Score A Goal With These Soccer Gifts For Players And Fans Of All Ages

With the rising popularity of soccer in the United States it is no wonder you are in search of the best soccer gift ideas this year. Regardless if you are shopping for a daughter, son, partner or possibly even grandpa, we’ve got you covered with the best gifts for soccer lovers. We know shopping for the best gifts for soccer players isn’t as simple as it sounds. Heck you might be a runner, a yogi, or a non athlete all together and know nothing about soccer. Don’t worry, we can help! So go ahead and confidently delete that boring old regulation soccer ball from your shopping cart (you’re about to do much better than that) and let’s fulfill their wildest soccer gift idea dreams.

Soccer is awesome! And as moms we are totally behind the rise in popularity of soccer for all ages and genders. Thanks to the US Women’s National Team, soccer is becoming a major league sport that is not solely dominated by men — woohoo! Quite frankly, it makes us moms proud that our sons and daughters are seeing strong women play at exceptional levels, breaking winning records and demanding equal pay for their play. Soccer is one of the only sports where great female players like Alex Morgan and Abby Wambach are inspiring soccer loving kids to get on the field just as much as their male counterparts (hello David Beckham). We also can’t deny that hearing the stories of little boys wanting to grow up to be like Megan Rapinoe doesn’t warm our soccer mom hearts. But soccer isn’t loved simply for its part in social activism and breaking glass ceilings — although it is a great bonus for many of us.

Soccer is so widely loved that it is basically an international language of its own. Travel to any other country in the world and you will see teams of kids playing pick up soccer and animated conversations in cafes about the most recent game. With a simple soccer gift, you can give the gift of participating in this incredible world culture that brings people together instead of pulling them apart. Which is what this time of year in particular is about anyway, right?

Soccer is an incredible sport that’s loved and played by men and women, boys and girls. It is a sport that brings people together in a time when the world seems so broken apart. But the best thing about soccer is that it is just so much darn fun! So this year blow your soccer lover’s mind with a fantastic soccer gift idea this year. The best gift for soccer players, fans, and kids will inspire any soccer lover to train hard, laugh with gusto, compete with vigor, and break ceilings. And we’ve got all of those gifts for soccer lovers plus soccer gifts for toddlers to get them started loving the sport early, right here for you to choose from.

Gifts For Soccer Players

SKLZ Star-Kick Hands-Free Solo Soccer Trainer The SKLZ solo soccer trainer is the best gift for soccer players of any age looking to build skills without having to constantly chase down the ball. An adjustable neoprene ball glove (that holds a size 3, 4, or 5 soccer ball) attaches to a durable 18 foot stretch cord allowing for independent, hands-free practice and skills training. “Best thing ever!” reviews one soccer parent on Amazon. “I bought this for my 8 year old to practice with in our backyard without it flying over the fence every 5 minutes. He works on juggling, juke moves, passing, throw ins, you name it. I love this thing. Highly recommended!!!!” $14.95 AT AMAZON

Mier Sports Large Soccer Backpack The large soccer backpack from Mier Sports features all the bells and whistles for your soccer enthusiast to effortlessly cart around their gear. With a designated mesh pocket to fit a full sized ball, a padded laptop sleeve in the main body, along with a special shoe and laundry compartment, this sports backpack is a gift for soccer players that will get nonstop use. Perfect for the early peewee soccer player to the high school or college travel player, the Mier sports backpack is the perfect gift for any ball player, coach, referee, or sport enthusiast in your life. $41.99 AT AMAZON

Sof Sole Soccer Ball Sneaker Deodorizer We aren’t sure who this soccer gift will benefit more, you or your soccer player. But it doesn’t matter, because everyone in the house will appreciate these stink busting sneaker deodorizing soccer balls. “Great for masking shoe odor” reviews one Amazon customer. “They smell a lot like dryer sheets. You can control the scent output by twisting the balls which in turn open little holes; releasing more or less smell.” The small but mighty sneaker balls will freshen the stinkiest of sneakers, lockers, athletic bags, and will make the perfect soccer stocking stuffer. $5.99 AT AMAZON

GHB Pro Agility Ladder With Carrying Bag Give the gift of professional level training with the GHB agility ladder. The best gift for soccer players or any athlete who wants to improve acceleration, lateral speed, and balance while changing direction. The agility ladder builds essential skills for any soccer position on the pitch from goalie to midfielder. “The product works great, and nicely fits in the bag. It is actually longer than most speed ladders I’ve used. I’d highly recommend this, especially for the price.” reviews one Amazon customer. Looking for an even more intense workout? Simply piece two ladders together to create one long agility trainer for even more impact. $17.99 AT AMAZON

Claddagh Gold Sterling Silver Personalized Soccer Ball Necklace Give the soccer gift your player will wear every day with a personalized soccer ball pendant from Claddagh Gold. Each soccer ball pendant is crafted from the finest .925 sterling silver and personalized with both the player’s name and jersey number. “A great gift for my soccer playing son,” reviews one soccer mom on Amazon. “It’s the perfect size, just what I was looking for. A soccer ball with his number and name on it.” Also available in 10 karat gold, the heirloom quality pendant necklace is a perfect gift for soccer players male and female. $53.99 AT AMAZON

SKLZ Quickster Soccer Trainer Help your soccer star take their passing to the next level with the best gift for soccer players, a portable soccer rebounder. One soccer mom reviews on Amazon, “My daughter uses this daily to practice her soccer footwork and shooting. It is very well constructed and easy to move around. I wish I would have bought this sooner.” The patented Quickster Soccer Trainer features perfectly positioned dual nets with true roll technology to mimic the action your player faces on the pitch making this an essential soccer training accessory for any serious players. $129.99 AT AMAZON

SKLZ Golden Touch Weighted Training Soccer Ball What soccer player wouldn’t want an awesome golden ball as a gift? Better yet, the golden touch soccer ball is the ultimate soccer training secret weapon. With the same weight and bounce as a regulation ball, this size 3 soccer ball refines touch and techniques on a smaller target, making blocking a goal or shooting with a regulation ball easy peasy. One Amazon customer reviewed “I have bought a variety of soccer training balls, nets, and games for my daughter. I can honestly say this is the only thing that was worth my money. She loves this ball. She takes it with her in the car, she uses it in her room, she uses it outside. Plus, it is not showing much wear over the 2 months we have had it.” $29.99 AT AMAZON

Adidas Adilette Slides Are you even a soccer player if you don’t have a pair of Adidas Adilette sandals to slide into post game? Worn by every caliber of player, these slides are a welcome comfort to sore feet and tired legs after running for 90 minutes. Available in tons of colors besides the classic black and white stripe, the Adilette sandal is available for all the rising soccer stars on your list men, women, and kids. Give this essential Adidas soccer gift and make sure your athlete has all the right gear for the season. $22.99 AT AMAZON

PUGG 6 Foot Portable Soccer Goal Set up your soccer player for pick up games of any size with the pop-up Pugg soccer goals. These easily portable soccer nets are the perfect size for neighborhood pick up games or a quick workout in the front yard. “Can’t beat the Pugg quality,” reviewed a soccer coach and parent on Amazon. “These goals are perfect for my U8 team practices. I also use these at home for my 7 and 9 year old to do drills and play small 2 on 2 games with the neighbors.” Give the gift of properly playing a game of pick up soccer with the best gift for soccer players, coaches, and sports-loving families. $89.95 AT AMAZON

Gifts For Soccer Fans

ESPN Arcade Foosball Table Don’t let the jocks have all the soccer fun. Enjoy endless hours of family fun with the best soccer gift idea around, an ESPN Arcade Foosball Table. This sturdy and stylish 56 inch foosball table is ideal for both beginners and seasoned foosballers. Featuring an automatic ball return, classic bead style scoring system, and reinforced 5/8” steel rods, the ESPN foosball table is the perfect addition to any game room or basement in need of some more family fun. $319.99 AT AMAZON

Knitpopshop Stainless Steel Soccer Tumbler The 30 ounce stainless steel tumbler with soccer decal is the best soccer gift any fan, coach, or player could receive. Keeping hot drinks hot (for up to 12 hours) and cold drinks cold (for up to 24 hours) this vacuum insulated tumbler will quickly become any soccer lover’s go-to travel cup for on the field and in the house. One Amazon customer reviewed “I bought these for my boys’ coaches. The coaches loved the gift and it was something they could use. The cups looked great!” $15.99 AT AMAZON

USWNT Soccer Puzzle Let your soccer nut take a break from the field with the United States Women’s National Team puzzle. The 500 piece round puzzle features Jorge Lawerta’s original illustration celebrating women’s soccer greats Carli Lloyd, Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan, Christina Press, and Megan Rapinoe’s record four World Cup titles and Olympic gold medals. This officially licensed product of the United States Women’s National Team Players Association not only commemorates the international women’s team with the most wins in history, but also remembers their fight for equality with their “equal pay equal play” campaign. $24 AT UNCOMMON GOODS

Petersocks European Football Clubs Hat Show your team pride with this European Football Club embroidered hat. An amazing gift for soccer fans across the globe, these high quality cotton baseball caps sport official logos and team names of all the European heavyweights. There isn’t a soccer nut stateside who doesn’t follow the Premier League or La Liga. Now let them rock the hat of the team they love, cheering on teams like Chelsea or Real Madrid. A perfect gift for soccer fans of any age, the adjustable hat fits most youth and adult heads. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Sportigift Soccer Ball Bath Bombs Let your soccer player soak away all their aches and pains with an epsom salt bath bomb. Each package contains three hand crafted bath bombs made from all natural ingredients right here in the USA. One Amazon customer reviews, “I gave these bath bombs to my girls for Valentine’s Day and they loved them! It’s a great way to incorporate something sporty and feminine. The bath bombs have a nice pleasant smell, that is clean and relaxing but not overpowering. I will definitely order more of these in the future as they (would) make a great gift for coaches and friends too.” An absolute must have gift for any soccer player in need of a soak, these bath bombs are available for basketball, tennis, and volleyball lovers as well as soccer fans alike. $15.99 AT AMAZON

FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition For PlayStation 4 Blow your soccer fan away with the best gift for soccer lovers and video game enthusiasts. FIFA 21 is the latest iteration of the premier soccer video game from sports gaming giant EA Sports. Available for the PlayStation 4, XBox, and Nintendo Switch, FIFA 21 includes an updated roster of players (which even includes Dua Lipa and DJ Snake) and a larger selection of new and improved moves. Every parent will be downloading the newest update which includes the ability to limit micro-transactions on the Standard, Ultimate, and Champions Editions of FIFA 21. $69.99 AT AMAZON

Forward: A Memoir By Abby Wambach Inspire any soccer fan with Abby Wambach’s honest, brave, and heartfelt autobiography about finding strength within oneself. An amazing soccer gift for any fan, this book will be especially meaningful to female soccer players looking to find themselves and their voice on and off the field. “ A badass survivor” reviewed one reader on Amazon. “Great story of chasing excellence, identity, and approval. Wambach’s honesty and resilience are both inspiring and compelling. People of all ages can relate to her story. Her struggle to find her identity outside of the thing she excels at and her recognition that self love and hard work are forever goals is a great message as she continues to be a great role model.” $15.49 AT AMAZON

Bits And Pieces Novelty Soccer Socks Give the soccer fan on your list the subtle silliness of novelty soccer ball socks. An easy stocking stuffer gift for the soccer fan in the family, the cotton poly socks have a touch of elastic to ensure a soft comfortable fit for most sized feet. “Really fun gift!” reviews one Amazon customer. “These were a gift for my college grandson. He loved them, and we all had a good laugh when he put them on. Great gift for anyone who likes crazy socks.” $7.99 AT AMAZON

Soccer Gifts For Babies, Toddlers, And Kids

Franklin Sports I-Color Soccer Ball An incredible soccer gift that merges art and sports. The Franklin I-color soccer ball is perfect for an artist interested in soccer or an athlete looking to explore their inner Picasso. The 8-inch mini soccer ball comes with 10 washable markers to fully customize this unique soccer gift for kids. “I needed a gift for a kiddo who loves soccer and art and boy did this fit the bill for that perfectly. It comes with markers and has a cool design. Any kiddo would love to color this and then kick it around the backyard” reviewed one Amazon customer. $20.89 AT AMAZON

Manhattah Toy Soccer Sensory Teether Start them young on soccer with the Manhattan Toy soccer sensory teether. Featuring a design reminiscent to the famous Manhattan Toy Winkle rattle, this unique sports themed teether has a black and white soccer ball at the center of the action. “The big colorful loops are easy to grasp while the center black and white design makes a great focal point for new eyes just beginning to focus. The soft rattling sound is just loud enough to grab baby’s attention, and older babies will use these soft, pliable loops as a teether” reviews one Amazon customer. Bonus: this soccer baby teething toy can be refrigerated for added relief to those sore chompers. $14.99 AT AMAZON

Lukeight Stuffed Animal Storage Bean Bag Chair The perfect soccer gift for toddlers and kids who have heaps and heaps of plush friends. The ingenious stuffed animal storage bean bag will clear the stuffie clutter and make one comfy place for a little soccer enthusiast to relax. “Amazing product! Fits gobs of stuffies and there’s finally room in my son’s bed for him to sleep!” raves one mom on Amazon.”This stuffies bag is seriously legit!! My kid really beats the heck out of it. It’s stuffed to brim and he is always laying on it or jumping onto it or falling on it. It’s super well made and I’m ordering more. Great product!!!” $38.99 AT AMAZON

Glow City LED Light Up Soccer Ball Night Soccer anyone? Let your soccer player keep the game going way past dusk with the Glow City LED light up soccer ball. The ultimate soccer gift idea for an active family or soccer loving kid, this bright glowing red soccer ball can be seen yards away and stays lit for 30 seconds of non-play for easy retrieval. Because of impact activated battery powered lights, there is no solar charge time, just bounce or kick to activate and it is game on. $22.95 AT AMAZON

Kids European Soccer Club Pajamas Let your soccer obsessed little one dream of European football glory while tucked snuggly into bed wearing Lionel Messi’s #10. The FC Barcelona uniform inspired pajamas are made of organic cotton and feature the true colors and sponsors of the team. Have more of a Liverpool or Arsenal loving kid on your hands? No problem, there are European soccer club pajamas for teams like Chelsea and Manchester United in addition to FC Barcelona. Choose the club that will be the best soccer gift for kids in your life! $15.99 AT AMAZON

VTech Smart Shots Sports Center Flashing lights and cheering fans make the VTech Smart Shots Sports Center the best soccer gift for toddlers and babies. The 2-in-1 basketball hoop and soccer net is a sensory wonderland including balls to score with, buttons to push, and over 50 different songs, sounds, and phrases to enjoy. One parent reviewed on Amazon, “We love this toy!! It is fun for our kiddo, and teaches him eye-hand coordination. It has fun songs and cheers when a goal or basket is made. It is very sturdy, too, as our son is quite hard on his toys!” $38.53 AT AMAZON

Hover Soccer Ball From Let Loose Moose Go ahead, say yes to soccer inside the house without fear of a ball being punted through the window with a hover soccer ball. This disc shaped soccer ball glides easily over any smooth surface thanks to a fan generated air cushion. The floating hover ball can’t be launched into the air like a traditional ball while a soft rubber bumper protects furniture and little toes, making the hover soccer ball the best soccer gift to get kids moving inside. $22.99 AT AMAZON

Kaskey Kids Soccer Guys Imagine a toy that is basically classic army guys for the smallest sports enthusiast, and you’ve got Soccer Guys. The ultimate soccer gift for kids, Soccer Guys will keep your little soccer lover busy using their imagination creating games and re-enacting famous plays. “All of these sets are amazing.” reviews one mom on Amazon. “In this world of video games and iPads, it’s nice to have a game that doesn’t involve a device. It actually encourages imagination. I highly recommend all of these sets to anyone whose child loves sports.” The perfect soccer gifts for kids over three, the Soccer Guys set comes with 2 full soccer teams, goals, a soccer ball, and a washable felt soccer field. $23.98 AT AMAZON

Classic Football Heroes Legend Series Box Set Encourage the young soccer lover in your life to read with the Classic Football Heroes Legends Series. Each book in the ten title young readers box set dives into the life and career of a different soccer great. Titled for the soccer great it profiles, the box set includes Ronaldo, Maradona, Figo, Beckham, Klinsmann, Zidane, Rooney, Giggs, Gerrard, and Carraghe. Perfect for the young soccer fan, this soccer gift will teach them about their favorite players while learning to love reading. Because so many kids love the Classic Football Heroes Series, a second legends box set is available as well. $39.85 AT AMAZON

