for a bit. That lid also makes this very portable; you definitely don’t need to worry about anything falling out. $7.99 ON AMAZON

Nuby 3-D Monster Snack Keeper It always helps when a snack cup is a fun design. This Nuby pick is unique and cute because it’s shaped like a monster, so it looks like kids are reaching into the monster’s mouth to grab a snack, which makes it extra exciting. The silicone flaps are soft on Baby’s skin, and the arms of the monster allow them to get an easy grip. $5.99 ON AMAZON

Munchkin Stainless Steel Snack Catcher For something a bit more sturdy, there’s this stainless steel Munchkin cup. It’s lightweight and durable, and dual handles make it easy for your toddler to hold. It has a silicone lid with pliable flaps to keep snacks in, even when on the go. The whole lid comes off and it’s top-rack dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, $9.99 ON AMAZON

OXO Tot Flippy The OXO Flippy keeps snacks securely inside in two ways: The lid screws on securely so it won’t pop off if your little one drops it, and the flaps let hands in but won’t let snacks fall out. It has a convenient carry handle and it holds just the right amount of food. It also comes with a snap-on lid so you can throw it in your diaper bag without worrying. $9.99 ON AMAZON

Liewood Iggy Bowls If you’re giving a toddler a snack at home, or even a small side with their meal, you might feel like you don’t need a snack cup with a lid. In that case, these little bowls are an adorable option because they’re just right for small portions. Made of 100 percent silicone, they’re safe, easy to clean, and they come in a pack of four so you’ll always have one on hand. Did we mention how cute they are? $28.95 ON SCANDIBORN

Beaba Formula Snack Container This Beaba stacking snack container is excellent if you have multiple toddlers or just want to pack a few different munchies. It has three separate sections, which are perfect for little treats or pre-portioned formula, and it stacks for easy storage in your kitchen or diaper bag. The soft silicone handle can latch onto your bag, and it has a pour spout as well. What’ll they think of next?! $9.99 AT BUY BUY BABY

Zip Top Reusable Snack Cup This cute pig-shaped snack cup is more like a small, reusable baggie than an actual cup—and that’s what’s so great about it. It’s made of 100% silicone, so it’s easy to clean and soft and gentle on baby’s hands. The top opens wide enough for baby’s hand (and yours), and there’s a good amount of depth to this. The downside is that it doesn’t have flaps to catch snacks, so it can easily be flipped upside down. The upside, though, is that it’s small, easy to store, and has a convenient zipper close top. $8.99 ON AMAZON

Liewood Kelly Snack Cup These silicone snack cups are so modern-looking. The flaps are very pliable and make it easy for your tot to grab food out, yet the snacks still won’t easily fall out. They’re a pretty large size, and they’re great for using in the house or on the go. It doesn’t hurt that the muted colors are very nice to look at. $28.99 ON SCANDIBORN

S'well Stainless Steel Food Container For snacks that need to be kept hot or cold, this S’well snack cup is the best pick. It features double-layered vacuum insulation to keep food just the right temperature, and it’s a pretty generous size, so it’s ideal for bigger kids or lunchboxes. The lid is easy to open but will stay securely on if it’s dropped, and there’s a wide opening that makes it easy to get food in or out and to clean. It also comes in a bunch of different colors and designs, although this Frozen one is definitely a favorite. $19.99 ON AMAZON

Ubbi Tweat Snack Container Versatile and very toddler-friendly, this Ubbi snack container gives you the option to use it with the spill-proof snack catcher lid or without. It has a snap-on lid as well to keep all of the food in place, and easy-carry handles for small hands. It also has a weighted base that helps prevent spills, and it’s so cute to look at. $9.99 AT BUY BUY BABY

First Essentials by NUK 2-in-1 Healthy Snacker What makes this NUK snack cup stand out is the removable strainer. This is super useful when it comes to storing foods like fruit because it filters the water out so that the food doesn’t get mushy. And, if they’re eating dry snacks, you can remove the strainer. It also features a carry handle and pliable flaps to get food in and out. $3.88 ON AMAZON

