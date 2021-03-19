Best Stroller Blankets To Keep Your Cargo Warm And Cozy

Getty Images/Images By Tang Ming Tung

A baby stroller blanket is a baby gear essential you probably didn’t know you needed. That is, until you dealt with the frustration of a regular blanket dragging on the ground and getting stuck between the wheels over and over… and over again. Sure, there are worse things, but if a blanket made specifically for strollers can help save you the aggravation, you deserve all the stroller blankets.

Stroller blankets keep your child warm and protected from the elements while out and about. They are the perfect length — big enough to fit over your little one and small enough to not hang off the stroller and cause you wish so much ill upon an innocent blanket right there on the sidewalk. They’re also great to use as a stroller cover during a supervised nap. (Oh, stroller naps, how we love thee.) Plus, they can be used as a receiving blanket, for naps at home, tummy time, or just for cozy snuggle time.

Since the internet has an overabundance of options, we narrowed them down to our absolute favorites that we think you’ll love, too. We also threw in some car seat blankets/covers for infant carriers, which can take the place of a bulky coat — because we all know how much fun it is to put a coat on a baby. (It’s actually not safe for a baby to wear any bulky clothing in a car seat, which is an important factor to consider when it’s cold outside.)

What size should a stroller blanket be?

When it comes to baby blankets, stroller blankets are the most consistent in size. They are typically 30 inches by 40 inches and designed to fit conventional strollers. To put those dimensions into perspective, the average swaddle ranges between 40 and 48 inches and is super great at getting caught in wheels.

Best Stroller Blankets

Hudson Baby Double Layer Aztec Stroller Blanket Oh, hello adorable and cozy blanket! This Aztec-style blanket is made of soft plush, aka exactly what every baby/grownup wants and needs in a blanket. One reviewer wrote, “This is the BEST baby blanket I have ever used. It is soft, well constructed, doesn’t have fuzz coming off on baby and it is warm, but lightweight and flexible. Some super soft blankets are quite heavy and [have] fuzz come off on baby. Not this one.” $10.35 AT AMAZON

Burt's Bees Baby Organic Reversible Stroller Blanket The perks of a reversible blanket: Two design options, and if one side of the blanket gets dirty (which it will, because babies), just flip it over! This blanket from Burt’s Bees is made of organic jersey cotton and both sides are just so ridiculously pretty. There are six design options to choose from, but technically 12 since they’re reversible. $19.99 AT AMAZON

SWEET DOLPHIN Sherpa Minky Stroller Blanket One side of this blanket is made of super soft minky (which basically feels like clouds, if clouds were soft and blankety), and the other side is made of sherpa. So, is this the softest blanket ever to exist? Quite possibly. It comes in grey, navy blue, and pink. $13.59 AT AMAZON

Pottery Barn Kids Chamois Stroller Blanket You know you’re in good hands with Pottery Barn products, and this soft and comfy blanket is no exception. First of all, it’s made of 100% polyester chamois, which is an ultra-soft fabric that’s gentle on baby’s sensitive skin. Yes, please. Also, you can choose from six colors with the option to have the blanket personalized. $29.50 AT POTTERY BARN KIDS

Burt's Bees Baby Organic Cable Knit Stroller Blanket Is it a sweater or is it a blanket? It’s the cutest little sweater blanket! This organic cable knit blanket is made of breathable woven muslin cotton, the “purest layer for baby’s thin and porous skin,” according to the company. A bonus: the blanket is eco-friendly and comes with sustainability certifications. $29.99 AT AMAZON

mimixiong Knit Baby Stroller Blanket The perfect medium weight blanket for temperatures that aren’t too cold and aren’t too warm. It’s made from 100% high quality acrylic material. Parents recommend washing the blanket and throwing it in the dryer on low heat to loosen it up, as that’s when it really comes into its softness. $19.99 AT AMAZON

Hudson Baby Stroller Airplane Blanket Have a baby or toddler who looooves airplanes? Well, we found the most adorable blanket for them! Seriously, it’s so freaking cute. It’s plush and soft, and it’s gentle on Baby’s skin. Did we mention it’s adorable? It’s so soft, your pets might even hijack it (that’s a very bad airplane joke). One reviewer wrote, “My little girl loved being held and rocked while being covered with this blanket. But then my cat found it and, well, she loved it just as much and would even seek it out just so she could sleep on it. Well let’s just say I now have several of these blankets.” $11.99 AT AMAZON

Baby Car Seat Blankets

JJ Cole Car Seat Blanket Car seat covers are great because they attach to the carrier and you don’t have to worry about suffocation or the blanket falling off. Plus, to regulate the temperature, the blanket can be removed without taking off the entire cover. This weather-resistant nylon cover with a fleece interior comes in seven colors that we’re obsessed with. In other words, good luck choosing just one! $29.99 AT AMAZON

MoMika Swaddling Car Seat Blanket Now you can finally safely strap your baby into the car seat while swaddled! This blanket has slits in the back for the seat belt to pop through, and it’s adjustable to work with any type of car seat as your baby grows. Made from 100% cotton, the blanket is soft and warm enough to take your baby for a ride without a jacket. $42.90 AT AMAZON

Skip Hop Car Seat Blanket This car seat blanket/cover is best for cold temperatures, as it keeps your baby super snug and warm. It has elastic edges for a tight fit on any infant carrier, and it has a zipper for easy access. It also has a strap to keep the fleece blanket open when you’re inside or your baby gets too warm. Choose from four color options. $39.99 AT AMAZON

JJ Cole Urban Bundleme Canopy Car Seat Cover We’re gonna need JJ Cole to make this in a grown up size. This snuggly, warm, weather-resistant car seat cover eliminates the need for an actual blanket, and instead acts as a travel sleeping bag. Buttons allow for easy access and temperature control. It comes with a removable hood and has a cozy thermaplush back panel for your baby to lay on. And it comes in five color options. $49.99 AT AMAZON

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.